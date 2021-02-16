Police identify victim in suspicious death investigation in St. Johnsbury 

JOHNSBURY, Vt. (Monday, Feb. 15, 2021) — The Vermont State Police is identifying the victim in this case as Johnnie Simpson Jr., 45, of St. Johnsbury. Police have learned that Mr. Simpson was dropped off at Ocean State Job Lot on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury at about 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, and was seen walking south toward Railroad Street. He was wearing a reddish orange winter jacket. Investigators ask that anyone who may have seen Simpson between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday call the state police barracks in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. People also may leave anonymous tips online by visiting vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Original Release: ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (Monday, Feb. 15, 2021) — The Vermont State Police and the St. Johnsbury Police Department are investigating a suspicious death that occurred last week in the city of St. Johnsbury.

Police were called at about 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, to investigate a report of an unresponsive adult man who was found on Railroad Street. The victim was brought by ambulance to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington over the weekend for an autopsy, which determined the victim’s death was suspicious. Following that determination, the St. Johnsbury Police Department requested the Vermont State Police join the investigation.

Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, along with the Crime Scene Search Team, responded Monday morning, Feb. 15, 2021, to St. Johnsbury and are investigating the death in conjunction with St. Johnsbury police.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of relatives and continued investigation.

Anyone with information that might be relevant to this case is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.