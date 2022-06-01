Obituaries & Services 6.01.2022

Edith Rose Wood-McNeal

Edith Rose Wood-McNeal, 86, of Newport, died at her home on May 27, 2022. She was born on August 31, 1936, in Stanstead, Quebec, to Ivan and Mabel (Smith) Wood.

Edith is survived by her children: Baxter-Shane McNeal and his wife, Kathie, of Atlantic, Iowa, Troy McNeal of Newport, and Jason McNeal of Newport; by her grandchildren: Rodney, Racicot and Taylor McNeal, Corinne McNeal, and Ethan McNeal, great-grandson Dameyun McNeal, by her aunt Linda Wood, brother-in-law Tony, sister-in-law Ruby, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sisters: Marion, Madlyn and her husband, Antonin, Lillian, Hilda and her husband, Leonard, and by five brothers: Wayne, Ronald and his wife, Rita, Winfield and his wife, Joan, Arnold and his wife, Florence, and Harold and his wife, Janet.

Her hobbies included tending to her flower garden, cooking, and taking care of her home.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 3, at Pine Hill Cemetery in Derby with the Reverend Laurence Wall officiating. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Ron Holland Dialysis Center, North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, Vermont 08555. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Services

Sindy Souliere

Committal services for Sindy Souliere will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 3, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Cemetery in Orleans.

Reginald Labounty Jr.

Committal services for Reginald Labounty Jr. will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 3, at the Newport Center Cemetery.

Annette Wright

Committal services for Annette Wright will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Betty Nutbrown

A graveside service for Betty Nutbrown will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, at the Derby Line Cemetery with Reverend Michael Haddad officiating. A celebration of her life will follow at the Cow Palace from noon until 2:30 p.m.

Waldo Potter

A graveside service for Waldo Potter will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at the Albany Village Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday June 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch-Davis and Bouffard Funeral Home, 1321 North Craftsbury Road, Craftsbury Common.

Conrad C. Coulombe

A funeral service for Conrad C. Coulombe, who died on October 17, 2021, will be held on Saturday, June 11, at 11 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington. A military honors burial and reception will follow immediately after.