Orleans Elementary recognizes community bus drivers

The Orleans Elementary Parent Teacher Community Association’s (PTCA), “Outside the Owl’s Nest” recognition goes to Butler’s Bus Service. “Outside the Owl’s Nest” is an initiative that the Orleans PTCA is taking on to better embrace the community aspect of its name.

They celebrated Bus Driver Appreciation Day on Tuesday, April 22, by acknowledging the hard work and dedication of the bus drivers who safely transport their students. Bus drivers often work early mornings, late nights, face a variety of road and weather conditions, and carry a huge responsibility every day.

