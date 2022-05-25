Obituaries & Services 5.25.22

Christopher Allen Rougier

Christopher Allen Rougier, 52, beloved son of Janice (Demers) and Russell A. Rougier Sr. died in North Troy on May 9, 2022.

Born in Haverhill, New Hampshire, he was raised and educated in Newton, New Hampshire, graduating from Sanborn Regional High School in the class of 1988. He was a true free spirit and for over twenty years he lived by the barter system as a handyman in northern Vermont, an area he truly loved. His introduction to the handyman trade began while he worked at his uncle’s carpentry business. His love of hiking and the outdoors started in his youth when he was a Boy Scout and over the years this love grew to include snowmobiling, boating, and skiing.

Adventurous by nature, it was not unusual for him to drive across the country. A lover of music, he played guitar and harmonica. He was very close with both the Demers and Rougier sides of his family, especially his cousins and his love for his dog Beta was enormous.

He is survived by his loving parents, Janice and Russell Rougier Sr., and his beloved brother, Russell Rougier, Jr., all of Newton, New Hampshire, as well as many cousins.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, May 25, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Sreet, Haverhill, New Hampshire, where a funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com

Jessie Joyce Parementer

Jessie Joyce Parmenter, 84, of Derby, died on April 23, 2022. She was born on July 29, 1937, in her family home, in Ayer’s Cliff, Quebec, to Douglas and Olivine (Powers) Piercy. Jessie was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away at her home where she had been surrounded by loved ones for several months.

Jessie was well loved by all who knew her. People were drawn to her fun-loving personality and her kind and gentle heart. She had many lifelong friends. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and doing jigsaw puzzles. But most of all she enjoyed being surrounded by family and children and they loved to be with her, too.

Jessie is survived by her children: Cindy Patenaude and her husband, Donald, of Brattleboro, Michael Parmenter of Fort Collins, Colorado, Theodore (Barry) Parmenter III and Danielle Paquin of Derby, Valerie “Dolly” Spooner and her husband, James Spooner, of Derby Line; her grandchildren: Mickey, Heidi, Justin, and Tyler Johnson of Sheridan, Wyoming. Jesse, Trevor, Shawn, and Marti Parmenter of Casper, Wyoming; Karah Jasch of Jay, and Brodie Jasch (whom she helped raise) of Fayetteville, Arkansas; Shawn Carrier of Hooksett, New Hampshire, and Eric and Stephan Carrier of Newport. Jessie had 16 great-grandchildren, including Nathaniel Walton and Harper Vincent, who she was able to help raise as they lived close by.

She is survived by her siblings: Doreen Kennedy, Gayland Piercy and his wife, Audrey, Daniel Piercy and his wife, Sandra, and William Piercy and his wife, Linda; her sister-in-law Nancy Allen and several nieces and nephews.

Jessie was predeceased by her husband, Ted Parmenter, her sister Valerie Dustin; sisters-in-law Donna Parmenter and Pierrette Piercy, and brothers-in-law Keith Kennedy and Royce Dustin.

A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post #21 in Newport, on Saturday, June 11, at 1 p.m. A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family. Jessie will be placed with her loving husband at the cemetery in North Troy.

Michael G. Oliver

Michael G. Oliver, 73, of Derby died on May 20, 2022, in Newport. He was born on June 28, 1948, in Sherbrooke, Quebec, to Germaine (Thibault) Oliver and the late Emile Oliver. On June 8, 1993, he married the former Mary Guyette who survives him.

He entered the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War.

During his lifetime he was a maintenance supervisor for the NEMF Trucking Company. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed woodworking and gardening.

He was a former member of the Derby Lions Club.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Oliver, of Derby; by his mother, Germaine Oliver, of Derby; by his children: Douglas Oliver and his partner, Tonya Locke, of Derby, Andrew Oliver and his wife, Aimee, of Leeds, Maine, Peter Oliver and his wife, Tanya, of Coventry, and Cory Whelihan and her husband, Dr. Matt Whelihan; and by his grandchildren: Kaytlyn, Dawson, Connor, Elisabeth, Robert, Johnny, Liam, Luc, Chase, Allyson, and Zoe.

He is also survived by three nieces and nephews, and his special friends: Larry Letourneau, Kevin Green, David Smith, John Good, and Tommy Pileski.

Michael was predeceased by his father, Emile, and by his brothers: Bernie and Rheo.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 27, at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Derby Line. Military honors will be held. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 434 Hurricane Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Michael Pierre Lacroix

Michael Pierre Lacroix, 72, died unexpectedly at his home in East Charleston, on May 14, 2022. He was born December 27, 1949, to Robert and Adrienne (Labrie) Lacroix in Hartford, Connecticut.

Michael was a graduate of The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, and the Bancroft School of Massage Therapy in Worcester, Massachusetts. Michael was also an avid organic gardener. His chef profession included the Buck & Doe, The Balsams, and finally, his own restaurant in Derby Line, called Michaels. Michael was famed for his nouvelle cuisine which emphasized fresh food. He practiced massage therapy in Lebanon, New Hampshire, and in Vermont.

Michael was predeceased by his parents, twin brother Richard, his brother Robert and sister Lise. He leaves behind two sisters Donna Jean Safford and Jacqueline Lucier, two brothers Marc Lacroix and David Grimaldi, numerous nieces and-nephews, and many grand-nieces and nephews. He will be missed greatly by his family and his many friends.

There will be a celebration of Michael’s life at Mad Brook Farm, East Charleston on Saturday, May 28, at 11 a.m.

