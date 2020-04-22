Police seek information in Barton burglary

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A501402

TROOPER: Ferrier

STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 4/22/20 1022 Hours

LOCATION: Barton Orleans Road, Barton, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, State Police responded to the area of the Barton Orleans Road in the town of Barton for a report of a burglary of a residence. Windows and the front door to the residence had been damaged from the burglar(s). Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks-Trooper Ferrier at 802-334-8881. The investigation is ongoing.