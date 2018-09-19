Orleans Two candidates debate issues

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Cheerful moderator Scott Wheeler offered some encouraging words Monday evening to the three candidates seeking to represent Orleans District Two in the state House of Representatives. Before he began questioning them in front of a small audience of voters and journalists, he said:

“I was a candidate once, and I know what this is like. It’s like walking up the gallows.”

With those kind of sentiments still in their ears, aspiring legislators Kendall Lambert and Woodman “Woody” Page and incumbent Representative Mike Marcotte of Coventry took their seats for a discussion of their positions on the issues of the day.

The forum held at the Goodrich Memorial Library and sponsored by the Chronicle and the Orleans County Record, allowed voters to hear from candidates for the district, made up of Newport City, Coventry, Irasburg, part of Troy, and Newport Center.

