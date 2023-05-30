Obituaries & Services 5.31.2023

Anna Marie Webster

Anna Marie Webster, 66, died on May 18, 2023. She was born on November 7, 1956, in St. Albans. She was the daughter of Frederick Henry Webster Sr. and Dorothy Blanche Boivin.

Anna had one of the kindest hearts of anyone. She was the third child in a very large family. She was the beloved “M’taunte” for all her nieces and nephews, many who will quickly say she was their favorite. Anna always had a smile and an engaging laugh. In high school, Anna participated in activities such as the business and the library clubs. She ran cross-country in high school and, for several years, ran the Boilermaker 15K road race in Utica, New York. That was Anna, always up for some fun.

Anna worked at the local Price Chopper for about 40 years. She enjoyed many decades with her companion, Lois, who died during the COVID nightmare. Anna would do anything for anyone, including her older sister Paulette, who died this past February 26. Paulette had moved in with Anna a while back, and they shared some good times together. Anna and Lois also welcomed brother Peter into their home years ago, when he needed a change of pace and a safe, loving environment.

Anna never had an unkind word for anyone, and no one had an unkind word in describing this sweet sister. Of all the siblings, Sharleen Webster has been closest to Anna, spending several hours a day on the phone, chatting.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, and by four siblings: Frederick Henry Jr., Paulette Germaine, Peter Paul, and Linda Lee.

She is survived by five siblings: Pamela Hazel, Valerie Ann, Daniel Noah, Sharleen Alice, and William Alexander.

Anna will be cremated, and eventually buried in St. Albans, alongside some of her siblings.

Ranson Marshall Mead III

Ranson “Randy” Marshall Mead III, 27, died suddenly on May 16, 2023, in Burlington. He was born on September 5, 1995, in Newport, to Ranson Mead Jr. and Julie Denning.

Randy worked alongside his father as a farmer. He was a hardworking family man who loved his kids more than anything. He enjoyed farming, four-wheeling, spending time with his kids, driving his tractor, playing video games, and doing anything outside.

He is survived by his wife, Jenna Mead; by his children: Isabella Rose Mead, Flora Ruby Mead, and Ranson Mead IV; by his parents, Ranson Mead Jr., and Julie Choquette and her husband, Jason; by his sister Riley Aldrich and her husband, Carter; by his maternal grandparents Robert and Chyrl Coe, and his paternal grandparent Ranson Sr. and Doris Mead; by his stepbrothers Tyler and Jayden Choquette; by his mother-in-law Laurie Sanville, father-in-law Vincent Moss, brother-in-law Anthony Moss and his partner, Ashley, by his sisters-in-law Monica and Dan Conner, and Crystal and Leighton Montgomery; as well as by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his cousin Danielle Carpenter.

Randy’s celebration of life was held on May 26, in Morgan.

If friends desire contributions may be made to the Go Fund Me page at gofund.me/b7c1b40f.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Elwin F. Jones Jr.

Elwin F. Jones Jr., 82, of Irasburg, died on May 24, 2023, in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born on June 19, 1940, in Stoneham, Massachusetts, to the late Elwin Sr. and Ruth (Rhoades) Jones.

Elwin was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Vietnam War. He worked as an auto mechanic for many years. He loved spending time with his grandsons, woodworking, camping, and spending time with his dog Miss Ellie. Elwin was a gentle man and a very devoted family man; he was always up for an adventure with his daughters and grandsons. He was also a past member of the American Legion Post 28 in North Troy.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lucille Jones; by his daughters: Lucy Lucas and her husband, Steve, Lisa Potter and her husband, Rod, and Le-Ann Tetrault; by his grandsons Eric Hall and Gregory Tetrault; by his great-grandsons Noah and Jensen Hall; and by his dog Miss Ellie.

He was predeceased by his parents, by his brother Richard Jones, and by his infant sister Katherine Jones.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Bonnie Jean Chartier

Bonnie Jean Chartier, 81, of Orleans, died on May 23, 2023, in Burlington. She was born on November 23, 1941, in Orleans, to the late Archie and Katherine (Johnson) Lacoss. On July 8, 1972, she married Joseph Chartier, who survives her.

