Outlaw located in Coventry

The Vermont State Police would like to thank the public for their assistance with this case. On November 7, 2022, the Vermont State Police received a tip from the public regarding the whereabouts of Landon Outlaw. Troopers from the Derby Barracks located Outlaw in Coventry and took him into custody without incident. Outlaw was lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail. Outlaw will be arraigned at the Orleans County Superior Court.

Original VSP release summary:

The Vermont State Police have completed their investigation into a two vehicle collision that occurred on September 17, 2022, at the intersection of US Route 5 and VT Route 14 in the Town of Coventry. The investigation showed that Vehicle 1, operated by Landon Outlaw of Liberty Hill, TX, was traveling north on VT Route 14 when it failed to stop at the above listed intersection and collided with Vehicle 2, operated by Jeremy Weber, age 21, of Charleston, which was traveling south on US Route 5. As a result of the collision, all of the occupants sustained serious injuries and were transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.

At this time, the Vermont State Police is requesting the public assistance in locating Outlaw who may be residing in the Irasburg area. Outlaw currently has multiple active arrest warrants. Outlaw is wanted out of Texas for a parole violation, possession of a controlled substance, and is warrant out of Vermont for Grossly Negligent Operation with Serious Bodily Injury Resulting, Driving While Under the Influence with Serious Bodily Injury Resulting, and Excessive Speed. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.