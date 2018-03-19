Obituaries March 21, 2018

Albert H. Diem

Albert H. Diem, 81, of Derby Line, died peacefully on March 5, 2018, at his home with his wife beside him.

He was born on April 7, 1936, in Zurich, Switzerland, to Albert and Frederica Diem. On December 10, 1966, he married Gail Gutow, who survives him. Together they lived in New York and New Jersey before moving to the Northeast Kingdom in 1969, where they fell in love with the tranquility and access to nature.

In his work life, Mr. Diem was an entrepreneur. His college degree in textiles helped him excel in garment manufacturing and textile sales. He helped facilitate bringing Bogner into the Northeast Kingdom, and shortly after was a founding partner in Slalom Skiwear, Alpine Designs, and Sea Gear. For many years he worked with Schoeller Textiles, where he frequently traveled internationally to visit his global clients. He was honest and developed strong relationships with many of his vendors that continued long after the business stopped. He was passionate and dedicated and made a positive impression on the people and places he visited.

In his personal life, he was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing and in general just being in the woods. Atlantic salmon fishing became a passion for him and for many decades he made annual trips to northern Quebec, and New Brunswick in this pursuit. He studied the history, the gear, and knew everything possible about the art and craft of catching a salmon with a fly rod. He also loved bird hunting and always had an exceptionally well-trained bird dog or two at close hand. His pursuits found him on the covers of Sports Afield and Field & Stream magazines over the years. During the winter months and as he aged, he developed a woodcarving hobby. It was his way to translate the beautiful things he found outside and bring them in. His hobby soon became a passion and his work became commissioned, and now his art can be found in homes all over the country and some parts of the world. In his later years, when carving was becoming more difficult, he moved on to painting. The nature inside of him had to find its way out and form art.

He is also survived by his son Al, and his wife, Karen, and their two beautiful sons: Albie, age eight, and Roger, age six, who live in Agoura Hills, California; also by his sister Susie, who lives in Switzerland; his sister-in-law Barbara, who lives in Colorado; his brother-in-law Ken and his wife, Carla, and their two children, who live in Michigan; his sister-in-law Sharon and her two boys, who also live in Michigan.

He was a wonderful husband and father, and he will be greatly missed.

He is predeceased by his parents, two sisters, and three brothers-in-law. At Mr. Diem’s request, there will be no service or calling hours. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to The Parkinsons Disease Foundation.

Joyce Barber Dux

Joyce Barber Dux, 82, of Troy, died on February 28, 2018, in Burlington, surrounded by her five children.

She was born on July 10, 1935, in her family home in Norwich, Connecticut, to Burton and Ruth Barber. She was the youngest of five children, including her siblings: Burton, Charlie, Ruth and Mildred. She graduated from Norwich Free Academy and met her future and forever husband, Henry Dux, while attending University of Connecticut.

Although short in stature, Mrs. Dux was a force to be reckoned with. She was strong willed and tenacious. She loved like a momma bear and never gave up when things got tough. Wielding a keen intellect and always forthright, caring and compassionate, she quietly rescued more people from troubled times than the family can count.

Mrs. Dux had an eclectic career. In Minnesota she was the host of a popular travel show on public television. She was director of the chamber of commerce in Franconia, New Hampshire. She worked as a prison guard for the Connecticut Department of Corrections at a maximum security women’s prison.

Her volunteer work included being a Girl Scout troop leader, managing the Lyndon State College ski team, and recently, working for the state of Vermont as a guardian ad litem for children.

She cherished her time with family and friends. Being a brilliant cook and baker she loved to entertain. She enjoyed gardening, finding bargains, walking on the beach, expert knitting, camping, and travel.

She is survived by her children: Henry D. Dux of Hubertus, Wisconsin, John A. Dux and his wife, Sharula, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Heidi Ecker-Racz of Glover, Hillary Lanza of New London, Connecticut, and Jarlath Dux of Derby. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Dux; and her grandson Laszlo Ecker-Racz.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to one of the many worthy environmental and family causes she actively supported including: the Laszlo Scholarship Fund, the St. Joseph Indian School, and the National Audubon Society.

