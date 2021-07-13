Obituaries & Services 7.14.21

Denise B. Wright

Denise B. Wright of Barton, aged 78, died peacefully on June 13, 2021 at Helen Porter Nursing Home in Middlebury surrounded by loved ones.

She was born May 4, 1943 in Rockville Center, New York, to the late Earl W. and Arlene A. (Goss) Brooks

She graduated from Barton Academy in 1961, and from the Community College of Vermont in 1991. She married Benjamin B. Wright who predeceased her on December 31, 1987.

She was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary for many years and was a past Department President and held many different offices over the years throughout the state. She was an officer and active member of the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. She loved knitting, crocheting, sewing, cooking, reading spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and Christmas.

She is survived by her sister, Faylene U. (Brooks) Steere of Orleans; her son Andrew Biancardi and Jennifer Nietopski, of Buffalo, New York; her daughter Jeana (Biancardi) Dill and Glenn Dill of Middlebury; her grandchildren: Brennan Balch of Portland, Maine, Kyle and Ivet Biancardi of Pomfret, Connecticut, Savanna (Balch) and Christian Battles of Middlebury, Kevin Biancardi and Cathrine Williams of Keene, New Hampshire, Alexandria Biancardi of Henniker, New York, Juliette Dill of Middlebury, and Ivy Dill of Middlebury. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her grandson, Kirk A. Biancardi, of Groton.

A celebration of life service was held at the VFW Post #10038 in Lyndonvilleon Saturday, June 19. In lieu of flowers, a donation in the memory of Denise may be sent to the Lyndonville VFW Auxiliary #10038, P.O. Box 1587, Lyndonville, Vermont 05851 and will be forwarded in her name to the Bennington Veterans Home.

Norman D. Turgeon

Norman D. Turgeon, 88, of Newport, died on July 9, 2021, at his home.

He was born on February 19, 1933, in Lowell, to Archilles and Dezilda (Rouleau) Turgeon. On September 1, 1952, he married Mary Pion who survives him.

He was a carpenter all of his life. He was a former member of the Newport Fire Department, Newport Ambulance Department, and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department.

Among his hobbies, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and building furniture.

He is survived by his wife Mary Turgeon of Newport; by his children: Laurette Jones of Holland, Dennis Turgeon and his wife, Rachel, of Ballston Spa, New York, Joann Barrup of Newport, and Linda Turgeon-Meunier of Jay; seven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; by his brother Gerald Turgeon and his wife, Irene, of Derby; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by three sisters: Bertha Cotnoir, Anita Fournier, and Lorraine Choquette; and by six brothers: Bertrand, Raymond, Gilbert, Donald, Roger, and Roland; and three sons-in-law: Michael Meunier, Robert Jones, and Brad Barrup.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, July 17, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, July 17, from 11 a.m. until the hour of the funeral. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Newport.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Newport Fire Department, 350 Western Avenue, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Bette L. Trucott

Bette L. Trucott, 74, of Barton, died on July 4, 2021, in Newport.

She was born on April 15, 1947 in Gouveneur, New York, to Andrew and Florence (Valley) Gorman. On March 10, 1968, she married Robert Trucott who survives her.

She and her husband were co-owners of Trucott Logging for many years.

Her greatest enjoyments were her family, watching her grandsons play ball, and going to the ocean.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Trucott, of Barton; by her children: Dawn Curtis and her husband, Ricky, of Brownington, and Paul Trucott and his wife, Rhonda, of Sheffield; by her grandchildren: Robert Trucott and his wife, Kate-Lyn, Richard (RT) Trucott, Mikayla-Dawn Pray and her husband, Brandon, Dakota McAlister and his wife, Miranda, and Logan Curtis; by her great-grandchildren: Raegan Trucott, Jacob Pray, and Jaxon Pray; by her niece Teri-Jo Collins Clobridge; and numerous friends and family.

She was predeceased by one brother.

