Pasture resiliency field day August 9

Heavy rains, more runoff, and rising temperatures increase plant stress and limit productivity. Learn about adaptation strategies for these climate impacts at an interactive field day focused on pasture resiliency, coordinated by the Orleans County Conservation District. Learn how to plan for robust, healthy pastures through improved grazing management with paddock rotations for sufficient time for plants to rest and regrow, resulting in better plant structure and less susceptibility to climate variations. These adaption strategies have win-win benefits, such as improved feed quality and milk production, enriched soil structure and organic matter reduced erosion, and can increase farm profitability.

The field day will begin with short presentations and then a pasture walk, led by Sarah Flack. There will be an interactive discussion about managing for soil health, learning about plant structures of grasses, legumes and other species, measures how much forage is available per acre, calculating required acreage to meet dry matter intake goals for a herd, and talking about what management decisions to consider to adjust to changing climate conditions.

Paul Laisi, farmer and Sweet Rowen Farm owner, will share his experiences with what he has done over the past recent years to improve his pastures and the installation a pasture irrigation system.

Erin Lane, United States Department of Agriculture NE climate hub coordinator and Lynn Knight, United States Department of Agriculture NE climate hub co-director and regional economist will present an update on climate science, projections and effects on farm economics. Charlotte Rosendahl, Sterling College soil scientist, will give an introduction to improved pasture soil quality as an adaptation strategy to climate variability. Ms. Flack, author and consultant specializing in providing practical information on grass based and organic livestock production, will discuss planning for resiliency through improving grazing systems for better forage quality and increase dry mater intake. Ms. Flack is the author of The Art and Science of Grazing, and Organic Dairy Production and is a nationally known speaker and consultant on grazing and organic livestock. She has written extensively about grass farming and is known for teaching workshops that take a practical approach to applying the science of grazing. She has successfully helped many farmers create positive change in their pastures, soils, livestock, finances, and farm-family quality of life.

The event is free and open to everyone. The event it located at Sweet Rowen Farm at 1942 Lafont Road in East Albany on Thursday, August 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a free lunch included. Please RSVP with Sarah Damsell at 334-6090, extension 7008, or [email protected] –– from the Orleans County Conservation District.