Mary Jane Guillette

Mary Jane Guillette, 65, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, February 28, 2022. Born in Newport, she was a native of Derby and a resident of Hammond, Louisiana, for the past four years.

She is survived by her sons, Christopher Adams, and his wife, Jessica, and Lance Adams; granddaughters Amelia and Caroline Adams; siblings: Louis Guillette and his wife, Gail, Ernest Guillette; Priscilla Guillette, Daniel Guillette and his wife, Louise, Lorraine Honeywell and her husband, Richard, Guy Guillette, David Guillette, Mark Guillette and Robert Green; numerous nieces and nephews; and several fur-babies.

Mary Jane was predeceased by her parents, John and Lucille (Choquette) Guillette, brother Jack Guillette, nephew Ryan Guillette (Ernest’s son), sister-in-law Susan Guillette (Ernest’s wife), nephew and close friend Davey Benjamin.

She grew up on a dairy farm in Salem Derby, and continued farming into her adult life. After graduating from North County Union High School in 1976, she worked on multiple farms and later, owned a farm in Lowell. Farming was a true passion and considered her work more of a joy and hobby. She had a special love for all animals, loved her pets deeply, naming each one, taking in many strays over the years.

She was most happy surrounded by her family, friends, and pets and enjoyed being Memere (grandmother), and greeted family and friends with open arms when they visited. She always made time for Sunday dinners at her mother’s, to enjoy the special times with her siblings and loved ones. She was a great baker of desserts, which everyone enjoyed.

Mary Jane raised two amazing, loving, and caring sons, with whom she had a special relationship and who she loved dearly. She was truly a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She left her family with unforgettable memories and will be deeply missed.

A funeral Mass for family and friends will be celebrated on June 18, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport at noon, followed by interment at Crandall Salem Derby Cemetery, 135-907 Bushey Hill Road, Derby, a short distance from the family farm homestead.

Please come and share your love and stories of Mary Jane at St. Edward’s Parish Hall, 9 Elm Street, Derby Line for a luncheon after the interment.

Jane Mary Bachert

Jane Mary Bachert, 81, of East Hardwick, died in the comfort of her home, on May 20, 2022. She was born March 7, 1941, in West Glover, one of 14 children born to the late Raymond N. and Margaret (Lussier) Gravel.

She attended West Glover public schools. In her earlier years, Jane and her husband operated a dairy farm in West Glover. She then worked for Newport Plastics before staying home to care for her two young children. After moving to East Hardwick, Jane met Adolf Keene Jr., and the two settled in their long-time location to raise their children. Jane went to work for Concord Manufacturing in Morrisville, and was employed there for many years until they closed their doors. Still young and ambitious, Jane returned to school and received her GED, before enrolling in the Vermont School of Cosmetology in Burlington. She opened her own beauty shop, “Gravell’s Hair Care,” at her home in East Hardwick, and operated it for many years. In her later years, she enjoyed outings with her niece, Brenda Beaupre. Jane was also very fond of her long-time caregiver Brooke Foster.

She attended St. Norbert’s Catholic Church and enjoyed making wreaths each fall, which became a wonderful family tradition, a time to enjoy her family, work together, and a time of laughter as the holiday season approached. Other enjoyments included: sewing, crocheting, playing cards, puzzles, gardening, and going out to dinner where she could enjoy Chinese food and seafood. Jane loved being a grandmother. She was often seen at school events and sports, cheering for her grandchildren.

Survivors include: two children, Diane Holbrook and her husband, David, and Lawrence Bachert and his wife, Sherri, all of East Hardwick; nine siblings, Roland Gravel and his wife, Theresa, of Northfield, Connecticut, Lucien Gravel and his wife, Portia, of North Wolcott, Marcel Gravel and his wife, Barbara, of Wolcott, Norman Gravel and his wife, Stella, and, Eddie Gravel and his wife, Sandra, all of East Hardwick, Arline Passette of Hardwick, Paulette Hill and her husband, Clifton, of Johnson, Hazel Bowen and her husband, Gordon, of Morrisville, and Debbie Draper and her husband, James, of East Hardwick; three grandchildren, Jennifer Stratton and her husband, Eric, Jessica Gouin and her husband Ross, and Caleb Holbrook and his wife, Kirsten; a step-grandson, Robert Witham Jr.; five great-grandchildren: Gavin, Isabelle, Gracie, Kennidee, and Brantley with a new great-granddaughter on the way; as well as numerous nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jane was predeceased by her long-time companion, Adolf Keene Jr., and four siblings: Susan, Delores, Raymond, and Robert.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 2, 2022, Mary Queen of all Saints Parish, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardwick.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick, Vermont 05843.

Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com

SERVICES

Diane Laplume

A graveside service for Diane Laplume will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, at the Lake Road Cemetery in Newport Center with the Reverend Roger Charbonneau officiating.

Priscilla and Clermont Fortin

A graveside service for Priscilla and Clermont Fortin will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 27, , at the Derby Center Cemetery with the Reverend Kelly Deslauries officiating.

Dorothy Mason

Funeral services for Dorothy Mason will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 27, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans with the Reverend Curtis Miller celebrating a Mass of Christian burial. Interment will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Albany. A gathering will follow at Irasburg Town Hall.

Morris Palmer

A graveside service for Morris Palmer will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, at the Newport Center Cemetery in Newport Center with full military honors.

Diane Chaput

A graveside service for Diane Chaput will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport.

Paul Essaff

A memorial celebration of life service for Paul (Pastor Paul) Essaff, of Newport, will be held on Saturday, June 4, at 1:30 p.m. at Newport Church of God, 295 Crawford Road, Derby.