Off-the-road vehicle

State investigators from the Department of Motor Vehicles and hazmat team, look over the 2020 Freightliner truck tractor that went off Interstate 91 just south of Newport Wednesday morning. The truck, driven by Jeffery Simpson, 49, of Newport, was hauling an asphalt trailer. Mr. Simpson was taken by Newport Ambulance Services to North Country Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The truck is owned by All State Construction, Inc., which used its own equipment to haul it out of the stream where it came to a halt. Traffic was slowed for much of the afternoon. According to an affidavit from the state Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement and Safety Division, officers are investigating the cause of the crash. Photo by Joseph Gresser