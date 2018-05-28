Obituaries May 30, 2018

Reginald Earnest Alexander

Reginald Earnest Alexander, 93, died on May 13, 2018.

He was born in Rutland on April 19, 1925, to his wonderful parents, Ralph Alexander and Florence Perkins Alexander.

Mr. Alexander was a carpenter and home-builder who was successful enough to keep a home, and to be able to feed his family during the depression. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1943, and like many young men of his era, he joined the U. S. Navy. He was a plank owner on the USS Miami (CL89). The Miami served in the Marianas Campaign, supported raids on Iwo Jima, the Philippines, Okinawa, and was at the largest naval battle in history, Leyte Gulf. Mr. Alexander survived Halsey’s Typhoon and did occupation duty on Japan until his discharge in 1946.

He returned home and attended Fitchburg State Teachers College. He married Jean Lois Baker of Rutland in September 1948. He began teaching in Bennington in 1949, in Bethel in 1957, and in Newport in 1963. He was a guidance counselor at North Country Union High School when it opened in 1967, continuing there until his retirement. He split log length firewood for heat until age 78 from his property in Brownington, where he and his wife resided for over 20 years. He lived in Newport City until his death. He enjoyed long car rides with Mrs. Alexander up until her death in November 2017. He was a prolific lifelong reader of non-fiction, and was especially knowledgeable of Vermont history and the Civil War. He was a loving and wonderful parent.

He is survived by his four children: Mark and his wife, Bonnie, of Hillsborough, North Carolina, Steven of Derby, Jeffrey and his wife, Josephine, of Berne, New York, and Susan and her husband, Bert Burleson, of Belvidere Center. His seven grandchildren will always remember him fondly. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren; and his sister Jean Emily Cadoret, of Proctor.

His children say that Mr. Alexander was always careful to point out good things about all people and religions; a disparaging remark about others was never heard. They grew up to form their own opinions of those who live in this world and for that they are grateful.

There will be a celebration of the lives Mr. and Mrs. Alexander in July.

Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com.

Therese M. Boucher

Therese M. Boucher, 94, of Derby, died on May 8, 2018, in Derby.

She was born on June 19, 1923, in Lawrenceville, Quebec, to Theodose and Olia (Roy) Monast. On July 28, 1945, she married Oscar H. Boucher, who predeceased her.

Mrs. Boucher was a seamstress for many local residents. She served her parish for eight years sending cards on behalf of Mater Dei parishes.

She was a member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church. Among her hobbies she enjoyed playing cards and being with family and friends for gatherings.

She is survived by her children: Claire Curtice and her husband, Peter, of Waco, Texas, and Jeanne Beaudry and her husband, Marcel, of Derby; by six grandchildren: Raymond Curtice and his wife, Stephanie, Mary Elizabeth Coleman and her husband, Christopher, Susan and Hailey Curran, Louise Beaudry, Monique Pare and her husband, Phillip, and Allan Beaudry; by 11 great-grandchildren; by her sister Madeleine Messier of Quebec; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her siblings Cecile Monast and the Reverend Father Jacques-Emile Monast.

A Mass was celebrated on May 12, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church. Interment was on May 19, at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Derby Line.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Michaud Manor, 47 Herrick Road, Derby Line, Vermont 05830.

Online condolences can be shared at curtis-britch.com.

Richard Drew Currier III

Richard Drew Currier III died on April 25, 2018, at the age of 61, in Brownington, surrounded by his wife and his good friends Christopher and Christy Glodgett.

He had been at the White River Junction VA Medical Center for several weeks previously with liver disease, and then returned to Brownington for hospice care.

Mr. Currier was born on January 21, 1957, to Richard D. Currier Jr. and Esther Mary (Major) Currier in Brockton, Massachusetts. He graduated from high school in Venice, Florida, in 1975. He served as an airman in the United States Navy from 1977 to 1982, in the post-Vietnam era. He made his way up to become a third class chief petty officer.

He worked at Plimoth Plantation in Plymouth, Massachusetts, as a costume interpreter during the years between 1981 and 2005. Throughout those years he played the roles of many Pilgrims including: John Cook, John Winslow, Thomas Price, William Palmer, Nicholas Snow, John Billington, and Myles Standish.

In 1987 he married Terri Ann Monarch. They had two children: Richard Drew Currier IV was born on June 7, 1989; and Abigail Linda was born on February 7, 1992. Presently, “Drew” and his wife, Jessica, have two young boys named Mason and Miles. They all live in Massachusetts.

In 2003, Mr. Currier married Colleen Murphy in Massachusetts. They lived in Wareham for before moving to Vermont in 2005.

Mr. Currier is survived by his wife of 15 years, Colleen; and two children: Richard Drew IV and Abigail. He also leaves behind two grandsons: Mason and Miles. In addition, he leaves behind four siblings: Jonathan Currier and his wife, Tammie, Elizabeth and her husband, Jonathan, David and his wife, Rene, and Peter and his wife, Grace; as well as many nieces and nephews.

On April 29, there was a gathering to celebrate the life of Mr. Currier with friends and family at the grammar school located on the grounds of the Old Stone House Museum in Brownington. He was laid to rest at Otis National Cemetery in Bourne, Massachusetts, on May 4.

Frederick “Fred” George LaBarron

Frederick “Fred” George LaBarron, 85, of Derby, died on May 21, 2018 in Newport. He was born on June 25, 1932, in Montpelier, to Robert and Mary (LeBarron) LaBarron. On December 24, 1984, he married Rose Tetreault, who survives him.

Mr. LaBarron joined the United States Army in 1952 and served his country during the Korean War. He received the Korean Service Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, the United Nations Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.

He was employed for 20 years as a repairman for Ethan Allen Manufacturing in Orleans, where he retired in 1994. He also worked at the Mink Farm in Worcester — and at one time did carpentry work and installed carpet.

He is survived by his wife, Rose LaBarron, of Derby; by his children: David LaBarron of North Troy, Ruth Yougman, and her husband, Kevin, of Richmond, Randy LaBarron of Lowell, Bruce LaBarron, and his wife, Katie, of Lowell, Brian LaBarron of Lowell, and Major Nicholas Plante, and his wife, Jennifer, in the United States Air Force.

He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; by his godson Jeffrey Tetreault of Clinton, Massachusetts, his goddaughter Bridget Youngman of Richmond; by his sister Betty Laird, and her husband, Frank, of Barre; his sisters-in-law: Dolores Letourneau, and her husband, Andre, of East Charleston, and Cindy Dionne of Chicopee, Massachusetts.

Two sons predeceased him: Frederick LaBarron Jr. and Dean LaBarron.

Mr. LaBarron was a member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church and St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in West Charleston. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycling, traveling, and camping.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on June 1, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line, where a Mass will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery with full military honors.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Mater Dei Parish, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Mary Ann Landry

Mary Ann Landry, 64, of Brownington, died on May 26, 2018, in Newport, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on April 8, 1954, in Wheelock, to Winston and Ernestine (Wright) Dewing. She married Ronald Landry who survives her.

Ms. Landry worked for Bogner for several years, for Bob Walker Tree Farms, and also operated Landry’s Home Care for several years. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, and going to dances with Mr. Landry. She loved her cats and dogs, and loved watching birds around the house.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Landry, of Brownington; her daughter: Phoebe Landry Akers and her husband, Ron II; her grandchild Sophie Akers; her brother Brian Dewing and his wife, Nancy, of Newport; her sisters: Janice Conley and her husband, Bruce, of Glover, Barbara Wing and her husband, Albert, of Florida, and Lorraine Reeves and her husband, Larry, of Colorado; and by her sister-in-law Laurie Dewing of Troy.

She was predeceased by her brother Steve Dewing and her sister Betty LaFontaine.

Funeral services were held on May 30, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home in Newport. Interment will follow in Pleasantview Cemetery in Orleans.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855; or to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences can be shared at curtis-britch.com.

Mary Louise Palin

Mary Louise Palin, 91, of Newport, died peacefully on May 22, 2018, in Newport surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on February 18, 1927, in Newport, a daughter of Dr. Charles and Beatrice Redfield Parker Schurman. On May 2, 1951, she married James Palin Sr., who predeceased her on February 19, 2007.

Mrs. Palin worked at North Country Union High School in the business office, was a substitute teacher for vocational foods, and owned and operated Wrights Dairy, Inc. She was also co-owner of the former Elmwood Dairy, Inc., of Newport. She was at one time owner and operator of Phiddipides Telephone Answering. She always supported local school music and sports programs, and everyone who entered her door became family.

She was an avid Red Sox fan, and she enjoyed sewing, quilting, and working in her flower gardens.

She was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Newport.

She is survived by her children: Barbara LeMay and her husband, Mark, of Troy, James Palin Jr. and his wife, Lorette, of Newport, Kathryn Sloan and her husband, James, of East Charleston; by her grandchildren: Mark Sloan, Rebel Sloan, Mary Sloan, Melina LeMay, Michael LeMay, Linda Ryan, Ellen Breault, Vincent Fulford, Rhonda Cole, Faven Palin, Molly Palin, Roufael Palin, Henok Palin, and Kate Greenwood; 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and in-laws.

She was predeceased by her husband, James Palin Sr.; by her daughter Susan Palin; and by her brother Dr. Charles Good Schurman Jr.

Funeral services were held at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home in Newport on May 25, officiated by the Reverend Bob Wilson. Interment followed in Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the art or music departments at North Country Union High School, 209 Veterans Avenue, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences can be shared at curtis-britch.com.

Michael Peck Jr.

Major Michael Peck Jr., 94, of Westmore, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on May 23, 2018, in Newport.

He was born on January 27, 1924, in Burlington, to Michael and Marie (Kane) Peck Sr. On January 16, 1951, he married Betty Taylor, who survives him.

Mr. Peck retired as a major in the U.S. Army. He served his country during World War II and the Korean Conflict, where he received the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster.

He graduated from Cathedral High School in Burlington, and in 1951, he received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Most Holy Trinity Parish of Barton, the American Legion Barton Post #76, and the Disabled American Veterans.

He was an avid golfer, amateur artist, New York Yankees fan, and he played a mean game of cribbage. He loved his family unconditionally and never missed a gathering.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Peck, of Westmore; by his six sons: Christopher, David, Jonathan, Kevin and his wife, Virginia, Stephen and his wife, Nina, and Jeffrey and his wife, Denise; by his grandchildren: Ryan, Alexandria and her husband, Doug, Austin, Bradley, Ashley, Cassidy, Madison, Morgan, Ezra, Jake, Brandon, Julie, and Crystal; by his great-grandchildren: Hinman, Maxwell, Emilia, River, Alyce, Taylor, and Brooklyn; by his beloved dog Pepper; and by many friends.

He was predeceased by his sister Dorothy Morrisseau.

Funeral services were held on May 26 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Barton, with a Mass celebrated by the Reverend Timothy Naples, and with full military honors. Interment will take place at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery in Westmore.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Norman F. Roby

Norman F. Roby, 66, of Island Pond, died on May 25, 2018, in Newport.

He was born on May 4, 1952, in West Stewartstown, New Hampshire, to Sidney Sr. and Dora (Reynolds) Roby.

On July 20, 1974, he married Nancy Deslandes who survives him.

Mr. Roby was employed by Ethan Allen Manufacturing where he worked on the stain line. He loved having yard sales, playing bingo, going to horse and car races, and watching baseball, especially the Red Sox.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Roby, of Island Pond; by his children: Penny Dopp and her husband, Kevin, of Holland, and Richard and Brian Roby, both of Island Pond. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Kristen Richardson and her husband, Adam, of North Troy, and Jacob Dopp of Holland; by his great-granddaughter Ava Mae Richardson of North Troy; by his brother Sidney Roby Jr. and his wife, Irene, of Manchester, New Hampshire; and by his sister Mary Twofoot of Tilton, New Hampshire. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Marion Deslandes of Island Pond;

his brothers-in-law Leo Gaudette of Tilton, New Hampshire, Raymond Lawton of Colebrook, New Hampshire, Donald Deslandes and his wife, Candy, of Newport, Jeffrey Deslandes and his wife, Kinda, of Saco, Maine, and Clair Deslandes of Island Pond; by his sisters-in-law Linda Bone and her husband, James, of Island Pond, and Gloria Collins and her husband, Doug, of Brownington; and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers Dennis and Rosemond; his sisters-in-law Linda and Dora; his brothers-in-law Camille Deslandes and Dolan Twofoot; and by his father-in-law, Harold Deslandes.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home, located at 1199 Railroad Street in Island Pond, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 1.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lyndon North Ambulance Squad, 114 Vail Drive, Lyndonville, Vermont 05851; or to the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences can be shared at curtis-britch.com.

Thomas Edward Snay

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, Thomas Edward Snay, 72, died unexpectedly on May 23, 2018.

Mr. Snay was born in Newport on March 28, 1946, to Edward Thomas Snay and Lila B. Snay.

He was a master electrician, and for many years operated his own successful business, Tom’s Electric. Sometimes he bartered his services, wiring barn lighting in exchange for an old motorcycle or a side of beef. Other times he refused payment altogether if he sensed someone needed the help. That is just who he was — generous, caring, and always looking for something to challenge his mind.

Mr. Snay was a member of the Baptist Church on East Main Street in Newport, and found great peace and strength in attending services each Sunday morning. He was a graduate of Liberty Bible School and occasionally led the congregation in the minister’s absence. The power of his belief in the Lord Jesus Christ as his savior shone from him like a warm summer sun, and was evident to anyone who ever met him. He was also a retired staff sergeant with the Vermont Army National Guard, having served for over 20 years.

