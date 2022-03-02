Obituaries & Services 3.2.22

June St. Louis

June E. St. Louis died peacefully on February 24, 2022, at the Manor Nursing Home in Morrisville as her family kept vigil during her last few days.

She was born June Eclipse Thompson on August 31, 1932, to Benjamin and Lillian Thompson of Glover, the youngest of ten children. Her birth occurred during a total eclipse of the sun that was known to be best seen from the Northeast U.S., hence her middle name. She married Eugene St. Louis Jr. on December 24, 1949, and they raised six children together in Greensboro.

She was predeceased by one son, Robert Merrill St. Louis in 1975; her husband, Eugene, in 1997; and several of her siblings.

She is survived by her other children: Elain Pelkey of Greensboro, Lorraine Call and her husband, Raymond, of St. Johnsbury, daughter-in-law Carol St. Louis-Russell of Morrisville, Diana Merchant and her husband, Mike, of Greensboro, and Tracy St. Louis and his wife, Elizabeth, of Wheelock, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

June was known for her love and putting up firewood, making homemade doughnuts and raspberry jam, beautiful handmade braided rugs from repurposed clothes, and perhaps more notably for the many hundreds of hand knitted socks, mittens, and baby sweater sets with booties, most of which she gave away. A true talent which she passes down to her daughter Diana.

She very much enjoyed watching the birds, both wild and domestic, as she always had a parakeet and a cockatiel.

Per June’s request, no formal services are planned. Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Visit dgfunerals.com to share memories and condolences.

Morris Palmer

Morris H. Palmer, of Newport, died peacefully in his home on February 18, 2022, at the age of 94, surrounded by loving family.

He was born on March 30, 1927, in Newport Center. He joins his parents Homer Palmer and Mae Elliot Palmer; his wife, Patricia Palmer; daughter Cheryle Emily Selan; son Terrance Palmer; twin sister Dottie Harris; son-in-law Albert Lauzon; and many other loved ones and friends.

Morris was a proud member of the U.S. Army National Guard and served in World War II in Unit CO H 172 Infantry Division. He married Patricia Norma Smith on November 22, 1945, and they spent their lives together until Patty’s passing on January 3 of 2016. Morris worked for the city of Newport for many years, and he also ran a trash collection route in the Newport area. Later he spent many years working in construction as a road and bridge carpenter. Morris loved collecting coins and buying and selling anything and everything. His hub cap garage was well known within the community. Morris enjoyed bartering with customers and spent many hours outside and in his garage. He took great joy in his pets over the years, as well as watching wildlife and old western movies. Morris truly enjoyed when his family visited and loved seeing his great-great grandchildren play.

Morris is survived by his daughter-in-law Cheryl Palmer; grandchildren: Robin Lauzon and partner, David Chase, Gisele Gardner, Jesse Palmer and partner, Jennifer Jones, Ginger Palmer and partner, Tim Lahar, Curtis Palmer and partner, Teresa Rogers, Tyson Palmer and wife, Becky; great-grandchildren: Adam Messier, Sarah Fournier, Isiah Palmer, Brianna Palmer, Addy Palmer, Ashley Malshuk, Dylan Lahar, Damon Rogers, Dana Woodruff, Linda Palmer, and Tyson Palmer Jr.; and a number of great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind some beloved nieces and nephews.

Services and burial will take place in the spring. He is to be buried in the Newport Center Cemetery. For those that wish to make donations in memory of Morris, the family suggests Orleans Essex VNA and Hospice or VFW Post 798, 141 Central Street, Newport, Vermont 05855, (802) 334-7717.

Bruce Joslyn

Bruce A. Joslyn died after losing his battle with Alzheimer’s February 10, 2022. He was surrounded by his family at the Northeast Vermont Nursing Home in Saint Johnsbury.

He was born November 9, 1952, to Douglas and Eleanor Joslyn of Waterbury. He graduated from Harwood Union High School in 1970. In that same year he married his wife of 52 years, Brenda Stearns. He went on to become a master electrician by the age of 21 and then obtained his associate’s degree in electrical engineering at Vermont Technical College in his 30s. He worked with his father as an electrical contractor until Doug’s retirement, and then on his own.

Bruce also loved working with wood of any kind or manner. He worked for The Spinning Wheel making unique end tables, spinning wheels, and other furniture. From there Bruce and Brenda learned to sculpt with chainsaws. Starting their own business, Pine Tree Creations. After some time, his love of electrical brought him back to the trade. He was hired by Benoit Electric, where he worked for over 25 years.

Bruce also loved farming. He kept a hobby farm with his family for many years. He loved all aspects of farming. Growing fruit and vegetables as well as cows, horses, pigs, and chickens. When not working or farming, he loved to read. He made time every day for his love of literature.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Brenda Joslyn, of Barton; his son Gordon and his wife, Sheila, of North Carolina; his daughter Tammy and her husband, Steven Turco, of Cavendish; his sisters Lynda Joslyn of Maryland, Carma and her husband, Gus Flowers, of Roxbury; his granddaughters: Kayla and her husband, Christian Weide, and Joslyn and Samantha Hinton; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Douglas and Eleanor, and his sisters Karen Sandretto and Pamela Joslyn.

