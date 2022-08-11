Obituaries & Services 8.10.2022

Edgar Isreal Valley

Edgar Isreal Valley died on August 4, 2022, at North Country Hospital in Newport. He was born in 1941 to Leon Valley and Geneva Sheltra. On October 3, 1970, he married Sandra McKinney.

He retired from Canadian Pacific Railway. Eddie loved to be in the garden, playing horseshoes, spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his children: David, Debra, Keith, Kathy Matten and her husband, Pete Matten, and Kenneth; by his grandchildren: Jaime Valley, Stephen Flynn and his wife, Tiffany, Levi Flynn and his wife, Cassandra, Christopher Valley, and Christina Valley; by his great-grandchildren: Storm Legacy, Aliyah Flynn, Jaymen Matten, Daniel Flynn, Madalyn Griffen, Domanic Mandigo, Jacob Flynn, Isabella Mandigo, Evelyn Flynn, Darcey Burke, and Casey Burke; by his sisters Rachael Sweeney and Madelin Krohn; by his sisters-in-law: Hilda Valley, Jean Faucette, Joan McKinney, and Judy Valley; by his brothers-in-law: Ronald McKinney and his wife, Alice, and Garth McKinney; as well as by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Sandra, in 2019, son James in 2021, and by his siblings Lorraine Bushey, Norman, Ernie, Priscilla Parsons, Francis, David, and Richard.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Welcome O. Brown Cemetery in Barton, with Father Curtis Miller officiating.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Rick Reilly

Rick Reilly died peacefully on August 5, 2022.

He was born in Norway, Maine, on December 1, 1958, son of Owen and Glenice Reilly of South Paris, Maine.

Rick grew up in Norway and attended Oxford Hills School District. He was married to Tammy Reilly for 35 years. Tammy predeceased him on February 26, 2022.

He enjoyed working as a carpenter until he became disabled. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and grandchildren.

Rick leaves behind his son Brandon and his wife, Shella; his grandchildren: Keegan, Carter, and newest granddaughter, Lyla Rose; his mother, Glenice; his best friend Rick Healy; his sisters: Laurie Newell, Karen Farrington, Diane and her husband, Austin Presby, of Norway, Sheila and her husband, Deak Worth, of Island Pond; and his brother Buster Reilly and his wife, Carol.

He was predeceased by his father Owen Robert, brothers John and Craig, and sister Jane.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 13, at his home on 88 Gary Street, South Paris, Maine, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Rosaire Poginy

It is with deep sadness that the family of Rosaire Poginy announces his death on July 27, 2022, in Newport, surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with lung disease. He has been called home by God and the angels to enjoy his well-earned peace and happiness.

Rosaire was born to Leon and Laura (Poutre) Poginy at the Cottage Hospital in Barton, on October 8, 1945. He was the eighth of 12 children. Rosaire grew up on the family farm on May Pond in Barton. He married his wife, Katherine (Lenton), on March 6, 1965. He attended St. Paul’s school in Barton.

He had a love for meat-cutting, so in the spring of 1968 he attended the National School of Meat Cutting in Toledo, Ohio. From there, he worked nine years at the White Market meat department in Lyndonville, as well as running his own custom meat shop in Wheelock. His wife, Kathy, decided to advance her education and become a teacher, so Rosaire stopped working to be a stay-at-home dad, helping raise his daughters. He continued to run his own meat cutting operation from his home on May Pond Road. He enjoyed chopping firewood to keep his family warm during long, cold Vermont winters.

Rosaire had a true passion for spending hours in the woods and enjoying nature’s beauty. He was a master at dropping any tree that needed cutting. It didn’t stop there, though. He saw so much in the natural beauty that wood holds and spent multiple hours in his garage working on wood pieces that held unique markings. He would carefully sand and polyurethane them into a decorative piece that he took a great deal of pride in. He loved sharing his wood art with family and friends.

He also had a green thumb for gardening and provided a bountiful garden of vegetables for his growing family. He was one of Vermont’s backyard maple producers who took a great deal of pride in making golden, delicious syrup.

One of his greatest achievements in life was choosing his family over his addiction to alcohol. For the past 39 years, he never went back to drinking. Rosaire’s philosophy of life was to always be honest and kind, and to help the more vulnerable. He truly wanted to help (as he put it) “the underdog.” As he progressively became more ill, he loved to spend his days riding around and taking pictures of scenery with his grandchildren, while taking in all the beauty that Vermont back roads offer. Rosaire has been referred to as a colorful character; he certainly left his mark on this world!

