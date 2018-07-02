Perron’s Daycare raises money

Last year, Tami Perron’s Daycare staff and children decided to start holding bake sales to raise money that would be donated to local organizations. The children all voted who to donate the money to, and Glover Ambulance and the Frontier Animal Society were the top choices. Members of Glover Ambulance went to the daycare and were presented with a check for $120. The kids were then introduced to the workings of the ambulance. Ms. Perron said that this will certainly help the kids overcome any fears that they might have should the ambulance be called to their homes for some reason.