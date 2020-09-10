Cantankerous kindergartner

Traditionally, children and weeping parents wait anxiously outside the school doors or for the school bus to arrive to transport their little ones off to their first day of kindergarten. This year many parents are reporting tears of frustration as they and their children try to navigate sites such as Google Meet and Zoom to begin their education via virtual classroom.

Five-year-old Asa Farris of Barton was not impressed with his first day of online learning through OCSU. His mom, Vicki White, captured this hilarious reflection of his reaction on screen as the class was trying to work through many first-time online learner technical difficulties.

The Chronicle invites you to send in your funniest or unique photo of your child’s first day of school this year. Please include child’s age, town and parent or guardian name as well as a description of what is happening in the photo. Mail to: [email protected] or P.O. Box 660, Barton, VT 05822