He is survived by his wife and one true love of 57 years, Katherine Poginy; by his daughters: Tamara Poginy and partner, Pierre Chenard, Nicole Poginy and partner, Troy MacEachern, Mandy Poginy and partner, Rich Coward, and Sandra Poginy and partner, Matt Lapham. His nine grandchildren: Travis Cady and partner, Amanda Montgomery, Colton Chenard, Brooke Young and partner, Dustin Doyle, Hayley Young and fiancé, Tyler Paxman, Cassandra Columbia, Gage Coe, Samuel Coe, Madison Young, Trent Young, and his two great-grandchildren, Deklan Morse and Raegan Doyle.

He is survived by the following brothers: Peter Poginy and his wife, Donna, Paul Poginy and his wife, June, John Poginy, Denis Poginy and wife, Vickie. He is survived by the following sisters: Doria Cotter and her husband, Thomas, Sister Mariette Poginy, and sisters-in-law Barbara Poginy and Pamela Poginy. He is also survived by an abundance of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well his one remaining paternal aunt, Marie McManus.

Rosaire was predeceased by his parents Leon and Laura Poginy, brothers Normand Poginy, Andre Poginy Sr., and Claude Poginy, his sisters Jeanine (Sister Mary Angela) Poginy, Dolores Rome, and her husband, William Rome.

Rosaire had a true love for animals. At his request, in lieu of flowers, please send donations of money or food to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 4473 Barton-Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860, or Friends for Life Dog Rescue, 85 Morrill Brook Road, Hardwick, Vermont 05843 — Attention: Vinny Murray.

Rosaire’s obituary will also be posted on the following site, which includes a memory wall to post condolences: www.awrichfuneralhomes.com.

A celebration of life was held on August 4, 2022, at the Eastside Restaurant in Newport.

Amelia A. Ormsbee

Amelia A. Ormsbee, 88, of Newport, died on July 28, 2022, in Newport. She was born on July 26, 1934, in Montgomery Center to Leo and Anna (Guyette) Pronto.

She married Donald Carron, who predeceased her. On January 19, 1984, she married Francis Ormsbee, who predeceased her on September 21, 2021.

Millie was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 21, V.F.W. Auxiliary 798, and a communicant of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport. Her main focus was her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the loves of her life. She enjoyed watching the birds coming into her yard and going out for breakfast every Saturday morning with Glennis and Gail.

She is survived by her children: Donald Carron and his wife, Laurie, Julie Willigenburg and her husband, Brian, Michael Carron and his wife, Kerry, Susan Butler and her husband, George, and Matthew Ormsbee; by her 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; by her sister Glennis Barry and her husband, Tom, sisters-in-law Gail, Rae, and Shirley, and by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by the following siblings: Melvin, Raymond, Leo, Edward and Merle, and by her stepson Timothy Ormsbee and her sister-in-law Mary.

Services will be held at a later date at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Rejean Arsen Leblanc

Rejean Arsen Leblanc, 82, died peacefully at his home on August 1, 2022.

He was born on September 18, 1939, in St. Barnabe, Canada, to Ernest and Delia Leblanc.

On June 3, 1961, he married Rita Desrochers, and became a U.S. citizen in 1995.

Anyone who ever had the pleasure of meeting Rejean would always have a smile.

He spent over 40 years as a dairy farmer, and he loved to be on the tractor whenever he could. He loved his wife’s cooking — a tomato sandwich was always a good favorite, along with many others. Rejean loved family gatherings and telling a joke or two that would make everyone laugh. He would often be on his four-wheeler picking up bottles along the road and checking on things. He put more miles on his four-wheeler than anyone his friends and relations ever knew.

In his earlier years, Rejean and his wife, Rita, would have friends over and play cards and marbles and take trips to the casino. He enjoyed hunting and shot a few nice deer throughout the years. Rejean’s last few years were tough with all the medical challenges that he faced but his family is thankful for the extra time they had with him. He will be greatly missed by all.

Rejean is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rita Leblanc; by his children: Alain Leblanc and wife, Laurie, of Lowell, Joanne Bathalon and husband, Robert, of Westfield, and son-in-law Maurice Raboin of Newport; by seven grandchildren: Bobbi-Jo Andrews and husband, Ben, Nicole Bathalon-McAree and husband, Patrick, Matthew Raboin, Christine Leblanc and boyfriend, Sebastian, Ethan Bathalon and fiancée, Nicole, Alissa Raboin and husband, Ryan, and Ashley Leblanc and fiancé, Anthony; by his great-grandchildren: Dezirae, Ava, Brooklyn, Colten, Lincoln, Graysen, Maren, Cooper, and Carson; by his siblings: Norman Leblanc, Marielle Bonin, George Leblanc and wife, Ann, Herman Leblanc, Columbe Colvin and husband, John, Gynette Manning and husband, Richard, Michelle Roy and husband, Larry, and Andre Leblanc and wife, Sara; by his brother-in-law Real Desrochers and wife, Denise, Joe Desrochers and girlfriend, Donna, and his sister-in-law Connie Desrochers.

