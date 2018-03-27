Pasta dinner will support 4-H shooting sports team

A pasta dinner to benefit the Vermont 4-H shooting sports national team, including local participants, will be held on Saturday, April 7, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the St. Michael’s Church Hall in Greensboro Bend. This team will be representing Vermont in Grand Isle, Nebraska, in June where they will compete against over 800 other participants from across the United States. Participants will be testing their knowledge and skills in the hunting skills and muzzleloader disciplines. Dinner is by donation. For more information, call 472-6682. — submitted by Jeannine A. Young.