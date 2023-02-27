Police seek alleged killer in Orleans

ORLEANS — Around 6:30 p.m. Friday evening, residents of Willoughby Street saw the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit pull up to a house. With it were troopers from other parts of the Criminal Division and Orleans County Sheriff’s Deputies.

State Police Spokesman Adam Silverman put out a press release saying that an operation was going on and asking people to stay away from the area.

State Police Lieutenant Shawn Loan, who heads the State Police’s Intelligence Unit and was the ranking officer at the scene, said the tactical unit served a search warrant. After making sure the house held no threats to other officers, the team departed leaving officers to conduct their search of the house.

Lieutenant Loan said he was in Orleans because he was watch commander for the Troop A, the northern State Police forces. Other than that he said he had little knowledge of what was happening other than to say the tactical unit was able to serve the warrant without incident. He said he understood that the search was connected to another case, but wasn’t certain what case that was.

Later Friday night, Mr. Silverman issued another press release that cleared up some of the details. Officers went to 5 Willoughby Street in hopes of finding Danny Daniels, 30, of Philadelphia.

Mr. Silverman said Mr. Daniels is a suspect in the December homicide of Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, at the St. Johnsbury apartment house where he was living.

According to Mr. Silverman’s press release Mr. Daniels was last seen in St. Johnsbury about a week after the killing. He has lived in the St. Johnsbury and Derby areas, and also has connections to Troy and Pennsylvania.

The press release says Mr. Daniels is known by the aliases “Miami” and “Kyle.”

Four suspects in the death of Mr. Jimenez Lugo were arrested in January, but Mr. Daniels remained at large. He was not found in Orleans on Friday.

Anyone with information about Mr. Daniels’ whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or provide an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.