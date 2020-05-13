Out-of-staters seek “safe houses” in the NEK

by Meghan Wayland

Out-of-state interest in Vermont properties has generally been on the rise in recent years, but real estate agents say they have seen a spike in calls, emails, and website hits as a result of COVID-19.

It’s a tough time to buy, according to Ryan Pronto, who co-owns Jim Campbell Real Estate with the company’s namesake, Jim Campbell. Demand is up.

“People want their safe house,” Mr. Pronto said Friday.

He said he just sold 15 acres sight unseen in Newport Center. “Just enough for a homestead — land to grow your own food on,” he said.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)