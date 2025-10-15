Poginy murder trial results in conviction

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A jury spent about an hour and forty-five minutes deliberating Friday before finding 31-year-old Brownswell Cedano guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Richard Poginy. The verdict came after a six-day trial.

At times court proceedings became contentious and Judge Rory Thibault found it necessary to chide both prosecutors and defense lawyers several times, although always out of the presence of the jury.

The events leading up to the murder charge at first seemed to be straightforward. Mr. Poginy, a Glover resident, who had turned 37 only a month before his death, came to police attention when his car, a blue 2011 Subaru, went off Hollow Road in Barton, on November 2, 2019, and drove a long distance into a field before coming to a stop.

At first police thought Mr. Poginy may have had a medical event, perhaps an overdose, that caused him to veer off the road.

He was taken to North Country Hospital in Newport where a CAT scan of his head showed he had a large amount of blood between his brain and skull …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)