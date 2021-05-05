Obituaries, services & death notice 5.3.21

Sandra Alexander

Sandra Alexander, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, went to heaven when she died due to natural causes on April 25, 2021. She joins her oldest son Nathan, who died from leukemia on May 24, 2009, and her parents, Dustin and Ruth White.

Sandy was born in Middlebury in 1942. She met her future husband, Steve Alexander, in the sixth grade in Orleans. The couple started dating in the summer of 1959, between their junior and senior years. Sandy was class president all four years in high school.

Sandy and Steve graduated from the University of Vermont in 1964, and Steve left to serve in the Eighth U.S. Army in Taegu, South Korea. The couple married while Steve was on mid-tour leave in 1965. Sandy and Steve taught English part-time while they lived in Taegu for a year while Steve finished his tour.

Sandy taught English in northeastern Vermont for a year, and then the couple moved to Boston in 1967, where Steve attended law school. Their first child, Nathan, was born in Boston in 1968. The couple moved to the Puget Sound area in 1970 where three more children were born. The couple attended First Church (later known as Lincoln Avenue Bible Church) for many years. Sandy was the church pianist and a Sunday School teacher. She was known throughout the community as a volunteer accompanist for many musicians. She was Bremerton High PTSA president and brought in many wonderful Christian speakers for the students. In later years, Sandy served as secretary at the Charleston Baptist Church. She was in charge of church bulletins and started a church email prayer list. Like her daughter Sarah, she taught Good News clubs.

Sandy was a behind-the-scenes person, a terrific organizer who made things happen. She was well known for her creativity, wonderful personality and sense of humor. She was a very caring person, who went out of her way to help many people. A voracious reader of all kinds of books, especially her Bible, she also loved playing Scrabble.

Sandy’s kids were everything to her, and she spent many hours driving them to music lessons, sports games, and other activities. She was a faithful daughter who traveled back to Vermont to care for both her mother and father in their later years.

In her last 12 years of life, Sandy suffered from various illnesses.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Steve Alexander; her three surviving children: Rachel, Andrew (Hollee) and Sarah; and three granddaughters: Elisa (21), Rylee (13) and Finley (10).

A memorial service is being planned for late August. Memorial donations can be made to The Alexandrian, a history journal at Troy University, which was started in honor of Nathan Alexander, who was a history professor there. Donations can be mailed to: Dr. Karen Ross, 226 Patterson Hall, Department of History, Troy University, Troy, Alabama 36082.

Marshall Bowman

Marshall Bowman, 81, of Coventry, who was known to most as a husband, brother, father, grandfather, friend, or farmer, died peacefully on April 26, 2021.

Marshall’s best days were spent working on his own farm with his wife and kids and then grandkids by his side. As a proud farmer and “tinkerer,” you can be certain that he was always up to some kind of project, and he never stopped until he did it and he did it himself. Some, or possibly most, would say he was stubborn.

Nothing filled Marshall’s heart more than having family gathered around the dinner table or in the field behind the barn to share one of many favorite dinners cooked by Esther, his wife of over 60 years. Although stubborn, Marshall was always the one to crack a joke to make everyone laugh, especially if you drove the wrong brand of truck. He also enjoyed many years of snowmobiling and was a recognized member of the North Country Mountaineers. He was very proud to have been the recipient of the Trailblazer Award for 2016

Marshall is survived by many loved ones: the love of his life and his wife of over 60 years, Esther Bowman; his four children: Sheila Bowman and her husband, Pat, Alden Bowman and his wife, Monica, Charles Bowman and his wife, Kathy, and Kimberly Bowman; his grandchildren: Tyler McLean, Katie McLean, Krista Hodge, Justin Bowman, Jeremy Bowman, Abby Bowman, Hannah Bowman, Daniel Bowman, Ebonie Howard, and Taylor Lawson, and their spouses and families. Marshall also is survived by several great-grandchildren who he so adored seeing pictures of and spending time with; by his sisters: Louise Larivee and her husband, Ross, Linda Yandel and her husband, Tony, Joyce Rines and her husband, David, and Joan Swenson and her husband, Cliff; by his brother Durwood; his brothers-in-law Dale Hammond and his wife, Debra, and Richard Hammond. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Marshall was predeceased by his parents; his sister Bernice Blair; his brothers Winston, Leland, Gerald, and Dennis Bowman; his brother-in-law Robert Hammond; and his great-grandson Oliver McLean.

A graveside service and celebration of life will be held at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to The North Country Mountaineer Club at 783 Vance Hill Road, Newport Center, Vermont 05857, in memory of Marshall Bowman.