Bonnie was a graduate of Orleans High School, class of 1959. She enjoyed watching movies, any type of trivia, going to yard sales, reading, and talking about family stories. She was a great storyteller and loved animals.

She is also survived by her children: Keith Provoncha and his wife, Gloria, of Albany, Georgia, Gena Louise Delle Femine and her husband, Robert, of Hyannis, Massachusetts, and Randy Provoncha and his wife, Christine, of Derby Line; by her grandchildren: Jeremy Provoncha, Christopher Provoncha, Michael Provoncha, Rose Roberts, and Bethany and Mitchell Provoncha; by her great-granddaughter Alyssa Provoncha; by her brother Robin Lacoss and his wife, Claire, of Newport Center; and by a number of nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her daughter Kim Marie Provoncha, by her sisters Betty Moquin, Phyllis Vallier, and Judith Dawn Wilcox, and by her brothers Reginald, Rodney, and Michael Lacoss.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, June 1, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road in Newport, with The Reverend Glenn Saaman officiating.

Friends may call at 1 p.m. until the hour of the funeral.

If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, Vermont 05495; to the St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105; or to the American Cancer Society, Vermont Division, 55 Day Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Shayne Bessette

Shayne Bessette, 52, of Lowell, died suddenly on May 18, 2023, in Lowell. He was born on July 28, 1970, in Burlington, to George and Barbara (Thompson) Bessette.

Shayne enjoyed fishing, especially on a boat, hunting, and hanging out with friends and family. He was loved by all, always had a smile on his face, and was happy. He loved to travel around the U.S.

He is survived by his children: Wyatt Bessette of Vermont, and McKenna and McKinley Bessette of Oregon; by his brothers: Lance Bessette and his wife, Cori, and Donald Bessette and his wife, Crystal; by his sister Cheyenne Bessette; by his nieces: Brianna Burnelle and her husband, Tucker, Kasey Dennett and her husband, Bucky, and Karlie Bessette and Winter Rose; and by his nephews Donald “DJ” Bessette Jr., and Dylan Bessette.

He was predeceased by his son Jacob Roy Bessette.

A celebration of life will be held at the Eagles Club post 4218 in Milton, at 11 a.m., on June 10.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Jonathan Joseph Alberghini

Jonathan Joseph Alberghini, 58, of Derby, died at his home on May 23, 2023. He was born on April 5, 1966, in Warwick, Rhode Island.

Jonathan worked as the director of technology for Legacy Research. He was a hard worker, devoted father, and good friend to many. He enjoyed snowmobiling, spending time remodeling his house with his son Joseph, and could always be found in the company of his loyal dog Chip. He was a member of the Elks Lodge number 2155 in Derby.

He is survived by his son Joseph Alberghini; by his stepchildren Ashlee Walsh and Thomas Aldridge; by his step-grandchildren Avery Rose Walsh and Mason James Aldridge; by his sister Judy Agostinello; by his cousin Gina Alberghini, and by many other cousins and friends, namely his two dearest friends Gordie Brown and Hank Jensen.

He was predeceased by his mother, Barbara Alberghini.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Burials and Services

Karleen Goodwin Lanoue

Graveside services for Karleen Goodwin Lanoue will be held at 11 a.m., on Sunday, June 4, at Westlook Cemetery in Glover.

A luncheon at the Glover Fire Station will follow.

Amelia Ormsbee

Funeral services for Amelia Ormsbee will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, June 12, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated.

Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport.

Phillip Sheltra

Committal services for Phillip Sheltra will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, June 7, at the North Hill Cemetery in Westfield, with Keith Twofoot officiating.

Andrea Aubin

Committal services for Andrea Aubin will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 3, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport, with the Reverend Leopold Bilodeau officiating.

Gille, Lillian, and Diane Plante

Graveside services for Gille and Lillian Plante and their daughter Diane Plante will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 3, at the Lakeview Cemetery in Westmore, with Reverend Curtis Miller officiating.

Donald M. Buschman

A celebration honoring the life of Donald M. Buschman will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, June 15, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Derby.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, in Derby.

Burial with military honors will follow the service on Thursday, June 15, at the Derby Line Cemetery.