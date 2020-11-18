Positive COVID cases at Troy school

by Tena Starr

COVID has struck in a third school in the North Country Supervisory Union (NCSU). Two students and one staff member at the Troy school have tested positive for the virus, NCSU Superintendent John Castle said in a letter to parents Monday.

The school already had plans to go to remote teaching this week, Mr. Castle said.

Earlier, COVID also temporarily closed the Derby Elementary School and North Country Union Junior High School.

