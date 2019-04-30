This Week Police seek information on Holland fire Published 1 day ago - Editor - 1d ago 1 A home on the Gore Road in Holland was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon. The cause remains under investigation, according to the Public Safety Department’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and the State Police. The Derby Line Fire Department responded to a report of an explosion and fire at the home, owned by Mark Newell, shortly before 3 p.m. April 24. The first firefighters on the scene found the home completely engulfed and partially collapsed, a press release says. It says initial investigation suggested the building caught fire, causing secondary explosions. The owners of the house were not home when the fire occurred, and no one was injured. However, the house was considered a total loss. The Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was contacted to conduct an origin and cause investigation, but due to the amount of fire damage, a determination couldn’t be made. The cause remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Michael LaCourse at the Derby barracks at 334-8881, or the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at (800) 322-7766, That program will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Photo courtesy of the State Police A home on the Gore Road in Holland was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon. The cause remains under investigation, according to the Public Safety Department’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and the State Police. The Derby Line Fire Department responded to a report of an explosion and fire at the home, owned by Mark Newell, shortly before 3 p.m. April 24. The first firefighters on the scene found the home completely engulfed and partially collapsed, a press release says. It says initial investigation suggested the building caught fire, causing secondary explosions. The owners of the house were not home when the fire occurred, and no one was injured. However, the house was considered a total loss. The Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was contacted to conduct an origin and cause investigation, but due to the amount of fire damage, a determination couldn’t be made. The cause remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Michael LaCourse at the Derby barracks at 334-8881, or the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at (800) 322-7766, That program will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Photo courtesy of the State Police 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it