Mrs. Dux only wanted happiness in the world, and as was her way, she wishes a party with music, food, dancing and nighttime bonfire for a celebration of life. It will be held this summer to commemorate and honor this remarkable woman the world just lost.

Aurore Marie Jean Morin

Aurore Marie Jean Morin, 96, of Troy, died peacefully surrounded by her family on February 13, 2018, at the Bel-Aire Center in Newport.

She was born on January 4, 1922, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, to Joseph and Oglore (Moreau) Bouchard, and was raised on a dairy farm in Jay. She was the last survivor amongst seven siblings, having been predeceased by Albert, Irene (Lemaire), George, Raymond, Delphis, and Therese (Becotte).

She married her loving husband Maurice Joseph Morin on September 21, 1944. He predeceased her on April 23, 1997, at the age of 80. They raised their family on the farm on North Hill in Troy, and later moved to a five-bedroom home in downtown Troy where she lived for the remainder of her life.

She is survived by her five children: Roger Morin of Troy (his wife, Diane, died on July 28, 2010), Jeannine and Wayne Boyce of Grand Prairie, Texas, Bernard and Cindy Morin of Grand Prairie, Ronald and Michele Morin of Burlington, and Roland and Nancy Morin of Dalton, Massachusetts.

She leaves a total of 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Her love for her family could be seen by her interest in each of them, remembering all their birthdays, and she was always so happy to greet them when they came to visit or when they called up to talk to her.

She enjoyed gardening, knitting, loved playing bingo, and was the number one fan of the Boston Celtics. She may be best known, however, for her quilt-making, a skill she learned from her father. She made over 100 quilts, hand-stitched with love, on her father’s antique quilt frame. She gave at least one quilt to each member of her family, including every single descendant and their spouses — even to the youngest who is not yet born. Through her quilts, she will be fondly remembered every time they are used.

The hard work of her early years continued throughout her life. One important goal that Mr. and Mrs. Morin shared was to ensure that their children received a Catholic education at Sacred Heart School in Newport. While the children were young, Mrs. Morin took on extra jobs wallpapering and providing childcare in order to pay for the bus to transport the children each day. She later spent several years catering with Fern and John Meunier (Green Valley Restaurant) while also working at Weyerhaeuser in North Troy. She then went to work for Indian Head Plywood (now Columbia Forest Products) until she retired.

A favorite weekend pastime on many Saturday nights for Mr. and Mrs. Morin was playing cards (Cinq cents – 500) with friends and neighbors, including the Morrissettes, Routhiers, Bathalons, Lalibertys and LeBlancs. Many games, laughs, and fond memories were enjoyed.

Mrs. Morin was a lifetime member of Weight Watchers and a recorder for several years. Her support, encouragement. and example were an inspiration to many people.

She was an active member at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Troy, attending Mass daily as well as every weekend. Her faith in God was obvious to all who knew her. Her gifts to the parish included years of donating her time and skills as a member of the Ladies of St. Anne, working on countless church lunches, dinners, and quilts to be raffled for the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Sacred Heart Parish Building Fund, 18 North Pleasant Street, North Troy, Vermont 05859.

A Mass was celebrated on February 19 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Troy.

Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com.

Sarah F. Silvestri

Sarah F. Silvestri, 74, of Holland, died peacefully surrounded by her family on March 15, 2018, in Newport.

She was born on August 6, 1943, in Brooklyn, New York, to Joseph and Frances (Hass) LaRocca. On March 30, 1963, she married Pasquale Silvestri, who survives her.

She is also survived by her children: Joseph Silvestri and his wife, Karen, of Derby, Anthony Silvestri and his girlfriend, Paula Kimball, of Morgan, and Claudine Currier and her husband, Brian, of Holland; by her grandchildren: Gregory and Stephanie Silvestri, Frances and her husband, Kurtis Barnett, and Catherine and Elizabeth Currier. She is also survived by her niece Laura Kelly of Long Island, New York; by numerous other nieces and nephews; and by her dog Ellie-Mae.

She was predeceased by her granddaughter Sarah Currier; and her sister Claire Keane.

She enjoyed gardening, doing crossword puzzles, reading, and cooking for her family. She was employed many years by Moore’s Dry Cleaning in Newport.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Online condolences can be shared at curtis-britch.com.