He was predeceased by his parents, his daughter Aline Raboin, his sisters Helen Sicotte and Denise Bouin, his sister-in-law Claudette Chaput, and brothers-in-law Roland Desrochers and Claude Desrochers.

A Mass was held on Saturday, August 6, at the Sacred Heart Church in Troy, followed by a burial at the St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Shirley C. Hackett

Shirley C. Hackett died unexpectedly on August 6, 2022, at the age of 79, accompanied by her loving husband of 49 years.

It comes with such sorrow that heaven has gained a beautiful angel.

Shirley loved blueberry picking, crocheting, knitting, and making things with her hands, from earrings to potholders, to making princess pine wreaths, and talking on the phone, but mainly video chatting on her tablet with her sister, children, and friends.

Shirley was born in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on December 14, 1942. In 1984 her family moved to Vermont.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony F. Hackett, her sister Jeanne Caron of Carver, Massachusetts; by her six children: Timothy and his wife, Becky, and their kids Lisa, Meagan, and Crystal of Goose Creek, South Carolina, Anthony and his wife, Cheryl, of Brownington, daughter Ashley Gallardo and kids of Coventry, Valerie Hackett of Brownington and kids David, George Jr., and wife, Rachel, of Otisfield, Maine, Daniel, Carol Hackett of Derby Line and her kids Cody, Kyle, Collin, and Mathew of Island Pond, Kim Moore and husband, Robert, and kids Michelle, Dalton, and Michael of Brownington, Christine Hackett Forgues of Brownington, and kids Derek, Natasha, Travis, and Jazmine.

She is survived by step-grandchildren Gregory and Kenny Dunn of Maine, by several nieces and nephews, and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Bertha Adams, of Massachusetts, and Ashlynn Santaw and Quincy O’Gorman.

Services will be held on August 20, at 1 p.m., at their home located at 822 Hunt Hill Road, Brownington, Vermont 05860.

Cards and flowers may also be mailed to the same address.

A GoFundMe will be set up and entrusted to Curtis Britch to help with some of the costs.

The family asks people to please bring a dish if desired as it is a potluck meal.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Constance L. Colligan

Constance L. Colligan, 101, of East Charleston, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at her home on July 24, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born Constance Louise Peter in Jersey City, New Jersey, on June 18, 1921, to Charles and Margaret (Seggel) Peter. In 1926 her family moved to Teaneck, New Jersey. She often reflected on the prosperity of the “Roaring Twenties,” the difficult struggles of the Great Depression and the devastation of World War II.

After graduating from Teaneck High School in 1939, Connie began working in New York City, first at New York Life Insurance, and eventually landing positions with Vogue magazine and the New York School of Interior Design (NYSID), where she taught color and design. During her time there, she helped with the production of school founder Sherril Whiton’s quintessential book, Elements of Interior Design and Decoration.

Her family spent many summers in the resort town of Highland Lake, New York, where Connie met the love of her life, George F. Colligan, a New York City police officer. They were married on July 14, 1951, lived in Manhattan’s Stuyvesant Town and had four children before moving to New City, a suburb of New York City, in 1963. For over 20 years, Connie balanced homemaking, raising her children and continuing her career with NYSID, working remotely as an instructor long before it became the norm. Connie also learned to sew, knit, crochet, and embroider. In addition to a love of music, Connie was a prolific reader of books from a young age until late into her nineties and belonged to several book discussion groups over the years.

Connie and George developed their love of Vermont while vacationing for many years at Lake Hortonia, and later by their association with Camp Winape on Lake Seymour. In 1985, they retired to East Charleston and the beautiful views of Echo Lake and Bald Mountain. They formed a tight-knit group of friends, enjoying an active social scene. After her husband George died in 1988, she began taking art classes along with several friends, and thus began a new creative chapter in her life.

Over the years she produced numerous paintings depicting scenes of the Northeast Kingdom, New England, and the meadowlands of her native New Jersey, and was greatly influenced by her great uncle, American artist Herman Hartwich (1853-1926).

A few years after George died, Connie married Dave Sophrin, also recently widowed, and welcomed his daughters Helene and Gail into her extended family. They enjoyed many years together until his death in 2011.

