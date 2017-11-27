Obituaries November 29, 2017

Azarias Bousquet

Azarias “Lou” Bousquet, 68, of Brownington, and North Port, Florida, died from a short fight with cancer on November 19 under hospice care in Florida.

He was born on February 4, 1949, to Azarias and Eleanor Bousquet in Newport. Shortly after his birth, his family moved to Massachusetts and Connecticut where he grew up. In Connecticut, Mr. Bousquet was a truck driver for many years. In 1997 he married his wife, Bonnie, in Venice, Florida. They moved to Vermont where he retired from the Department of Corrections as a supervisor of security. After retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Bousquet spent their summers in Vermont and their winters in Florida.

Mr. Bousquet enjoyed perch fishing in his boat with Jodi and Butch, and loved spending time with his granddaughters just being “Poppie.” He loved deer hunting and spending time with his friends at Choinieres’ camp. Unfortunately, he was unable to make the hunting trip to Vermont this year. He liked to play golf with his uncle Bob at the Barton golf course. In his younger years, he completed two tours of duty in the Vietnam War as a sergeant in the First Cavalry Division.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his stepdaughter Jodi Morley, and her husband, John Morley III; and his granddaughters Taylor and Brooke Morley, all of Orleans; his stepson Jason Larocque, and his wife, Roxanne, of Lyndonville; his siblings: Robert Bousquet and his wife, Jackie, of Connecticut, Michael Bousquet and his wife, Carol, of Florida, and Denise Kolenda and her partner, Greg, of Indiana. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his stepfather Robert Mitchell; and his youngest sister Diane.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion Post #23, P.O. Box 72, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

A celebration of his life with military honors will be held next summer in Vermont. Online condolences can be sent to the family at [email protected]

Edward Anthony Dzindolet

Edward Anthony Dzindolet, 76, of Brownington, died on November 18, 2017, at his home.

He was born on October 2, 1941, in Framingham, Massachusetts, to Anthony and Cecelia (Gimskie) Dzindolet. In August 1980 he married Ultruda Cilly, who predeceased him in 1988.

Mr. Dzindolet was a self-employed TV repairman. He was a former member of the Eagles.

He is survived by four children; by his sister Madeline Gazzard of Ashland, Massachusetts; and by his brother Richard Joseph Dzindolet and his wife, Patricia, of Framingham.

His family thanks all of his TV patrons for using his services, and all his friends.

Funeral services were held on November 28 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home in Newport, with the Reverend Laurence Wall officiating.

Spring interment will take place at the Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond.

Online condolences can be shared at curtis-britch.com.

Agnes G. Fedele

Agnes G. Fedele, 88, died peacefully surrounded by family members at her home in Newport on November 21, 2017.

She was born on March 12, 1929, in Newport, to the late Alice (Raymo) and Edward Gosselin. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1948 and married John Fedele on June 20, 1949. Her husband predeceased her in 2006.

Mrs. Fedele was well known and active in the community. In early years she worked at Montgomery Ward Department Store. One of her favorite jobs was working at the Newport Daily Express as she had a passion for reading, writing, and photography. She wrote community and human interest stories, and was well known for writing “Weekend Devotions” inspired by her faith and from observing good deeds in the community. She also wrote feature stories for Vermont Life magazine.

Mrs. Fedele was a faithful Catholic, devoted to God and her religion. She was secretary for St. Mary’s Parish in Newport, where she composed the church bulletin and a reflection on the weekly Gospel readings. With music as an important part of her life, she shared her musical talent by playing the organ at services and singing in the choir. In 1997, she was recognized with other choir members for 50 years of service by His Holiness Pope John Paul II. She was the pianist for many concerts and functions at Sacred Heart elementary and high schools in Newport, as well as for church organizations such as the Daughters of Isabella. Additionally, she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #21 and a charter member of the VFW Post #798. She treasured time with her family, particularly enjoying family gatherings, sing-alongs, and having her grandchildren for sleepovers.

She is survived by her children: David Fedele and his wife, Peggy, of Newport, John E. Fedele and his wife, Joanne, of Newport Center, Rosemary Kennedy and her husband, William, of Wilder, Dennis Fedele and his wife, Solange, of Phoenix, Arizona, Michael Fedele and Lynn Austin of Sharon, and Stephen Fedele of White River Junction. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

She was predeceased by her sister Lorraine Lenton.

A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 1, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport.

Friends may call at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home, located at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport on Thursday, November 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Interment will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Fedele’s memory may be made to Make-A-Wish Vermont, vermont.wish.org.

Rose S. Flanders

Rose S. Flanders, 96, of West Charleston, died on November 23, 2017.

She is survived by her son Hubert Flanders; her daughter Rose Dutil; her son-in-law Randy Dutil; and her grandson Matthew Dutil.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick “Ted” Flanders, in 2000; and her daughter-in-law Linda Lawson Flanders on May 8, 2017.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.curtis-britch.com.

Anna Victoria Tice

Anna Victoria Tice, 90, of Derby Line, died peacefully on November 19, 2017, in Newport.

She was born on October 24, 1927, in Derby, to John and Catherine (Jimmo) Lucas Sr. On June 24, 1945, she married Maurice A. Tice Sr., who predeceased her.

She enjoyed playing cards weekly with her friends, crocheting, reading, and she loved to cook food for her friends. Mrs. Tice would help her friends and family in any way that she was able to.

She was a member of the Home Dem in Holland.

She is survived by her children: Terrance Tice and his wife, Lorraine, of Holland, Nancy Pelletier and her husband, John, of North Troy, Diana Kenney of Derby, Gloria Willis of Newport Center, Sally Tice of Derby, Debra Shepard and her husband, Craig, of Holland, and Lorraine Griffin and her husband, Randy, of Morgan.

She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; by one great-great-grandchild; and by several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Marion Tice of Derby; her brothers-in-law: Robert Tice and his wife, Joan, of Derby, and Earl Tice of Holland; and by several special close friends; her card playing friends and gambling crew.

She was predeceased by her son Maurice Tice Jr. in 2013; and by her granddaughter Jessica Lewis in 2016. She is also predeceased by her siblings: Allen, Robert, Kenneth, Raymond, Harold, and John Lucas Jr., Betty Theberge, Lillian Labounty, Bertha Pepin, Roberta Lundy, Doris Gray, Mary Harvey, and Helen Patrick.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Mead Hill Cemetery in Holland. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center North, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819.

Online condolences can be shared at curtis-britch.com.

Theodore F. Zahne

Theodore “Ted” F. Zahne, 59, of Barton, died suddenly at his home on November 20, 2017.

He was born in Paterson, New Jersey. He was the beloved son of Ted and Bonnie Zahne and the oldest of seven loving siblings: Rose Zahne (deceased), Fran Macaluso, Chris Zahne, Greg Zahne, Mary Hansen, Billy Zahne; cherished uncle of Bonnie and Johnny Macaluso, Ivonna, Bonnie, and Kevin Zahne, Abby Zahne, Rose and Kate Hansen, and “Richie.” He so loved, and in return was so loved by, his nieces and nephews as he was “the biggest kid of them all.” He will also be sadly missed by his in-laws: John, Ilona, Rob, Yvonne, and Sue; as well as many cousins and friends.

Mr. Zahne was an avid reader and a self-taught computer enthusiast. He was particularly fond of the Adobe suite and created and shared many of his “visions” — some in jest and others in seriousness. He spent most of his life in New Jersey but moved to his beloved Northeast Kingdom over ten years ago to search for solace after the passing of his dad, “Doc.” He was happy to help with the care of his good friend, Butch Rash, for the last few years. He had a kind heart and a silly spirit. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He will be greatly missed by all.

A funeral service was held on November 24 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home in Barton. The Reverend Timothy Naples officiated the service.

Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com.