Obituaries May 2, 2018

Thomas Dickson Kendall IV

Thomas Dickson Kendall IV, 78, of Barton, and formerly of Newport, died on April 26, 2018, in Newport.

He was born on July 22, 1939, in Newport, to Mildred (Pomeroy) and Thomas D. Kendall III.

Known to most as “Tom” or “Sonny,” he was a graduate of Newport High School in 1958, a first year class member of Sterling School in Craftsbury and attended Champlain Business College in Burlington.

An ardent hobbyist, he loved collecting stamps and coins, doing adult coloring, black velvet painting, and teaching himself different languages, including French, Latin, Spanish, and most recently, Russian.

He is survived by his sisters: Bonnie Kendall Palmer, Elaine Dickson “Dixie” Buchanan, and Jane Carolyn Forrest. His nieces and nephews include: April Giamei, Michael Forrest, Amie White, Linda Potter, LorRae Martin, Juli Kelly, Thomas Palmer, Jonne’ Housh, Nathan Palmer, and several grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.

Friends may call at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home, located at 37 Lake Road in Newport, from 1 to 3 p.m., on Thursday, May 3. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Timothy Naples officiating. Interment in Newport Center Cemetery will be at a later date. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Maple Lane Activities Fund, 60 Maple Lane, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Online condolences can be shared at www.curtis-britch.com.

Albert Thomas Lunna

Albert Thomas Lunna, 76, beloved husband, father, grandfather, teacher, and coach died on Sunday, April 15. His wife and best friend, Linda, remains to carry on.

Mr. Lunna had been hospitalized since March 2, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, having developed complications from end stage renal disease. He had bounced back from numerous operations since 1996 stemming from osteoarthritis and referred to himself as a “broken down athlete.”

Born in St. Albans on January 23, 1942, the oldest son of Loretta Rivard Lunna and Henry Chaffee Lunna, he grew up as a farm boy, living in Bradford, and attending a one room schoolhouse before his family relocated to Newport Center to help run the Lunna Family Farm. World War II took his father to Omaha Beach with the U.S. Army when Al was very young, and he remembered living in an apartment with his mother and older sister, Louise, near Lake Memphremagog in Newport. He spoke of how his grandmother brought them eggs and milk from the farm and how the outside stairs went up the outside of the building to their fourth floor apartment. He also remembered meeting his father when he returned, wounded, from the war in France.

The Lunna family grew and by the end of the 1940s, there were four children: Louise, Albert, Claire, and Henry. Life on the Lunna Farm was full of hard work, milking, and caring for their dairy herd, haying, adventures, maple sugaring with a horse team, swimming in the old swimming hole out back, and looking for new kittens in the barn.

Mr. Lunna graduated from Newport Center High School in 1959 where he was class president, played basketball and baseball, was a thespian — he loved acting and sang in the Vermont State Music Festival. He was active in his alumni association and enjoyed their biannual reunions in Newport, lately at East Side Restaurant on the big lake.

Following high school, he enlisted in the Air Force at 17 with his parents’ permission, served four years during the Vietnam era, then attended Lyndon State College, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences. He pursued a master’s degree at Springfield College in Massachusetts, with studies being interrupted and resumed in the 1980s at UVM. He graduated with a master’s degree in education in curriculum and instruction while teaching at Mt. Abraham Union High School. He also served in the Vermont Army National Guard for several years and was a deputy game warden in the Northeast Kingdom while teaching physical education and coaching first football, then cross-country, wrestling, and track and field at North Country Union High School (NCUHS) in Newport.

Mr. Lunna’s teaching career spanned 36 years and included teaching elementary school in Glover, being a teaching principal in Lowell, and teaching physical education at NCUHS. In 1981, he joined the Mt. Abraham faculty as a science teacher where he taught primarily middle school science. He coached mainly cross-country and track and field, loving those individual sports and athletes the most of all the sports. A gifted teacher and coach, he also coached soccer, basketball, and wrestling at Mt. Abraham. The success of his programs in the 1980s and 1990s is evident in the trophy cases and on the banners that grace the walls of the school gym. He inspired many with his “I believe in you,” and “Never give up,” attitudes.

After “retiring” from Mt. Abraham in 1997, he went on to work with students at Kingsland Bay School, the Garvin School in Essex Junction, and Middlebury Union Middle School, as a permanent substitute.

He and his wife, Linda, and daughter, Kim, created and ran the Lower Notch Berry Farm in Bristol. That little business continues to thrive, producing tons of luscious blueberries. Mr. Lunna was a deacon at the New Haven Congregational Church on the green, where he was a strong tenor in the choir and a happy kitchen helper for their church dinners. For many years, he also enjoyed singing with the ecumenical choir at Christmas and Easter time.

In his later years, he enjoyed traveling extensively with his wife, visiting 20 world destinations from the great American Southwest to Scotland, Shetland, Italy, the Greek Islands, Turkey, Portugal, and cruising across the Atlantic as well as the eastern and western Caribbean islands. If ever there was a wanderlust, it was “Big Al.”

Mr. Lunna was predeceased by his parents; his sister Louise Kennison; his brothers-in-law: Don Kennison and Bill Wright; his father-in-law Earl M. Farnham; his sister-in-law Susan Farnham; and his first wife, Bonnie Boig Lunna.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; his daughters: Kimberly Wells and her husband, Edwin, of Rockingham, Renee Falconer and her husband, Geoff, of Brownington, and Shelli LaPlante and her husband, Craig, of Plattsburg, New York; his son Deric A. Lunna and his wife, Shirley, of Sheldon; his sister Claire Wright of Orleans; and his brother Henry Lunna and his wife, Sue Mary, of Newport. He was also the proud grandfather of Geoffrey Thomas Falconer, Bonni May Lunna, Quentin Allen Lunna, Noah Leland LaPlante, and Audrey Elizabeth LaPlante. He also leaves many cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mr. Lunna’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, June 23, with calling hours from 9 a.m. to noon at the Brown McClay Funeral Home in Bristol. A memorial service at the New Haven Congregational Church on the green will follow at 2 p.m. Internment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Bristol, and a reception will follow at the church fellowship hall.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to a scholarship trust fund to be established for a deserving cross-country and/or track and field athlete from Mt. Abraham Union High School. To send online condolences to his family, please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com.

Joseph A. Montminy

Joseph A. Montminy, 87, of Windsor, died on April 24, 2018, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut.

He was born on January 31, 1931, in Glover, to the late Floyd and Myrtle (Ticehurst) Montminy. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He was retired from Kaman Aerospace in Bloomfield, Connecticut. He enjoyed watching baseball, especially the Red Sox, and watching NASCAR on television.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Friend) Montminy, of Windsor; his daughters: Charlene Montminy of Bristol, and Brenda Dorgan and her husband, Michael, of Enfield, Connecticut; his son Dwayne Montminy of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts; his grandchildren: Jessica Hurrle of Seattle, Washington, Amber Hurrle of Enfield, and Danielle and Gregory Montminy of New York; and a great-grandson, Pierce, of Enfield; his siblings: Roy Montminy of East Windsor, Connecticut, and Cecile Brown of Hardyville, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Allen Montminy in 2015; and his brothers: Ralph, Forrest, and Bruce.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 5, at the Carmon Funeral Home in Windsor, followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery in Enfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, Connecticut 06489. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.