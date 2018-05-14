Obituaries May 16, 2018

Norman H. Bourassa

Norman H. Bourassa, 66, of Jay, died at his home on May 7,, 2018, following a brave struggle with cancer.

Mr. Bourassa was born April 5, 1952, in Manchester, New Hampshire, to Henry and Rachel (Provencher) Bourassa. He considered New Hampshire his home but lived in Vermont for over 15 years, and had come to know it as his second home.

He was predeceased by his mother, Rachel; and his brother Paul.

He is survived by his wife, Francine St. Onge Bourassa; his son Nicholas; and his daughter Jocelyn Bourassa and her significant other, Matthew Grenier; and a special family friend, Chantal Riendeau. The most recent addition to the family is Jack, the precious grandson that brought so much joy to Mr. Bourassa’s last months. He is also survived by his father, Henry, who is a resident at Mt. Carmel Home in Manchester; and his sister Doris Marr of Goffstown, New Hampshire.

It would be impossible to name all the friends and family that meant so much to him. He cherished time with all of them and always had “a few minutes” to share and time to talk.

He enjoyed his motorcycle, and grooming his yard, and he was famous for his ability to cut down trees and make “little fires.” He spent his life working in sales and was totally consumed with achieving his personal goals and meeting his employer’s expectations. He spent most of his years in car sales and marketing and just loved selling. More recently he became involved in fund-raising for the jazz festival in Newport. Jazz music and the great friends he made during this venture became the highlight of his past few years.

A memorial service for Mr. Bourassa was held at The Church of God, in Derby, on May 12.

Austin M. Durocher

Austin M. Durocher, 20, of Derby, died suddenly on May 9, 2018, in Newbury.

He was born on July 6, 1997, in Newport, to Karen (Handy) Miller and Michael Durocher. He graduated from North Country Union High School. His interests were computer gaming, weight lifting and body building.

He is survived by his mother Karen Miller and his stepfather Arjay Miller of Orleans; by his father Michael Durocher and his stepmother Jennifer Durocher of Derby; by his brother Landen Durocher and his sister Harlee Miller; his stepbrothers: Trevor Miller of Irasburg, Chris Rose and his wife, Becca, of Maine, Trevor Roberts of Newport, and Josh Roberts of Derby; and his stepsister Kymberly Rose of Holland. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents: Richard and Elizabeth Handy of North Troy; his paternal grandparents: Mitchell and Edith Durocher of Coventry; his grandmother Effie Brown of Derby; his uncles: Kenneth Handy and Scott Durocher; his aunt Amy Descheneau and her husband, Richie; and his cousins: Kelsey Handy, Brittney Lawson, Courtney Lawson, Kieley Lawson, and Maxwel Durocher.

He was predeceased by his stepbrother Nicholas Miller.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, May 16, at the Church of God on the Crawford Road in Derby.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, in care of Lillian Bathalon, 7092 Vermont Route 100, Troy, Vermont 05868.

Rosa Doris Gendreau

Rosa Doris Gendreau, of Newport died on May 8, 2018, in Newport.

She was born in West Ham, London, England, on June 30, 1921, the daughter of Stanley and Rosa (Fulling) Leader.

She graduated from St. John’s Anglican School for Girls and Pitman’s Business College and was employed by Yardley of London in its business office for five years.

She survived the bombing blitz on London though her family home was severely damaged. She was proud of her British heritage and never lost interest in her former country. In 1942 she married Michael Philbrin, a member of H.M Scots Guards, who was killed the same year in the fighting in North Africa during World War II. In January 1943 she enlisted in the British Army as a member of the ATS (the Auxiliary Territorial Service, the women’s branch of the British Army during World War II) serving in the U.K. and France.

She married Sergeant Omer Gendreau on September 25, 1945, and arrived in the U.S. in April of 1946. She was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and had served on a number of projects over the years. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and following the Red Sox and Boston Celtics.

She is survived by her son Stephen and his wife, Deborah, of Derby; her grandchildren: Anne Bouchard and her husband, Nicholas, and David Gendreau; by four great-grandchildren: Benjamin and Bria Bouchard, Jaden Gendreau, and Harlee Hannux; by her sister-in-law Marie in Devon, England; by her niece Anne Racicot and her husband, Andre; by her nephew Edward and his wife, Gertrude Darby, of Newport; and by other family in southern England.

She was predeceased by her husband, Omer; her parents; her brother Fred (who was a frequent visitor to the U.S.); by an infant son David in 1949; by her sisters-in-law Marie and Angie Gendreau and Lida Darby; and by her niece Ellen Brault.

A funeral service was held on May 14.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Rosa’s memory to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter of Vermont, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, VT, 05855.

