Planning for wildlife management areas restarted

copyright the Chronicle March 28, 2018

ISLAND POND — Around 50 people gathered at the Brighton Elementary School on March 20 to consider suggestions on what changes the state should make in the Border Management Unit.

The process of determining how to take care of the three parcels of state-owned land began in August 2009 with a similar meeting held in the same location.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)