Connie was very active in both the Four Seasons Garden Club and the Morgan Circle of Friends. It was at the monthly Circle meetings that she became known for her “health tips.” Fellow members all agreed that her advice was obviously working, and perhaps nothing showed this more than when, at the age of 94, she was dancing up a storm at her granddaughters’ weddings.

Throughout the years and with youthful enthusiasm and vigor, Connie’s travels took her to California (San Francisco, Napa, The Redwoods, Yosemite), England and Scotland (visiting the settings of so many of her favorite literary characters), Italy (fully appreciating the art, culture and ambience of Florence, Rome, and Venice), and most recently and closer to home, the majestic coast of Maine.

Connie never lost her love for knowledge and in particular, history and current events. As far back as her teenage years, she was the one who stayed in her seat to watch the news reels during movie intermissions, while the rest went out for popcorn. Up to her final days, she always insisted on watching the news.

Milestones of all kinds were observed over the years, culminating in her hundredth birthday in 2021, which she celebrated with family and friends both in New York and in Vermont

Connie will be remembered for living life to the fullest, cherishing her many beloved dogs and cats over the years, taking in the panoramic beauty from her deck, and simply knowing that family was getting together to share good food, good talk, and most importantly, love. She will be dearly missed.

Connie is survived by daughters: Christine Colligan, New York, New York, and Meg Weiss and her husband, Steve, of Congers, New York; sons: Steve Colligan of East Charleston and Bob Colligan and his wife, Ana, of Stamford, Connecticut; grandchildren: Joanna Bamford and her husband, Michael, Laura Hoefer and her husband, Dave, and Kathryn Weiss; great-grandchildren: Maeve and Callan Bamford and James and Will Hoefer; and nephews: Bill Jenney and Peter Jenney and his wife, Pam. She was predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Jenney of East Charleston.

Burial and graveside service took place on Tuesday, August 2.

A celebration of life is planned for a future date.

Should friends wish, contributions may be made to the Orleans-Essex VNA and Hospice, Inc., 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855 or Dailey Memorial Library, 101 Junior High Drive, Derby, Vermont 05829. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Dale R. Carpenter Sr.

Dale R. Carpenter Sr., died peacefully in his home at the age of 85, surrounded by his family, on August 4, 2022.

Dale was born in Derby on June 27, 1937. He was the beloved son of Winifred (Lamere) Carpenter and Charles B. Carpenter Sr.

He is survived by his brothers: Harold Carpenter and his wife, Lucielle (Musgrove), and Reginald Carpenter his partner, Linda Santaw. He was predeceased by his brother James Carpenter and his wife, Esfa (Flynn), and by his brother Charles Carpenter Jr. and his wife, Lois (Sykes).

Dale attended Derby Academy where he met his beloved wife, Sandra (Gray) Carpenter. They fell in love shortly after at a dance in East Charleston. They married on October 23, 1955, in Derby, and began building their family.

Dale is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Sandra; by his five children: Debbie Tuller, Cindy and her husband, Roderick Lyon, Kathy and her husband, Daniel Fletcher, Tracy and her husband, Louis Guillette Jr., and Dale Carpenter Jr. and his partner, Shelley Griggs. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sons Ronnie and Brian Carpenter, and by his granddaughter Billie-Jo Carpenter.

Dale served in the Army National Guard for three years and was honorably discharged in 1958. He was a hardworking man who was always getting his hands dirty. During the early years of his life, Dale worked on his family farm.

He later transitioned to working in construction. He had a hand in building several houses in Derby Line and the old North Country Hospital. Later, he began working for the state of Vermont, building several bridges and parts of Interstate 91. He was known as “The Bridge Man.”

During the harsh Vermont winters, he could be seen hand shoveling sand out of the backs of dump trucks along Willoughby Lake. On several occasions he even hopped out of the truck to rescue deer out on the ice. After working for the state, he worked as the road commissioner for the town of Charleston from 1974-1999. During that time, he also began his own excavation and trucking business, Dale Carpenter Trucking.

His hobbies included racing snowmobiles, and Street Stocks at Riverside and Can-Am Speedways. He proudly sported the number 15. He also enjoyed buying and remodeling homes and built his own camp and sugarhouse.

Maple sugaring was a family affair. Every year his children and grandchildren gathered together and helped collect the sap from buckets using his tractor and four-wheeler. He and his wife also enjoyed traveling with friends and family all over the United States in their RV, and abroad. His family and friends were very important to him. He was a family man through and through, always involved in their lives in every way.

Friends and family may call at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home on 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Funeral immediately following at 3 p.m.

Graveside service to follow at West Village Cemetery in West Charleston.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Free Will Baptist Church, 1028 Vermont Route 105, West Charleston, Vermont 05872.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Roberta S. Alexander

Roberta S. Alexander, 87, a long-time Craftsbury resident, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Manor nursing home with her family by her side.

