Potty theft in Westmore

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/8/21 the Vermont State Police took a report of a stolen portable toilet from a trail head near the south end of Lake Willoughby in Westmore. The unit was believed to have been stolen sometime overnight between 6/7 and 6/8/21.

The unit in question is a standard-size portable toilet, dark green in color, with a Juddy’s Septic sticker on the side which, if removed, would leave behind an oval marking.

Anyone with information regarding this unit’s location is encouraged to call the VSP Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881 ref. case 21A501847.