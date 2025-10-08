Optimism fades as drought persists

by Gabrielle Gervais

We might get 70 to 80 percent of our normal rainfall amounts, and that would still be considered fairly dry,” Mark Breen, senior meteorologist with the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury, said. According to his findings, the state is in the midst of one of the driest periods in its recorded history.

“To have 50 percent of our normal rainfall, it just doesn’t happen.”

Mr. Breen said the museum is only seeing close to half of its normal rainfall amounts — and he isn’t just pulling the data he shares out of a hat. The length of this drought inspired him to go over some of the Fairbanks Museum’s extensive weather records to see just how often Vermont has been this dry. These detailed, accurate records date all the way back to 1894. Needless to say, there are a lot of comparisons to be done.

Mr. Breen said there have been two recent notable periods that come close to the current drought conditions …

