Phone Scam Regarding Public Benefits, Waterbury, Vt. – The Agency of Human Services would like Vermonters to be aware of a recent phone scam regarding food stamp and health care benefits. Several Vermonters have reported getting robocalls saying that their food stamp and health care benefits will be closing, and they should press 1 to speak to a representative.

The Agency of Human Services (AHS) would like Vermonters to know that:

These calls are not from AHS or any department within the agency.

We never use robocalling to connect with clients about their benefits.

We do not call people about their benefits closing; we send written notices.

If you receive an automated phone call (robocall) from someone about your benefits, HANG UP immediately.