Peter Welch checks out Craftsbury projects

copyright the Chronicle April 11, 2018

CRAFTSBURY — U.S. Representative Peter Welch stopped by Craftsbury during the morning of April 5 to check out a couple of projects financed by the Northern Border Regional Commission. One is to reinvent the old Craftsbury Inn, the other is to connect the Northeast Kingdom hill town to the rest of the world by means of fiber optic cable.

The regional commission was started in 2010 and got its first money in 2012.

