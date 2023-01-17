Obituary 1.18.2023

Gaston Laurien Choiniere

Gaston Laurien Choiniere, 91, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, died peacefully at home on Friday, December 30, 2022.

Gaston was born on May 17, 1931, to the late Conrad and Ida Choiniere. Conrad and Ida re-located their family from Farnham, Quebec, by horse and buggy on dirt roads to a small town in Vermont called Brownington, where they bought a dairy farm and raised their family. Many fond memories were made on the farm, including Gaston milking cows by hand.

Gaston enlisted in the Navy and served in the Korean War on a transport carrier in the Mediterranean. He graduated from the University of Vermont in 1958, with a bachelor’s degree in economics. Gaston was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship. He later did research on cooperatives in Denmark for one year. Gaston worked for FEMA, supervising various U.S. efforts in New Orleans, Louisiana, during severe hurricanes and floods.

His hobbies were collecting antiques and golfing. Over the years he developed an antique business known as Hayloft.

Gaston married Audrey Harkelli in 1962, and she later passed away in 1999. They had two children together, David and Jennifer. Gaston later married Patricia Hall on February 21, 2002.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hall; by his son David Choiniere (Angela) and his daughter Jennifer Ruben (Francisco); by his grandsons Jack Choiniere, Casey Choiniere, and Bryce Ruben, and his granddaughter Marisa Ruben; by his great-grandson Miles Choiniere; by his special niece, Jacalyn Slaiby; and by other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters Gertrude LeBlanc and Bella Collette and his brothers Real and Germain Choiniere.

A service was held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at St. Jude Roman Catholic Church. Interment followed in Laurel Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Roman Catholic Church or to Mary Washington Hospice.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.