Charles T. Jaquish Jr.

Charles T. Jaquish Jr. of Irasburg died on April 26, 2021, at North Country Hospital in Newport at the age of 91 surrounded by his loving family. He left this world the way he lived his life: under his own terms and at his own pace.

Charlie was born in a logging camp on Spruce Mountain in Plainfield on July 30, 1929, to Charles T. Jaquish and Gladys (Spencer) Martin. He grew up with a love of fishing, hunting and the outdoors, and while still young, he worked with his father logging in the woods. In 1948 he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. After returning home, he ran a dairy farm in Craftsbury and later found the career he loved, which was operating a grader and working on road construction. He helped build Interstate 91 in the 1960s and worked on many other roads throughout northern New England during his career.

A long-time resident of Irasburg, he served as selectman for many years and after his retirement from road construction he operated a grader for the town, continuing the work he loved. He also loved vegetable gardening and throughout the summer he could be found working in his large garden. Charlie never met a stranger, and he will be remembered for his quick wit and outgoing personality. He had many friends, including the members of the Breakfast Club at Bob’s Quick Stop in Irasburg.

He is survived by his wife, Claire (Cote); his four children: Jo-Ann (Gary) Johnson, Denis (Karen) Jaquish, Charles (Kathy) Jaquish, and Ann Jenne and her partner, Randy “Tunk” Burns; a sister Janet Chadwick; six grandchildren: Brandy (Normand), Kristopher (Virginia), Jessica, Nicholas, Geoffroy, and Michael; two great-grandchildren: Evan and Jacob. He also leaves behind sisters-in-law Yolande Cody and Joanne (Dana) Comstock; brother-in-law Maurice (Monica) Cote; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brother Robert; and sister Jacqueline.

Burial will be at a future date in the Irasburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Charlie’s memory to the Irasburg Public Library, 130 Park Avenue, Irasburg, Vermont 05845, or the Mary E. Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855, or Dr. Leslie Lockridge, P.O. Box 838, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Jo-Ann M. Peart

Jo-Ann M. Peart, 63, of Orleans died on April 28, 2021, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

She was born on August 30, 1957, in Newport to Maurice “Joe” Blair and Elizabeth Lapree. She married Rand Peart Sr., who predeceased her in 2003.

Jo-Ann enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and doing arts and crafts, including putting together LEGO kits. She and her late husband were members of a local antiques car club. She was a past member of the Orleans Fire Department Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children: Nathan Peart and his fiancé, Francine Tanguay, Elizabeth Peart and her companion, Ryan Duquette, and Justin Peart and his companion, Emily Besaw; by her stepchildren: Rand Peart Jr., Suzanne Ruggles, and Donna Shelton, and their families. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kaleb, Tristian, Devin, Harley, Lillie, Gene, Jacob, and Hawke and Cheyenne Ruggles; by her sister Patricia Thomas; her brothers: Maurice Blair Jr. and his wife, Sharon, and Bruce Blair and his spouse, George Copp; by her great-nephew Wyatt; by her special friend April Webster; and by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her sister Rosemary Norris; and brother-in-law Henry Thomas.

Friends may call at 1 p.m. until the funeral at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Interment will follow at St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Orleans.

If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Jo-Ann’s name to North Country Federal Credit Union, 12 Main Street, Orleans, Vermont 05860 to help defray funeral costs.

Urban B. Ruiter

Urban B. Ruiter, 96, of Island Pond died April 30, 2021, at his granddaughter’s residence in Middletown Springs following a brief illness.

He was born on February 16, 1925, in West Charleston.

Mr. Ruiter enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during World War II until his honorable discharge.

He was a farmer and self-employed logger for many years.

Mr. Ruiter enjoyed hunting, fishing, sugaring, and being outdoors. He was a teacher and provided inspiration to his family.

Survivors include two daughters; three granddaughters: Amanda Morris of Middletown Springs, Lindsey Ruiter of Wallingford, and Alyssa Ruiter of Poultney; a grandson, Justin Morris, of Middletown Springs; and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Marie, in September; by a son, Ralph H. Ruiter, on September 10, 2014; and two brothers: Creston Charles Ruiter on May 29, 2017, and Derk R. Ruiter on December 20, 1979.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dodge House, 95 Crescent Street, Rutland, Vermont 05701.

Neil Perry Young

Neil Perry Young, 89, of East Corinth died peacefully at home on April 20, 2021.