Private services will be held. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Orleans Emergency Unit, 1 Memorial Square, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Marybelle Deos Sicard

Our hearts are heavy as we share the death of our loved one, Marybelle Deos Sicard of Barton on June 25, 2021, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.

Born August 12,1924, to Rose (Brown) Deos and Dewey Deos Sr., Marybelle was predeceased by husband, Roger Sicard; both her parents; and four younger siblings: brothers: Charles Donald Deos, Francis Deos, and Dewey Deos Jr.; and sister, Joan Deos Cote.

She is survived by three sons: Paul Sicard and wife, Marsha, Alan Sicard and wife, Janice, Richard Sicard and wife, Jean; an uncle, Kenneth Brown; aunt, Dorothy Clarey Perron; and sister-in-law Geraldine Peck Deos; grandchildren: Jason Sicard, Shannon Alexson and husband, Timothy, Shane Sicard and wife, Julie, Jody Sicard, Adam Sicard, Laurel Grenier and husband, Eric, Nathan Sicard and wife, Kinsley; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Marybelle’s greatest joys in life were her family, St. Paul’s Church, and St. Paul’s School where she worked numerous fundraisers and cooked wonderful meals to provide much needed financial support for the school. Choosing the yearly Christmas tree with her grandson and great-grandchildren was a tradition she looked forward to and continued through 2019. She also loved attending sporting activities with her grand- and great-grandchildren until mid-June of this year. She enjoyed trips to any area bingo and casinos. She also loved caring for her flowers, gardening and knitting. She was always ready for a good game of Scrabble and any card game and normally won.

A funeral service will be held on July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Church in Barton. A committal will take place immediately following the service at St. Paul’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked donations be made to St. Paul’s School, 84 St. Paul’s Lane, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Alden W. Robinson

Alden W. Robinson, 95, of Irasburg, died unexpectedly on June 29, 2021, at his home.

He was born on December 12, 1925, in Irasburg to Clarence and Amy (Kenneson) Robinson.

Alden was a dairy farmer all of his life. He was formerly employed by Ethan Allen. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, dancing, watching sports and playing cards. He also enjoyed working in his garden and giving vegetables away to friends and family.

He is survived by his nephew, David Thompson, and his wife, Wanita, of Derby; and by his great niece, Meghann Roberts, and her husband, Lewis, of Barton, along with their four children; his great-nephew Derek and his wife, Zainab Thompson, of Manassas, Virginia, and their four children. He is also survived by several cousins, whom he thought the world of and talked with often. He also had many friends and neighbors who were like family to him.

He was predeceased by his sister Arlene Thompson and her husband, Delbert, of Craftsbury.

A private graveside service was held at the Irasburg Cemetery with the Reverend Nathan Strong officiating. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Irasburg Church, P.O. Box 177, Irasburg, Vermont 05845.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Donald Wayne Metcalf

Donald Wayne Metcalf, 84, of Coventry, Connecticut, died on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Hartford Hospital.

He was predeceased by his wife, Pauline Carrier Metcalf, in November of 2019.

Don was born in Irasburg on September 19, 1936, to the late Roy and Dorothy Metcalf. Don joined the U.S. Navy in 1955 and achieved the ranking of Master Chief upon his retirement in 1975. He married his sweetheart, Pauline Carrier, in 1957. Throughout his 20-year naval career, they were stationed in several different countries and states, where they made some lifelong friends.

After his retirement in 1975, he moved his family to Coventry, Connecticut, where he continued working for the United States Postal Service until he retired in 1997. The couple enjoyed traveling throughout the United States. In their 62 years of traveling together, they made it to every state in the U.S., including their final state of Alaska in 2012.

Don leaves behind three children: his son, Brent Metcalf of North Windham, Connecticut, his daughter and son-in-law, Kimberlee and Peter Riggsby of Rutland, Massachusetts, and his daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Mark Morganti of South Windsor, Connecticut. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Eric, Shane, Ashley, Amber, Amy, Adam, Mackenzi and Brianna; and three great-grandchildren: Spencer, Abbigail, and Alexis. He also leaves behind his sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Dustin Sanville, of Irasburg.

