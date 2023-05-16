Obituaries & Services 5.17.2023

Jason Sanville

Jason Sanville, 46, of Albany, died suddenly on May 4, 2023, in Albany. He was born on December 30, 1976, in Burlington, to Mary (Ducharme) Sanville and the late Robert E. Sanville Jr.

Jason was a handyman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, bonfires, animals, and being outdoors. He loved collecting things, especially old music and tools.

He is survived by his children: Cody Powell and Elizabeth Monty; by his mother, Mary Sanville; by his brother Robert A. Sanville and his wife, Casey Blay; by his two half-brothers Richard Ducharme and Jesse Ducharme; by his girlfriend, Cricket Santamore; and by many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends. He enjoyed the company of his dog Sasha.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert E. Sanville, who died on December 23, 2022, and by both sets of grandparents.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Anita Yvonne Lafleur

Anita Yvonne Lafleur, 90, formerly of Orleans, died on May 11, 2023, in Newport, surrounded by her daughters. She was born on July 29, 1932, in Holland, to the late Rufus and Dorilda (Lussier) Patenaude. On October 10, 1953, she married Jean Paul Lafleur, who predeceased her on April 1, 1996.

Anita enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, and working around her house. Her daughters and their families were her pride and joy. She was a woman of great faith and passed it on to her daughters. She was a member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, where she would also volunteer at church functions and funeral luncheons.

She is survived by her six daughters: Jacqueline Aulis and her husband, Arthur, of Newport, Jeannette Quintal and her husband, Gerald, of Newport, Francine Quintal and her husband, Daniel, of Orleans, Lucie Morley and her husband, Bill, of East Albany, Mary Burnham and her husband, Doug, of Irasburg, and Theresa Jacobs and her husband, John, of Irasburg; by her 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; by her sisters Rose Gravel of Quebec and Rita Gobeil and her husband, Raymond, of Derby Line; and by her sister-in-law Lucille Patenaude of Derby, and her sister-in-law Pauline Sousa and her husband, Don, of Derby

She was also predeceased by her brothers: Joseph, Omer, Peter, Larry, Raymond, and Leo Patenaude; by her sisters: Marielle Morin, Cecile Wheeler, and Jeanine Lague; by her brothers-in-law Merle Wheeler and Bert Lague; by her sister-in-law Mercedese Patenaude; and by her grandson Nicholas Jacobs.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, May 16, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans, where a Mass of Christian burial was celebrated, with Father Curtis Miller officiating. Interment followed at St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Orleans.

If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Anita’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, Vermont 05495, or to Bel-Aire Nursing Home Activities Fund, 35 Bel-Aire Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Raymond H. Fontaine

Raymond H. Fontaine, 66, of Holland, died unexpectedly at home on April 17, 2023.

He was the husband of Kathy (Lynch) Fontaine. Raymond was born in Lowell on July 16, 1956, son of the late Raymond A. Fontaine and Rita Rose (Arguin) Fontaine. He attended St. Louis Elementary School and Lowell Vocational School.

He was employed at Charles River in Massachusetts for 40 years and supervised the isolator construction department. According to his supervisor and coworkers he knew a lot about isolator procedures and biosecurity. He was a friend and co-worker who could be depended on to help, guide, and teach. The employees at Charles River will always think of Ray as one of the best coworkers to have. He had a big heart and made everyone better around him.

He moved to Vermont where he built a home with wife and neighbors. The homestead included horses, dogs, chickens, a nasty rooster, Shadow the cat, all while cultivating a vegetable garden, which he shared with friends and family. In retirement, he enjoyed supervising the recycling center as residents enjoyed his warm welcomes.

Ray loved gardening and cooking, his favorite being lobsters, but most of all he loved life. He had a great sense of empathy for people and worked tirelessly to provide for his family. Ray always made it a point to visit his children and grandchildren despite the long ride.

Ray is survived by his wife, Kathy (Lynch) Fontaine; by his son Thomas and daughter-in-law, Anna Fontaine, and his daughter Amanda Fontaine; by four granddaughters: Evelyn, Ainsley, Scarlett, and Juliana; by his stepdaughter Christine (Crissy) Flanders and stepson John Arroyo; by his great-grandsons Jase and Josh; by his three sisters: Priscille Fontaine, Diane (Fontaine) Jacques, JoAnn (Fontaine) Baldwin; and by Sue (Landry) Fontaine, the mother of Thomas and Amanda.

He was predeceased by his brothers Robert, husband of Barbara (Boisvert) Fontaine, and David Fontaine and his previous wife, Kathy (Lamothe) Nolan.

Services will be held May 27, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, 191 Clermont Terrace, in Newport.

A celebration of life will follow after the services at 420 Tree Farm Road in Derby Line, at the pig roast grounds. Some picnic tables will be available but please bring a lawn chair, a dish for a potluck meal that will take place on the grounds, and any pictures of Ray to put on display would be appreciated.

Funeral and Service Notices

Robert Thomas Daniels

The committal service for Robert Thomas Daniels will be June 24 at noon at Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond.

Geraldine Carriere

Services for Geraldine (Gerry) Carriere will be May 20 at Lyndon Center Cemetery at noon, with a potluck luncheon to follow at the VFW on Hill Street in Lyndonville. People are invited to bring a dish to share.

Burial notices

Wayne Wheeler

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 20, for Wayne Wheeler “The Antenna Man,” 88, of Newport. He died on December 25, 2022.

Services will take place at the Derby Community Church on Main Street in Derby at 1:30 p.m., with a military burial immediately following at the Lake Road Cemetery on the Lake Road in Newport Center.

Millie R. O’Neil

Graveside services for Millie Rose O’Neil of Barton, formerly of Glover, who died December 24, 2022, at the Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton, will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 1, in the Andersonville Cemetery in West Glover. The Reverend Ernest Machia will officiate.

Online condolences are welcomed at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.

Natalie Carter

Committal services for Natalie Carter will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, May 22, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport.

Marjorie Paxman

A graveside service for Marjorie Paxman will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, May 25, at St. Isadore Cemetery in Montgomery Center, with the Reverend Roger Charbonneau officiating.

George Clark

A graveside service for George Clark will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 26, at the Irasburg Cemetery, with Pastor George Lawson officiating.

Lucille Royer

Committal services for Lucille Royer will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, May 19, at St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Orleans.

Stanley and Beverly Davis

Committal services for Stanley and Beverly Davis will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 27, at the Derby Line Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held on the same afternoon at the East Side Restaurant banquet room at 12:30.

Reginald Hansen

A graveside service for Reginald Hansen will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, May 25, at the North Troy Village Cemetery.

Irene P. Lanoue

Committal service for Irene P. Lanoue will take place at St. Theresa’s Cemetery on the Barton-Orleans Road on Friday, May 21, at 1 p.m., with Father Curtis Miller officiating.

A luncheon will follow at Orleans Country Club immediately following.