Orleans Fair maple contest winners
Here are results from this year’s maple contest
and sugarhouse competition at the Orleans County
Fair. There were 66 entries in eight classes.
The best of class and best of show for maple
syrup entries were:
Golden delicate — The Patenaude’s Sweet
Meadow Maple products in Holland.
Amber rich — Bill’s Lakeshore Maples in
Newport.
Dark robust — The Sunnyside Maples in Barton.
Very dark strong — The Bennett Family Farm in
East Charleston. This entry won best of show for
maple syrup.
The best of class and best of show for maple
product entries are:
Maple sugar candies — Deer Ridge Maple in
Derby.
Maple cream — Deer Ridge Maple in Derby.
Granulated maple sugar — Judd’s Wayeeses
Farms in Morgan.
Maple specialty (a maple butter) — Nancy
Richardson of West Glover. This entry won best of
show for maple products.
Producer of the year is awarded to the Orleans
County sugarmaker with the most class winner and
excellent ribbons. This year the producer of the year
was awarded to Deer Ridge Maple. — from the
Orleans County Maple Producers Association.