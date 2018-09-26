Orleans man accused of killing his wife is denied bail

by Paul Lefebvre

NEWPORT — Convinced that an Orleans man accused of murdering his wife would not comply with conditions of release, Judge Scot Kline has ordered Randall Swartz to be held continually without bail.

The judge’s decision came just a little over a week after a hearing here in Orleans County Superior Court to transfer the 58-year-old man from prison to house arrest. The defense motion called for Mr. Swartz, who has pled innocent to the charge, to wear a GPS monitoring device that would be supervised by his bail bondsman.

