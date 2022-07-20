Obituaries & Service 7.20.22

Bonnie E. Wood

Bonnie E. Wood, 78, of Barton, died on July 11, 2022, in Newport.

She was born on August 4, 1944, in Island Pond.

Bonnie worked as a farmer for most of her life. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, playing bingo, and she loved animals. She was a wonderful mother and beloved wife. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #21 in Newport.

She is survived by her sons Ramon, Richard, and Robert Butler; several grandchildren; a couple of great-grandchildren; numerous brothers and sisters; and her great aunt.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 22, at North Cemetery on Maple Hill Road in Barton, with Father Curtis Miller officiating.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Bonnie R. Roberts

Bonnie R. Roberts, 60, of Holland died on June 27, 2022, in Newport.

She was born on December 25, 1961, in Newport to the late Everett and Dorothy (Shover) Bickford.

Bonnie loved all animals, but especially cats and dogs. She enjoyed watching hummingbirds and she loved her family.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Roberts; her children: Matthew and Jason Roberts; her grandchildren: Landon, Alexis, and Kime; her sister Debbie Fortin and her husband, Mike, of Holland; and one niece and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Everett and Dorothy Bickford; and by her brother Douglas Bickford.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Doris Gertrude (Caouette) Dickinson

Doris G. Dickinson of Southbridge, Massachusetts, then Rockville, Connecticut, and most recently of Derby Line and Newport, died and ascended to be with the Light-God on June 27, 2022, at 4 a.m. She finally knows unconditional love and lasting peace.

As a Daughter of Isabella in Massachusetts, a member of St. Bernard’s Church in Rockville, and a former aspiring nun, her faith kept her going. She blessed windows with holy water during thunderstorms and said prayers to St. Anthony whenever something was lost. St. Christopher protected those in automobiles who sought his assistance.

One of ten children, Doris left Massachusetts to settle in Rockville with Everett Carlton Dickinson Jr. and raise three children: Irene, Jeanne, and Paul. No one could have asked for a better mother. She taught her children to sew, pick and process vegetables, and persevere through life’s challenges. Doris didn’t speak English until first grade, being raised in a Canadian French family. She nursed her mother through bone cancer, and lost hearing in her right ear during her thirties.

Having married later in life, she learned to drive when her children were in elementary school. She took adult swimming lessons with one of her daughters and learned to cross-country ski while in Vermont.

Doris enjoyed a sense of adventure. She loved to travel. Trips to Vermont to see her daughters, to Georgia to meet a new grandson, and bus trips with her good friend Mary Paakkonan were highlights.

Doris took her marriage vows to heart and would have won as a 1950s housekeeper of the year. She kept the family home spotless and knew the best way to get stains out of clothes, make the copper bottoms on pans shine, and polish furniture. She made the best blueberry pies from backyard bushes.

Making sure her children did their homework and chasing after them with a toothbrush paid off. Few can say that they still have their own teeth at 97-and-a-half, but she did!

She insisted on taking care of her husband alone until she was 90. Then health issues increased for both of them. She moved to Vermont to be closer to her two daughters. Everett predeceased her in 2017.

Doris had amazing resilience and more than nine lives! She survived congestive heart issues, and three brain bleeds from a fall in the driveway resulting in a cracked pelvis (both requiring ten days on a ventilator). Additionally she was positive, but asymptomatic, for COVID this year, needed to have her hip pinned from a fall this past December (the bones were mending), and suffered from foot ulcers that wouldn’t heal this last time. Her body kept going, but she was getting tired. She knew she was paving her way to heaven.

Most memorable are her sweet smile and kind words for everyone. She always put others before herself. Her active letter writing into her nineties will be missed, as will her impeccable long-hand, for which she won a writing contest in elementary school.

She leaves behind her daughters Irene and Jeanne (both in Vermont); and son Paul (residing in Georgia). Doris has five grandchildren: Frederick and Heather Murphy in Vermont, Spencer Murphy in Massachusetts, Bailey Dickinson in Georgia, and Samuel Dickinson, in California. A very dear nephew and godson, Joseph Maynard, is also left here.

Charitable contributions may be made in her honor to the donor’s choice.

Funeral services were held Friday, at St. Bernard’s Church in Rockville. Burial was held at St Bernard’s Cemetery in Rockville.

SERVICE

Earle Randall

There will be a graveside service for Earle Randall, who was born in 1928 and died in 2022, at the North Cemetery at the intersection of Maple Hill and May Farm roads in Barton at 11 a.m. on July 24. It will be followed immediately by a celebration of life at 536 Breezy Hill Road in Barton. All are welcome to one or both gatherings.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to the Orleans-Essex Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice.