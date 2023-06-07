Old and young celebrate Orleans school’s centenary

by Matthew Wilson

ORLEANS — A hundred years is a long time for anything to last. Time weathers away everything, and only with great care can something be kept over the course of many generations. For the Orleans Elementary School, such loving care can be seen in the state of the old schoolhouse. Today, a century after it first opened to students, the school still is a place where young people learn with pride. A celebration on Saturday marking the long life of the schoolhouse, originally the Orleans High School, was held over the weekend, welcoming alumni from now and then to come and commemorate the halls where they once studied.