At this time there will be no services, but a celebration of life will be held June 19, at 1 p.m. at the Waterbury Fish and Game club. Please come share your love and stories of Bruce. To honor his memory, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences can be made to the family at https://obits.csnh.com/bruce-joslyn or on the Cremation Society of New Hampshire homepage.

Dawn Marie Desjardins

On Friday, February 25 2022, a mother, Dawn Marie Desjardins (Thompson) died in her home, on her hill.

Whether one knew her personally or had heard of her — or just plain heard her — everyone knew that she always made her presence known. She was fierce. She was strong. She was a warrior. She was independent. She showed her love so intensely. She would do absolutely anything for the people she loved, especially her children and grandchildren. Becoming a grammie was one of the greatest joys of her life. She was like a mother to so many and impacted the lives of so many more.

She was born on April 25, 1967, in Massachusetts and moved to Glover at a young age to live with her grandparents. She loved growing up and living in Glover, and it will always be her home. The family finds peace knowing that their mom is with her parents and grandparents, forever watching over her family, and making sure no one is “messing with her girls.”

The family says: Mom, you will always be in our hearts and we will love you, always and forever.

Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road in Newport, where funeral services will be held on Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m. with Reverend Joan Vincent officiating.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Gertrude Claire Marie Beauregard

Gertrude Claire Marie (Lafleur) Beauregard, 80, of Glover, died in her home on February 25, 2022.

She was born on January 12, 1942, in Irasburg, to the late Albert and Donalda (Berlinguette) Lafleur. Her late husband Ernest Etienne Beauregard died January 1, 2021. Ernie and Gert were married for 60 years having been married on July 16, 1960.

She worked at Slalom Ski Wear and Samii Clothes, and was a self-employed seamstress. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She liked animals, hunting, fishing, gardening, arts and crafts, and cooking.

She is survived by her brothers: Richard and Maurice; her children: Elaine Nault and her husband, Chris, of Arcadia, Florida, Rachel Heath and her husband, Robert, of Chichester, New Hampshire, Dennis Beauregard and his fiancé, Stewart Snyder, of South Burlington, and Paul Beauregard and his wife, Bobbie Jo, of Barton; grandchildren: Anne Nault, David Nault, Derrick Heath, Dustin Beauregard and his partner, Megan Zinnger, and Alex Beauregard and his fiancée Araceli Derbyshire; and her great-grandchildren: Alyson Nault and Bexleigh Beauregard.

She was predeceased by her parents Albert and Donalda Lafleur, her brothers and sisters Clairice, Rose, Michael, John, Dolores, and Andre.

There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 17, at St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Orleans.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gertrude’s name to the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Edwin Elijah Alexander

Edwin Elijah Alexander, born August 18, 1953, died at home on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer over two and a half years ago. Many loved ones were present to sit with him in peace, tenderness, and warmth at his time of death.

One of 11 children born to Wayne and Martha Alexander, Ed grew up in Jericho, graduating from Mt. Mansfield Union High School in 1971. He had a wonderful childhood on Steeplebush Hill, hunting and playing pond hockey with his siblings and friends. Ed briefly attended the U.S. Air Force Academy, and graduated from the University of Vermont in 1976 with a degree in secondary education, mathematics. He began a 35-year teaching career, first at Colchester Junior High School and then at Mt. Mansfield Union High School, also serving as Mt. Mansfield Union’s athletic director from 1986 to 1991. Ed worked hard at his career; he was a rigorous teacher who imparted much humor into his classes, often commenting that his work was “part teacher, part entertainer.” After happily retiring from teaching in 2012, Ed enjoyed his retirement years at his log cabin in Fairfax, with his wife, Sandy, and their son Elijah (age 14).

Ed married Susan Turcotte in 1979 and together they raised two sons, Tyler (1984) and Matthew (1987) in Richmond. He was remarried to Sandy Borrelli in 2005 and was blessed with a third son, Elijah (2007). Ed was an incredible father — Tyler, Matt, and Elijah were his favorite people on Earth. He was very close to each of his boys and collectively they built many cherished memories. Ed’s spirit will live on in these three wonderful men.

One of Ed’s great passions was baseball, and he spent many years playing and coaching the sport. He proudly coached his younger brothers in Jericho Little League and served as the JV baseball coach at MMU for five years. Later, he coached his older sons from T-ball through Babe Ruth in Richmond, and finally did it all over again 20 years later for Elijah in Fairfax. He had many fond memories of all the players he was fortunate to coach over this 46-year span, and they will remember him for his enthusiastic coaching style and baseball Ed-isms such as “golden nugget,” “bunting wins ball games,” and a crowd favorite, “Get back, Jojo!”

Ed was an avid outdoorsman, and was passionate about hunting and fishing. He cherished the time spent with his father, uncles, brothers, sons, nephews and friends at their family hunting camp in Wheelock. Ed relished being able to cut all his own firewood to heat his home, and would often comment about the “happy little woodpile” basking in the warmth of a sunny day. He loved tapping trees and making maple syrup out of the little sugarhouse attached to the barn, and was pleased to share these hobbies with all three of his sons.

