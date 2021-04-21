Orleans Bank Robbed

The North Country Federal Credit Union on Main Street in Orleans was robbed at gunpoint around 3 p.m. Monday. A man dressed in dark clothing and brandishing a firearm made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, said State Police Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen. He said the man left the bank on foot on Maple Street, then stole a bicycle, and was ultimately picked up by a vehicle on the River Road. The suspect is described as a white male, five foot five, or six, with a slender build. Investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Derby barracks at 334-8881, or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Photo courtesy of the State Police