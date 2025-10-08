Oktoberfest proves popular on a warm fall day

by Matthew Wilson

JAY — A crowd came out Saturday for the Jay Oktoberfest, an event designed for fall family fun. While the name may conjure the image of a German beer bash, Jay observed the changing seasons in a more restrained fashion. Pumpkins were flung, music was played, and, while there wasn’t a single pair of lederhosen, to be seen, there were spirits available for people to taste.

Food and craft vendors set up near the intersection of Route 242 and Cross Road for the tenth edition of the fest, a fundraiser held to benefit of the Jay Community Recreation Centre (JCRC). A silent auction, dog parade, and 3.14 kilometer “Pumpkin Pi” course for runners all contributed to raise money to keep up trails in the recreational areas the JCRC manages.

There was also a trebuchet for …