Summers were precious; if Ed wasn’t cutting wood or building yet another woodshed, Ed, Sandy, and Elijah could be found spending time swimming with family at Shadow Lake in Glover or hiking and biking with friends at Acadia National Park in Maine. Ed also enjoyed tending his vegetable garden, reading non-fiction books and completing crossword puzzles.

Ed was predeceased by his parents Wayne and Martha.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy, and son Elijah of Fairfax; his sons: Tyler (Aimee) of Derby and Matthew (Christie) of Hartford; and three grandchildren: Caroline, Grant and Owen. Ed leaves behind his ten siblings: Joan of Glover; Lisa (Dan) of New Boston, New Hampshire, Cedric (Susan) of Cabot, Laura (Paul) of West Wareham, Massachusetts, Mary (Danny) of Richmond, Martha (Chris) of Richmond, Peter (Jeanne) of Derby, Paul (Lesley) of Waterbury, Wesley (Darlene) of Glover, and Julie (Thomas) of Nice, France. He is also survived by Sandy’s parents, Barbara (Frank) Gullison and Skip Borrelli; Sandy’s sisters and their families, several aunts, uncles and cousins, and many (many!) nieces and nephews. Finally, Ed leaves behind some very dear friends, most notably Dave Adams (Gene) of Jericho and Nate Muehl (Kathi) of Fairfax.

All are welcome to join the family for a celebration of Ed’s life on March 19, at 2 p.m. at the Jericho Congregational Church in Jericho Center, where masking is respectfully requested. Please bring a written memory of Ed that can be shared or dropped into the memory box. Those who prefer may instead join a livestream of the celebration on the Jericho Congregational Church YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa_OX47igKvQEZTsgoN7bug). A private family graveside service will be held in the spring at Westlook Cemetery in Glover.

Donations in Ed’s honor can be made to the Glover Cemetery Commission, care of Glover Town Clerk, 51 Bean Hill Road Glover, Vermont 05839.

“Now he belongs to the ages.” — E.M. Stanton, 1865.

Joan Adler

Joan L. Adler was born on May 9, 1925, and died February 17, 2022, at Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton.

She was predeceased by her husband, Allen Adler, in 2015.

She is survived by her daughters: Diane Adler, of South Barton, and Dr. Virginia Greene and her husband, Dr. John Greene, of Greensboro, North Carolina, and their children, Hanna and Caitlin; and son Geoff Adler and his wife, Carey, of Johns Creek, Georgia, and their children, Ella and Max. She is also survived by granddaughters Christine Adler and Adriana Adler. She also leaves behind her stepson Richard Adler, his wife, Phyllis, and their son Ryan Adler and wife, Carrie Haglock Adler. Her stepson Robert Adler predeceased her, but she leaves behind his spouse, Cathy, their children Jessica Adler Decker and spouse, Chris Decker, of Shohola, Pennsylvania, and Kristin Stanton and spouse, Seth, of Albany New York. Joan also is survived by numerus great-grandchildren.

During her 93 years, Joan displayed many passions and enjoyed sharing them with friends and family. She was an avid skier in her adult years and traveled extensively to enjoy skiing with friends in Europe, the western United States, and locally in New York and Vermont. And while she liked skiing, she truly looked forward to the après-ski part of the trips where she could enjoy great food and wine with her group while sitting by a fireplace and sharing jokes and stories of the day on the slopes.

Joan appreciated good food and was known for inserting food references into almost all of her stories. There was a family tradition in Joan’s house which was watching a slide presentation of Allen and Joan’s most recent ski trip to Europe or out West. Regardless of the actual focal point of the slide, Joan’s commentary always centered on the food or drink associated with the picture. It was always about the wonderful schnitzel they had at a particular gasthaus, or the great wine at the chateau or the amazing dessert that was served at the ski-lodge. She loved her trips and the dining that came with them.

Joan was an avid gardener and took great pride in maintaining a garden. Whether it was a suburban flower bed while living in New Jersey or a more aggressive vegetable garden after retiring to Vermont, Joan could often be found outside with her wide brimmed gardening hat, her boots, a pair of gardening gloves and some sort of shovel or trowel in her hand. She spent hours tending to her flowers and vegetables and was proud of her annual harvest.

Joan also loved animals. Big, small, wild or domestic, she always had a soft spot for animals. Because of this, the house was always full of animals. Dogs, cats, guinea pigs, hamsters, turtles, fish, horses…they were all there, and often in multiples. She had a particular soft spot for strays, and she took many a wet cat or dog in to be fed, warmed and cared for. A particularly lucky little stray was Sam, a beagle and something mix that Joan saw one day on the way into town in Vermont. It was a cold, raining fall day, and the little dog was on the side of a three-mile-long dirt road. On the return trip home, she noticed that the dog was still there, so she got out, picked him up and brought him home. She put an ad with his picture in the local paper as a lost dog and, when no one claimed him, Sam became a member of the family and lived out many happy years in the house. Joan always had room for an animal and when the real ones weren’t enough, she started a hobby of making stuffed animals.

Joan will be missed tremendously by her friends and family, including those with both two and four legged.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.