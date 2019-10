Vermont State Police are seeking the whereabouts of Alexys Gundry, a 16 year old female who left a vehicle on foot in the town of Weathersfield on 10-28-19 at about 5 PM. Please see the attached bulletin for more details, and call Vermont State Police at 802 722 4600 with any information. Please ask for the shift supervisor and pass any information available to a state trooper or dispatcher.