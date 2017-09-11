Obituaries September 13, 2017

Roger Ernest Berard

Roger Ernest Berard, 55, also known as Beige, Raji, Jammie Man, Smoothie, and Poppi, died on August 22, 2017, in his childhood home in Barton, surrounded by his loving family after a short yet fierce battle with pancreatic cancer. He is now reunited in the mysterious beyond with his wife, Loli, and their firstborn son, Jason.

Born on August 21, 1962, in Newport, to Gilles Berard and Jeannine Vezina Berard, he always marched to the beat of his own drum. A musician extraordinaire with perfect pitch, Mr. Berard was a drummer since the age of 13 when he joined his mother’s country-rock band, the Shangri Las. His love for music led him through life, playing in several bands including St. Elmo’s Kettle Band, Magnum, Fingertalk, Free Fall, Science Fixion, and Zero Gravity, along with various jazz trios and quartets. He toured around the country and the world, eventually ending up in Burlington, playing regularly at Nectar’s in the early ’80s. It was in Burlington where he met the love of his life, Loli, and they began their life and family together.

Mr. Berard was a loyal employee of FedEx for 22 years where his precision and efficiency were able to shine every day. In late December, the most stressful time of the year for many curriers, he donned a red striped hat with two jingle bells, delighting his customers and delivering joy wherever he walked.

An awesome father to his four children, his home was always open and welcoming. He was generous and playful, quick with a quip and first to correct, laid-back yet here, there, and everywhere. His heart was large and accepting, never holding on to any hard feelings or bothering with grudges. He simply loved spending time with people.

Though gone from this physical world, Mr. Berard will never leave the hearts of his parents, Jeannine and Gilles; his brother Paul, his sister Lynne; and his uncle Pete. He is forever loved and adored by his remaining children: Roger, Lucas, and Sophia; his son-in-law Luke; and his grandson Cosimo. His extended family and in-laws, his many friends near and dear, and most anyone who had the pleasure to have met him will miss his unique charm and incredible character.

In lieu of a service, Mr. Berard’s family and friends celebrate his life in every drum solo on a tabletop, crack of the pool balls, swing of the golf club, Ping-Pong match, batch of popcorn, every harmony (sung just right), and every gathering with music, laughter, and love.

Andrew J. Domina

Andrew J. Domina, 94, of Barton, formerly of Newport, died on September 5, 2017, in Barton.

He was born on July 6, 1923, in Derby Line, to Hector and Marie Rose (Couture) Domina. He was a veteran of World War II. Early in his life he was employed by the former Lewis Dairy, and later at Butterfield’s Tap and Dye in Derby Line, where he retired after 30 years of service. He also owned and operated the Hillside Sharpening and Odd Jobs.

He enjoyed reading, and his biggest accomplishment was traveling to Egypt to see the pyramids by himself.

He is survived by his children: Wayne Domina of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Barbara Martin of St. Johnsbury, Martha Brown of Orlando, Florida, Joy Madrona of Miles City, Montana, Margaret Domina of Westfield, John Domina of Westfield, and Bruce Domina of Marshill, North Carolina; by his sister Mary White of Bedford, Quebec; and by many nieces and nephews; ten grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He is predeceased by his siblings: Jack, Laurent, Bernard, Camille, Leonard, and Francis St. Sauveur, Genevieve Burlton, and Alice Rodrique.

A graveside service with full military honors was held on September 9, at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Derby Line with the Reverend Roger Charbonneau officiating. Online condolences can be shared at curtis-britch.com.

Kenneth I. Griswold

Kenneth I. Griswold, 71 of Troy, formerly of Canton, Connecticut, died peacefully surrounded by his family on, September 5, 2017, after a brief illness.

He was born on February 25, 1946, in Hartford, Connecticut, to Ernest and Alice (Bailey) Griswold.

After serving in the United States Air Force he moved to Canton and spent the rest of his career working for SNET America, in telecommunications. After retiring he moved to Troy, where he made many close friends. In his retirement he became a certified harness driver and enjoyed spending time with friends at the races. Mr. Griswold also became an avid snowmobiler and a member, volunteer, and director of the Country Riders, with whom he rode thousands of miles each winter. He was always happiest when enjoying the outdoors with his beloved English mastiff, Tess, and his many friends and neighbors. People were always welcome to ride through his property or visit his pond as long as they stopped to say hello. Mr. Griswold was also an experienced maple syrup maker who constructed his very own sugar shack.

He is survived by his two sons: Kyle Griswold and his wife, Kristie, of Canton, Keith Griswold and his wife, Kim, of Suffield, Connecticut; and his three grandchildren: Alexis, Keith Jr. (KJ), and Kendra. He also leaves behind a brother Dan Griswold of Stratford, Connecticut, and Linda Griswold of Niantic, Connecticut, with whom he spent many years. Other than his parents, he was predeceased by his brother John Griswold of South Windsor, Connecticut.

A celebration of Mr. Griswold’s life will be held on Saturday, September 23, at the American Legion located at 254 Dominion Avenue in North Troy, from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Country Riders, P.O. Box 26, Troy, Vermont 05868.

Norma J. (Chayer) Hayes

Norma J. (Chayer) Hayes, 54, of Barnet, died September 9, 2017, at her home following a brief illness.

She was born in Lebanon, New Hampshire, on October 11, 1962, a daughter of Rodney and Nancy (Mitchell) Chayer. She graduated from Lyndon Institute and received her bachelor’s degree from Springfield College in human services. For many years she worked for the Vermont Agency of Human Services and more recently for the Department for Children and Families.