A burial service will be held at Irasburg Cemetery in Irasburg, for both Donald and Pauline on Saturday, July 31, at 1 p.m.

Clarence A. Lantagne

Clarence A. Lantagne, age 94 of Newport, died peacefully on July 6th at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 21, 1927, in Newport, the son of Clarence J. and Mathilda (Huppe) Lantagne.

Clarence was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served overseas in World War II. He was honorably discharged on July 9, 1946.

On April 19, 1947, Clarence married Dolores Campbell, who survives him after 74 years of marriage.

He worked for many years for the General Services Administration and the Canadian Pacific Railroad, from which he retired.

Hunting camp was close to his heart and he spent many wonderful seasons there with his brothers in the earlier years, and then with his sons and grandchildren in later years.

He is also survived by a sister, Margarite Demers, of Worcester, Massachusetts; his children: Michael C. and wife, Lise, of Newport, Craig and his wife, Kathy, of Lyndonville, Douglas and his wife, Evangeline, of Fairfax, and Dennis and his wife, Annette, of Newport; his grandchildren: Michael K. Lantagne of Colorado, Laurie Hueffer and her husband, Karsten, of Alaska, Krista Poquette and her husband, Derek, of Vermont, Kara Hayes and her husband, Justin, of Vermont, Alycia Lantagne of Spain, Mark Lantagne and his wife, Karen, of Vermont, Bryan Lantagne and his wife, Nora, of Maine, Jason Lantagne and his wife, Ann, of Colorado, Katelyn Varney and her husband, Christopher, of Ohio, Curtis Lantagne and his wife, Amanda, of Vermont, Crystal Haselton and her fiancé, Joseph Prebich, of Oregon, and Nathan Haselton of Colorado; his sisters-in-law: Jessie Lantagne of Newport, and Josephine Lantagne of Newport; and several nieces and nephews along with 13 great-grandchildren.

Clarence was predeceased by his brothers: Joseph, Aristide, Roland, Oliver, George, and Rudolph; and sisters Cecile Gunter and Jeannette Reed; and great-granddaughter Emaline Lantagne.

Special thanks to Dr. Malik, the Orleans-Essex Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice staff, and especially to his wonderful caregivers, Cathy (Emme) Godfrey, Nicole Mathison, and Pat Halik. We were very fortunate to have such caring, loving people for support.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Orleans-Essex VNA and Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Newport, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Friends may call at 10 a.m. on Thursday July 15, at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Newport, with military honors.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Earl D. LaClair

Earl D. LaClair, 94, of Barton, died on July 7, 2021, in Newport.

He was born on May 7, 1927, in Barton to Alfred and Mabel (Valley) LaClair. He married Margaret L. Daniels who survives him.

He entered the United States Navy and was a veteran of WWII. He owned his own fleet of milk trucks and picked up milk from local farms. He later established LaClair’s Excavating and passed it down to his son and now his grandson.

He was a lifetime member of the Order of the Elks #2155, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion for 53 years. He was also a select board member for the town of Barton.

He and his wife wintered for several years in Summerfield, Florida.

Earl is survived by his wife Margaret LaClair of Barton; by his children: Nancy A. Durivage of Barton, and Richard LaClair Sr. and his wife, Lise, of Barton; by his grandchildren: Michael Healy and his wife, Julie, of Barton, Kimberly and her husband, Bernard Willey, of Waterford, Richard LaClair Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Glover, and Connie and her husband, Rick Knaggs, of Barton; six great-grandchildren: Courtney Healy, Justin Healy, Taylor Willey Brink, Kyle Willey, Grant LaClair, and Emily Knaggs. He is also survived by his brothers: Maurice LaClair of Derby, and Carroll LaClair and his wife, Doris, of Concord, New Hampshire.

