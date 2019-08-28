Orleans Fair maple contest winners



Here are results from this year’s maple contest

and sugarhouse competition at the Orleans County

Fair. There were 66 entries in eight classes.

The best of class and best of show for maple

syrup entries were:

Golden delicate — The Patenaude’s Sweet

Meadow Maple products in Holland.

Amber rich — Bill’s Lakeshore Maples in

Newport.

Dark robust — The Sunnyside Maples in Barton.

Very dark strong — The Bennett Family Farm in

East Charleston. This entry won best of show for

maple syrup.

The best of class and best of show for maple

product entries are:

Maple sugar candies — Deer Ridge Maple in

Derby.

Maple cream — Deer Ridge Maple in Derby.

Granulated maple sugar — Judd’s Wayeeses

Farms in Morgan.

Maple specialty (a maple butter) — Nancy

Richardson of West Glover. This entry won best of

show for maple products.

Producer of the year is awarded to the Orleans

County sugarmaker with the most class winner and

excellent ribbons. This year the producer of the year

was awarded to Deer Ridge Maple. — from the

Orleans County Maple Producers Association.