Among his many other “pastimes,” as he liked to call them was running his gun shop, Bear Mountain Sports, and creating things out of seemingly nothing. On his property still today stands the rear axle out of an old Chevy pickup that he anchored upright out of the ground, somehow converted to run on electricity and transformed it all into a motorized tire swing for his grandchildren. He also taught an electrical class at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

During his spare time, which was scarce, he enjoyed riding his Harley, woodworking (he made all of his children “strumsticks,” which are an unusual type of three-string guitar), and watching NASCAR. He had an engine interest. Which is to say if, it had an engine, he was interested. Back in the early ’80s Mr. Snay built a ’68 Firebird dirt track car, which he raced every Sunday afternoon at the Can-Am speedway in Coventry. He somehow came into possession of an early ’90s Geo Metro, which he promptly altered to accommodate a V-8. He had an old blazer kicking around, so he took the six-cylinder out of it and completely fabricated a frame for it, creating a “trike.”

First and foremost, he loved his family, and took great joy out of time spent with them. His grandchildren were the highlight of his life, and they loved him immensely, as did the entire family.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra (Lawson) Snay, of Newport Center; his children: Amy and her husband, Bart Jacobs, of Holland, Tara and her husband, James Chaffee, of Dover, New Hampshire, Michelle and her husband, Ed Sargent, of Newport Center, Donald and Kama Lamoureux of Newport Center, and Rick Lamoureux of Texas; and his siblings: Sylvia Lucas, Jerry Snay and his wife, Sue, and Jayne Maxwell and her partner, Richard Peloquin. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother-in-law Albert.

Many who knew Mr. Snay sensed that he would never slow down. He enjoyed being busy, facing challenges, and solving problems. He just kept going, and going — until May 23, when he finally stopped. Now his family must face the future without him, his wisdom, and his guidance. It will be a challenge for all who knew him to ever fill the void that he has left in their souls, but all can rejoice in the fact that he has gone home and is at peace with the Lord.

A service will be held on Saturday, June 2, at 1 p.m., at the Newport Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be shared at curtis-britch.com.

Mason Urie

Mason Urie of Derby, died on May 18, 2018, in Derby.

He was born on June 3, 1948, grew up on the family farm in Glover, and graduated from Craftsbury Academy. Following a four-year U.S. Air Force enlistment during the Vietnam years, he enrolled at Champlain College, graduated summa cum laude, and completed his bachelor degree at New Hampshire College in Manchester.

He was employed as a CPA, then as a business accountant manager for several automobile dealerships and more recently in the not-for-profit sector.

Mr. Urie was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Janet Urie, of Glover; and by brothers Colin and Jason in their infancy. He is survived by his sisters: Sherry Urie of West Glover, Christine (Carmie) Snider of Bradenton, Florida, Edith Comtois and her husband, Claude, of Derby; by his brother Lowell Urie of Glover; and by several nieces and nephews.

He valued his time in the outdoors and spent many happy hours on the hiking trail in the Green and White Mountains and in the Northeast Kingdom. He was most proud of reaching the 11,000-foot summit of Alta Peak in the Sierra Nevada one summer after triple coronary artery by-pass surgery. He fell in love with the spectacular landscape in this very special place and was able to return several times for hiking vacations. His other interests included music, reading, and constantly learning more about birds, plants and animals with whom we share the natural world.

At Mr. Urie’s request, there will be no funeral services. Following cremation a graveside service at East Craftsbury Cemetery will be scheduled at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

John Royden Whitworth

John Royden Whitworth, 75, of Newport, died on May 20, 2018, at his home.

He was born on May 11, 1943, in Malden, Massachusetts, to John and Dorothy (Davis) Whitworth.

He graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University with a bachelor’s degree, and from Suffolk University with a master’s degree in business. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War where he worked with the military dogs as a barn boss and veterinary technician. He was the cost control manager for the Boston and Maine Railroad, now Guilford Transportation.

Mr. Whitworth was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed genealogy and gardening, and he loved being in the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen Whitworth, of Hollis, New Hampshire; by his children: Kimberly Whitworth of Andover, Massachusetts, Brooke Whitworth of Burlington, Evan Whitworth of Nashua, New Hampshire, and Meg Whitworth of Hollis; by his brother Richard Whitworth and his wife, Kim, of Melrose, Massachusetts; and by his sister Patricia Bemiss and her husband, Geoff, of North Reading, Massachusetts.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation of New England, 114 Perimeter Road, Nashua, New Hampshire 03063. Online condolences can be shared at curtis-britch.com.