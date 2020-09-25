Parson’s Corner Restaurant is open now!

Despite a delayed opening day due to village water issues, Parson’s Corner Restaurant in Barton opened for lunch at 11 a.m. this Friday morning, September 25.

Currently serving breakfast & lunch Wednesday through Sunday. They will expand their hours to include dinner within a few weeks.

Their breakfast menu includes classic favorites as well as breakfast bowls, sausage & gravy, Quiche, pigs in a blanket (pancake wrapped sausages), and hot apple pie served with Cabot cheddar!

Lunch items include specialty salads & “wrappinis”, curried chicken salad, Asiago chicken, quesadillas, and poutine!