He was predeceased by his sisters: Alfreda Leonard and Dorothy Young; by his brother Elwin LaClair; and his son-in-law Eddie Healy.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Welcome O. Brown Cemetery in Barton.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Boy Scouts Troop 862, 131 Alexander Lane, Irasburg, Vermont 05845.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Claire Y. Jaquish

Claire Yvette (Cote) Jaquish died with family by her side on July 2, 2021, in North Country Hospital in Newport at the age of 80 after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Irasburg on February 4, 1941, to Lucien and Emilienne (Bolduc) Cote. She spent her early years in Newport and Barre, graduating from Marion High School in Barre in 1960. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years, retiring in 2006.

She and her husband, Charles, moved to Irasburg in 1975. With the help of family and friends, they built their log home, spending many nights and weekends peeling the logs by hand. She enjoyed canning and freezing the harvest from her husband’s vegetable garden which kept her busy in the summer months. She enjoyed watching the Food Network and QVC, and she was affectionately known as the “QVC Queen” by her family. Claire also enjoyed going to camp and beating the guys at poker, playing bingo, and trying her luck at the casino.

She is survived by her daughter, Ann Jenne, and partner, Randy (Tunk) Burns; her husband’s children from a previous marriage: Jo-Ann (Gary) Johnson, Denis (Karen) Jaquish, and Charles (Kathy) Jaquish; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Brandy (Normand), Kristopher (Virginia), Jessica, Geoffroy, and Michael; two great-grandchildren: Evan and Jacob; sisters: Yolande Cody, Joanne (Dana) Comstock; and brother Maurice (Monica) Cote. She also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Janet Chadwick; and several nieces and nephews.

On April 26, 2021, she was predeceased by her husband, Charles. She was also predeceased by her parents; a sister, Therese LaChance and her husband, Paul; brothers-in-law: Don Cody, Robert Jaquish, and Ken Chadwick; and sister-in-law Jacqueline Jaquish.

A celebration of the lives of Claire and Charlie will be held on July 31, 2021, at their home at 1802 West Glover Road in Irasburg with a service beginning at 2 p.m. followed by a luncheon. Burial will be at the family’s convenience in Irasburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claire’s memory to Dr. Leslie Lockridge, P.O. Box 838, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences can be left at www.awrfh.com.

Ronald Curtiss

Ronald (Ron) Curtiss died on Sunday, June 27, at the Craftsbury Community Care Center in Craftsbury, at the age of 84.

Ron was born on March 30, 1937, in Waterbury, Connecticut, to Percy Edmond and Germaine (Crochetiere) Curtiss. He grew up in Cheshire, Connecticut, where he worked for many years for the First National Grocery Store and then left there to work for the state of Connecticut and Cheshire Academy in their custodial divisions.

Ron was an active member of the Cheshire Historical Society prior to his move to Vermont to marry the love of his life, his little sweetheart, Ruthie, and to be a part of her sons’, Jim, Tony, and Andy’s, lives.

Ron retired and married Ruthie on October 6, 1984 and they moved into the house he had built in Albany. They lived there until 2015 when they both moved into the 4C’s. He loved collecting antiques, doing puzzles, and helping with sugaring season at the Jones farm. He was the best Grandpa and loved being a part of the family.

Ron is survived by his stepsons Jim Jones and his wife, Annette, of Craftsbury, Tony Jones and former wife, Rebecca Tatel, of Craftsbury, and Andy Jones and his wife, Penny, of Elmore; his grandchildren: Nicole, Logan, Emily, Alysha, Kaitlyn, and Olivia; three great-grandchildren, as well as serveral first cousins in Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, and South Carolina.

He was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Ruth Curtiss.

In lieu of flowers, Ron had requested the family ask for donations to be made to either the Craftsbury Community Care Center or the United Church of Craftsbury.

Services

Donald King

Funeral service for Donald King of West Glover will be held on Friday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at the West Glover Congregational Church. Following the service, friends are invited to gather at Donald’s home at 588 King Road for socializing and light refreshments.