Neil was born April 22, 1931, on the old “Perry place” in West Topsham, the son of Charles and Mildred (Sweet) Young. He attended the East Corinth Graded School for four years, then moved to upstate New York for a short time. He finished graded school in Bristol, Connecticut. He lived with his much-loved Aunt Della and Uncle Charlie at the Inn on Lake Warmog while finishing high school in New Milford, Connecticut. He spoke often of all the arrowheads he discovered there. He came back home and lived with “Mother T” until he married. During this time, Neil enjoyed acting in the home talent plays.

He served in Germany as a radio operator during the Korean War. As a young man, Neil worked at Bowen-Hunterʼs bobbin mill in East Corinth for several years, then moved to the Dixie Bobbin Company in Barre. He also worked at the Wells and Lamson Quarry, in the granite sheds, and started Vermont Hydraulics in East Corinth.

Neil was a dedicated member of the East Corinth Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years, from 1954 to 1979. He served as chief for 18 of those years and was a major organizer for the building of the first firehouse in East Corinth. It was his pride and joy. He was also involved with the upkeep of the Valley Health Center.

He was married to Louise (McKay) Young for 64 years, and they made many happy memories with family and friends. They enjoyed picnicking, lining bees with their young daughters, berry picking, gardening, and years of square dancing, where they made lots of very special friends. They loved the time spent with Ben and Michael.

Neil loved the outdoors — hunting, fishing, trapping, digging ginseng, and spotting deer sheds while walking in the woods. He always kept a few beehives. He loved country music and played the harmonica and a little guitar. He was always happy to lend a helping hand and generous with his advice on a variety of topics. He was proud to call so many people his friends.

Survivors include his wife, Louise; their daughter Nan and her husband, John; grandsons: Michael Bottiggi, Ben Whiting and his fiancé, Emily Bruchner, and Nelson and Debbie Tillotson; honorary grandchildren: Terri Tillotson and Lee Tillotson and family; cousin Paula Jewell; brother-in-law Dunc McKay and his wife, Judy; niece Kathy Lamson and her husband, Albert, and family; nephews Angie Decrisantis and his wife, Joan, and family, Joe Kelita and his wife, Cheryl, and family, and Michael and Debbie Iaia; and other nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors.

Neil was predeceased by his daughter and son-in-law Joany and Larry Whiting; and nephew Duncan McKay Jr. He was also predeceased by his parents and sisters.

Neil and his family are very grateful to the wonderful people at Caring Hands and Hospice who made it possible for him to stay at home.

A graveside service will be held May 26 at 1 p.m. in the East Corinth New Cemetery, East Corinth. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Larry and Joany Whiting Memorial Forestry Scholarship, in care of Nan Young, 3638 Willoughby Lake Road, Barton, Vermont 05822, or to Northeast Slopes, in care of Wade Pierson, P.O. Box 213, East Corinth, Vermont 05040, or to the East Corinth Fire Department, for turnout gear, Mike Pittman, 88 Miller Road, Corinth, Vermont 05039.

Arrangements are by Hale Funeral Home in Bradford.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Raymond R. Chapdelaine

Funeral services for Raymond R. Chapdelaine will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 7, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport.

Dr. Paul Richard Jarvis

Funeral services for Dr. Paul Richard Jarvis (beloved son of James and Karen Jarvis of Barton), who died on January 3, 2021, in Bellerose, New York, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Barton with the Reverend Curtis Miller and the Reverend Brian Cummings celebrating a Mass. Interment will follow in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Barton. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 7, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport.

Harley W. Stone

A memorial service honoring the life of Harley W. Stone, who died on January 17, will be held on Saturday, May 15 at 11 a.m. at Westlook Cemetery in Glover. It will be officiated by Minister Avril Cochran. The full obituary may be found at dgfunerals.com.

Verna Coderre

A graveside service for Verna Coderre will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, at the Craftsbury Village Cemetery with the Reverend Kim LaRose officiating.

Barbara Parenteau

A graveside service for Barbara Parenteau will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, at the West Village Cemetery in West Charleston with the Reverend Kelly Deslauries officiating.

Russell Blais

Funeral services for Russell Blais will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Newport where a Mass will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

DEATH NOTICE

Rene O. Tetreault

Rene O. Tetreault, 80, of Newport Center died on May 3, 2021, at his home.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 7, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Troy where a Mass will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Research, in care of Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Barbara E. Rubin Building, One Medical Center, Lebanon, New Hampshire 03756, or to the Orleans-Essex VNA and Hospice, Inc., 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

