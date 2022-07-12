Police seek information on catalytic converter theft at St. J Subaru

The St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks is investigating stolen catalytic convertors from multiple vehicles that were located in the parking lot of St J Subaru. On 7/11/22 VSP St. Johnsbury was contacted by St J Subaru about vehicles missing catalytic convertors that were parked on their lot. Some of the vehicles were service customers.

After reviewing the footage from the surveillance cameras it was determined that the catalytic convertors were taken on 7/8/22 between the hours of 0333 and 0348 by two individuals driving a silver Jeep SUV hatchback. The license platesappear to be either from Massachusetts or New Hampshire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Aremburg at the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.