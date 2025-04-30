Police say woman syphoned off Westfield water money

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Police say the woman who kept the books for the Westfield Fire District wrote over $63,000 in checks for her personal benefit. Kelly Randall, 46, of Westfield, appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court to plead innocent to a felony charge of embezzlement.

In an affidavit in support of the charge, Vermont State Police Trooper Kyle Fecher said he was put on the case on December 13, 2024. He said an officer for the fire district, effectively the local water company, called Trooper James Gallup on December 3, 2024, and told him he was concerned about possible embezzlement.

Trooper Fecher said Ms. Randall was one of the district’s three officers. According to the affidavit, …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)