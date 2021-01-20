OCHS Barton Landing High School

The Old Barton Landing High School, which was located on School Street and located where the Orleans Federated Church now stands.

In the past, instead of union high schools, many towns had their own high schools. Then, as now, class trips were often held, and more often than not the destination was Washington, D.C.

In a shoebox, that came from the home of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Harris, was a collection of photographs documenting a class trip to Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C., by students from Barton Landing (now Orleans) High School. Mr. Harris lived from 1894 to 1979 and I estimate he was a high school student between 1909 and 1912.

The Capitol at the turn of the twentieth century had the atmosphere more like a small town than the city, as we now know it. Security of government buildings was on a much smaller scale and it was even possible to approach the White House. These photos show our Capitol in strong contrast to the images we have been seeing more recently. — from the Orleans County Historical Society.

Students from Barton Landing (Orleans) High School gather for a group photo at the Hotel Fredonia in Washington, D.C., around 1910.

Pennsylvania Avenue with the Capitol building in the distance around 1910.

Students from Barton Landing (Orleans) High School gather on the White House lawn during a class trip around 1910.

Photos courtesy of the Orleans County Historical Society.