Ms. Hayes loved the outdoors — be it biking, kayaking, or camping — and held a very strong passion for music of all kinds.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Hayes, of Barnet, whom she married on August 21, 2010; three children: Preston Ellsworth and his wife, Jillian, of Waterford, Joanna Hayes of Sheffield, and Alena Hayes and her partner, Wayne Johnson, of St. Johnsbury; two grandchildren; her mother, Nancy Mitchell, of Barton; three sisters: Andy Young and Rhonda Chayer both of Barton, and Phyllis Robinson of Lisbon, New Hampshire, a brother Rodney Chayer of Waterbury; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

In keeping with Ms. Hayes’ wishes, private services will be held.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to any fund or organization that assists children.

Laugh when you can

Apologize when you should

Let go of what you can’t change

Life is too short to be unhappy

For more information, or to sign an online condolence please visit www.rickerfh.com.

Rose Quarmby

Rose Quarmby, 92, of Derby, died on September 4, 2017, in Derby.

She was born on June 10, 1925, in Hull, United Kingdom, to Edwin and Rose Hannah (Lamb) Balding. On November 30, 1946, she married Alec Quarmby, who survives her. She received her education in the United Kingdom.

Mrs. Quarmby was employed by Automatic Signal Company in Norwalk, Connecticut, where she worked on circuit boards, and later was a soldering technician for Perkin-Elmer in Norwalk, Connecticut. She was a veteran of World War II, serving in the British Army where she was a cook and met her future husband, Alec.

She enjoyed sewing, swimming, and skiing in her younger years, and ballroom dancing with Mr. Quarmby. She fostered many children while living in California.

Besides her husband of Derby, she is survived by her children: Donovan Quarmby Sr. and his wife, Linda, of Derby, Geraldine Rogers and her husband, Gary, of East Barre, and Dorian Quarmby of Newport; by her grandchildren: Donovan Quarmby Jr. of Gilbert, Arizona, Amber Sitar of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Summer Stelter of Newport; by her great-grandchildren: Brielle, Brynn, and Trey Quarmby of Gilbert, Ethan and Keira Sitar of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Rex Stelter of Newport.

She was predeceased by her sister Enid Bell; and by two brothers: Norman and Leslie Balding.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 15, at 2 p.m., at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home located at 37 Lake Road in Newport. The Reverend Kelly Deslauriers will officiate the service. Friends may call at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, 300 Corner Stone Drive, Suite 128, Williston, Vermont 05495; or to Newport Foster Parent Association, care of Tammy Lalime, 100 Main Street, Suite 230, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences can be shared at curtis-britch.com.

Joyce Winifred (Morey) Simons

Joyce Winifred (Morey) Simons, 70, died peacefully on September 3, 2017, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her partner of 32 years Girard “Boot” Boutin of Evansville; her sons: Jay W. Simons and his wife, Julie, of Bolton, and Lance E. Simons and his wife, Carolyn, of Claremont, New Hampshire; and her grandchildren: Bruce Simons, Jack Dubuque, Ben Dubuque, Jay B. Simons, Samantha Smith, Samantha Corbett, Bryan Simons, Lauren Dubuque, Justin Corbett, Carmen Simons, Noah Simons, Gunnar Simons, and Evan Simons. She is also survived by her cousin and best friend Marge Degreenia Carter. Ms. Simons also leaves nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family with whom she was very close.

She is preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Gertrude Morey of Sutton (and later Lyndonville); her two brothers: Irvin Morey of Island Pond, and Bradley Morey of Pompano Beach, Florida; and two of her sons: Ronnie B. Simons of Coventry, and Adam B. Simons of Evansville.

Ms. Simons was born on March 27, 1947, in Sutton, to Alvin and Gertrude Morey. She graduated high school from Lyndon Institute in 1965. After high school she and her husband Earle Simons started a family farm and welcomed their four sons into the home and set about teaching them a solid work ethic. Her sons remember her as a generous and kindhearted woman who could never turn anyone away. She dedicated her time to the patients at the Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton. She is well known for welcoming stray animals and people into her home. Chris Toupin, Francis Bachelder, and several other children spent much time in her care. In later years she became a loving caregiver to Richard Gagnon who predeceased her in 2014.

She was an avid reader and a skilled craftsperson who enjoyed participating in craft fairs and competitions. She proudly displayed her many awards for her wreaths, dolls, doll clothes, canned goods, and other household creations.

A memorial was held on September 9 at the Brownington Center Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ms. Simons’ name to the Brownington Center Church.

Denise M. Valley

Denise M. Valley, 83, of Barton, died peacefully on September 1, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Valley was the loving wife to Roger R. Valley, who predeceased her.

She was one of twelve children born to Joseph and Florida Paquin of Barton. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Newport and later obtained an associate’s degree in accounting.

She is survived by her children: Douglas A. Valley and his wife, Liz, and James R. Valley and his wife, Charlene; her grandchildren: Sara Crehan and her husband, Seth, Greg Valley and his wife, Kristin, Ryan Valley, and Crystal Ortyl and her husband, Richard; and by her great-grandchildren: Halyn Valley, Camden Valley, Kendra Cekala, Brayden Cekala, Austin Crehan, Paisley Crehan, Kolton Ortyl, and Tatum Ortyl.

Mrs. Valley is also survived by her longtime companion and confidant, Raymond Campbell.

She is also survived by two siblings: Patrick Paquin and Adrienne Brault.

Mrs. Valley was a devoted Catholic who’s life revolved around her family, gardening, and working on her manicured lawn. She was a great role model to her family and will be missed greatly.

She was proud of her Barton community and provided service to support the town in the form of tutoring students on reading skills in the school system, developing requests for grants for funding various town projects, and providing audit support utilizing her accountant skills.

A graveside service is planned for Saturday, October 7, at 11 a.m., at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Barton.