Roberta was born on May 30, 1935, in St. Johnsbury, the daughter of Gerald and Gladys (Wylie) Spaulding. For many years the Spauldings lived in Craftsbury and St. Johnsbury.

As a little girl, Roberta attended the then two-room schoolhouse in Craftsbury Village, followed by the Academy on Craftsbury Common, where she developed a lifelong love of learning. She was also on the basketball team that played in the half-court gym.

When she was 13, her younger brother Gerry was born and she slipped naturally into the role of big sister and protector as her family moved several times between St. Johnsbury and Craftsbury.

In the early 1950s she met her future husband, Robert M. Alexander, in Glover at Urie’s pavillion dance hall on Shadow Lake. They dated while she was attaining a two-year degree in retailing at Green Mountain College in Poultney, as he worked on an engineering degree at Norwich University.

They were married on September 10, 1955, at the United Church of Craftsbury and then headed west to Colorado, the badlands of South Dakota, and New Mexico, while he worked for the Federal Highway Administration. His career path soon led them back to New England, where they lived briefly in Connecticut while he attended Yale, Woburn, Massachusetts, and then finally back to Vermont.

Their sons, Peter and John, were both born in Barre in the early 1960s. While living in South Burlington as a homemaker, Roberta dipped her toe back into education by becoming a teacher’s aide. This led her to a teaching degree from Goddard College and then, after moving to New Hampshire, a teaching position at Concord High School.

She developed the marketing and distributive education program there, where she taught for 16 years and was New Hampshire State Teacher of the Year in 1981, an accomplishment her husband, Bob, speaks of admiringly to this day.

The local newspaper summed up her philosophy of educating as “an ability to make kids feel good about themselves; to listen, and encourage them.”

In 1988, Berta and Bob moved back to Vermont, first to Craftsbury Common to help Gladys and Jerry, and then they moved down the road to Lake Hosmer where they loved the sights and sounds of nature, especially the loons and the peepers in the spring. Family and friends visited often, enjoying Roberta’s delicious meals and great company. Berta and Bob had a string of black labs which they loved. They also had many kitties because she loved cats, too.

As Bob became a consulting engineer, Roberta embarked on a second career as a realtor and made many new friends at the Watson and Choice agencies, retiring in June of 2011, after 22 years.

At the beginning of 2019, they left their beloved Mill Village home for the Craftsbury Community Care Center assisted living center in East Craftsbury, then, during pandemic lockdowns, at the Manor nursing home in Morrisville, where Robert still resides in the assisted living section.

Family and friends who were were part of her life include:

Her father Gerald (Jerry) K. Spaulding (1908-1995), her mother, Gladys W. Spaulding (1912 to 2007), her brother, Gerry, who died February 25, 2013, and her two sons, Peter M. Alexander of Manchester, New Hampshire, and John R. Alexander of Milton.

Her nieces and nephews include: Jessica E. Spaulding of Stowe and her daughter, Lili, Travis D. Spaulding of Stowe and his wife, Rebecca, and their children, Mena, William, and Bryer.

Her two sisters-in-law in Rutland are Jean Hinson and Janet Alexander.

Friends include Lou (Simmons) King and Joan Simmons of Craftsbury, Lauren Handrahan and David Rowell at the Watson agency, and Brenda Menard at Choice Real Estate. Also, Annette Burgess of Concord, New Hampshire.

Friends who departed before her include: Claire Renasco in Rhode Island in 2016, Phyllis (Simmons) Harrington of Craftsbury in February of 2020, Anne Wilson of Craftsbury in November of 2020, and Pat Smith of Montpelier in April of 2021.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 20, at 11 a.m., at the United Church of Craftsbury on Craftsbury Common, with Pastor Kim Larose officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Craftsbury Community Care Center by mail at 1784 East Craftsbury Road, Craftsbury, Vermont 05826.

Christopher Edward Gordon

On Monday, August 1, 2022, Christopher “Chris” Edward Gordon, residing in Burlington, died from complications of COVID-19 at the age of 55. The family’s hearts are broken but their faith is strong.

Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Service is handling the arrangements. The full tribute to Chris can be found on their website at gregorycremation.com.

Details for his upcoming memorial can be found on the site. All are welcomed and encouraged to attend.

Notice of graveside service

Ernestine A. Monfette

A graveside service for Ernestine A. Monfette, who died December 23, 2021, will be held at Newport Center Cemetery on August 17, at 2 p.m.

Notice of death

Diane L. Mandigo

Diane L. Mandigo died on Wednesday, August 3, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.