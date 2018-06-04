Obituaries June 6, 2018

Beverly C. Conley

Beverly C. Conley, 92, of Glover, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

Mrs. Conley was born on June 24, 1925, to the late Ernest and Thelma (Tinker) Ferrin. She married Howard Conley in 1949. He predeceased her in December 2004. She helped Mr. Conley operate Green Mountain Fence Company for more than 40 years. Mrs. Conley loved to play cards with her friends, work in her flower gardens, shop, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also cherished long car rides with her dear friend Faylene Steere.

She is survived by her children: Joseph Vezinho, and his wife, Judy, of Barton, Larry Conley and his wife, Gloria, of Glover, Bruce Conley and his wife, Janice, of Glover, Douglas Conley and his wife, Judy, of Glover, Donna Perron and her husband, Edward, of Barton; her grandchildren: Kimberly Greico and her husband, Eric, April Conley and her fiance’, Bucky, Gwen Conley and her partner, Todd, Brian Conley and his wife, Crystal, Craig Conley and his wife, Kylie, Luke Conley and his wife, Danielle, Claudette Conley, and her partner, Noah, Darren Perron, and his partner, Kris, Melissa Plowman and her husband, Nate, Dwayne Perron and his wife, Rhonda; by 19 great-grandchildren, three great- great-grandchildren, and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Ms. Steere, who was considered part of the family and lived with Mr. and Mrs. Conley for more than 40 years, also survives her.

Mrs. Conley was cared for over the past eight years very lovingly by her family, Wendy Simpson, Jessie Randall, Lisa Reynolds, and Corrina Fournier.

She was predeceased by her husband Howard; her son Jim Miller; her brothers Kermit and Wendal Ferrin; and her sisters Winifred Craven, Genevieve LaRock, Joyce Jenness, and Frannie Ferrin.

Mrs. Conley’s graveside service was held on June 4 at the Westlook Cemetery in Glover.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Glover Ambulance care of Sue Medor, P.O Box 64, Glover, Vermont 05839 or to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, Vermont 05855 or to the Alzheimers Association of Vermont, 300 Corner Stone Drive, Suite 128, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Online condolences are welcome at www.curtis-britch.com.

Andre Guay

Andre Guay, 86, died April 17, 2018, at North Country Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born October 10, 1931, the seventh of 11 children, in Saint-Jacques-de-Leeds, Quebec, to Jean and Irene (Ouelette) Guay. He was married to Jeannine Pare in Saint-Pierre-de-Broughton, Quebec, in June 1957. They moved to a dairy farm in North Troy in November 1963 where they raised their six well-behaved sons.

Mr. Guay was a self-reliant individual who embraced the traits of the greatest generation: hard work, grit, honesty, God, and family. He worked the lumber camps of northern Quebec in the 1950s to finance the purchase of his first dairy farm in Quebec. He lived on that farm until immigrating to the U.S. in 1963. Mr. Guay ran the dairy farm in North Troy until 1977 when he sold the farm to open a garage in Newport Center, which is still family owned. He retired from the garage in 1996 and went back to working in the woods, “the only job I really loved.”

He enjoyed the outdoors immensely, and played as hard as he worked. He was an avid snowmobiler, hunter, and fisherman. Mr. Guay looked forward to the Vermont deer season each fall; a time he cherished spending with his sons and grandchildren. Never to be outdone, Mr. Guay was a fierce competitor and always strived to end each season with the biggest and the best deer. He also loved camping and enjoyed nothing more than a meal cooked over an open campfire, even in the middle of the winter.

He enjoyed get-togethers at the cabin on Bear Mountain with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His large family is made up of the following:

The family of Benoit Guay and his wife, Karlene, of Coventry, granddaughters Shannon Guay and her partner, Mark Duffy and children Thomas and Samuel Duffy and Sammie Bartlett; Lynn Brochu and her husband, Phil, and children Isaiah, Owen, and Miley; Andrea Machado and her husband, Joel, and their children Mia and Landyn and granddaughter Mariah Gentley of Coventry; the family of Daniel Guay and his wife, Marie, of Newport Center; Cassie Choquette and her husband, Jonathon, and children Jade, Azeriel and Trinity; Chantel Glover and her husband, Steve, and children Cheyenne and Noella and granddaughter Deanne Guay of Newport Center; Rene Guay who predeceased him in 1979; Roger Guay and his partner, Teresa McAlister, of Brownington, his children David Guay and his wife, Amy, and children Noah, Emily, and Tyler of Royersford, Pennsylvania; Master Chief Dennis Guay, United States Air Force, of Shreveport, Lousiana; Mario Guay and his wife, Veronica, of Gardner, Massachusetts, their children Joseph Guay and Lieutenant Andrew Guay, United States Army; Staff Sergeant Sylvain Guay, United States Army and his wife, Sergeant First Class Erica Guay, United States Army, of Saint George, their daughter Teya Dunwoody, and her husband Eugene, and their daughter Shelby and their son Conner Morse.

Friends may call at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport on Friday, June 8, from 6 to 8 p.m., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 9, with the Reverend Leo Bilodeau officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Ann Hackett

Ann Hackett, 82, of Island Pond, died on May 31, 2018, in Barton.

She was born on November 24, 1935, in Milford, Massachusetts.

She married Charles Hackett Sr., who predeceased her.

Mrs. Hackett was an LPN and worked at the Plymouth Nursing Home in Plymouth, Massachusetts. She was a parking lot guard where she took in money for the town of Plymouth. She also picked cranberries in a cranberry bog along with her husband for a few years. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Barton, and a former member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post #80 of Island Pond. She enjoyed arts and crafts and taking care of her flowers, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and fishing with her husband who predeceased her.

She is survived by her children: Charles Hackett Jr., of Hallandale, Florida, Richard Hackett and his wife, Tonya, of Newport, Philip Hackett, Deborah Collins of Newport, Rose Hackett, Ervill Hackett of Oklahoma, and Melissa Chapple and her husband, Justin, of Columbia, New Hampshire. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and by her brother Robert Mee.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 15, at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Island Pond.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Activities Fund at Maple Lane Nursing Home, 60 Maple Lane, Barton, Vermont, 05822.

Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Charlotte J. “Sally” Hill

Charlotte J. “Sally” Hill, 77, of Hardwick, died at home Tuesday, May 29, 2018, after a courageous five-year battle with cancer.

She was born April 20, 1941, the eldest of Clarence and Bertha (Johnson) Longley’s seven children. Educated largely by life experience, Mrs. Hill’s motivation, ambition, optimism, and warmth, along with her unique personality served her well as a teacher for UVM Extension’s Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program. Mrs. Hill’s teaching of recipes, shopping tips, and the four basic food groups was coupled with lessons in self-respect, pride, and in making necessary changes in one’s life. UVM recognized her abilities both at her retirement after 14 years and in their book, 100 Years of UVM Extension. She was well known for her extraordinary gift of caring for people in all walks of life.

In 1984, she married William F. Hill in Orleans. Their life together included church, travel, and work, whether on the farm, at auctions, in the greenhouse, in real estate, or selling beef at farmers’ markets. Realizing a dream in 1990, they built a new house where they graciously welcomed family and friends into their home. The Hills shared nine children, 26 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and a wide circle of family and friends.

Always generous, Mrs. Hill has donated her body to the University of Vermont Medical Center for education. Students call this gift “The Greatest Teacher.”

A celebration of life is planned for Friday, June 22, at 11 a.m. at the United Church of Hardwick, located at 216 South Main Street/Route 14 in Hardwick. After the remembrance, lunch will be served in the church dining hall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mrs. Hill may be sent to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, Vermont 05661.

“When tomorrow starts without me

Don’t think we’re far apart

For every time you think of me

I’m right here –– inside your heart.”

Dennis “Abe” Michael Malshuk Sr.

Dennis “Abe” Michael Malshuk Sr., 73, of North Troy, died peacefully with family members by his side on May 27, 2018, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

He was born April 25, 1945, to William “Bill” Malshuk and Genavieve (Labor) Malshuk.

Mr. Malshuk served in the United States Army. He worked at Barton Electric for 22 years. After leaving there, he became a truck driver and worked at Starr’s Transportation until he retired. After retirement, he worked as an equipment operator during the summer months. He was a member of the American Legion for over 50 years and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Mr. Malshuk enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He liked caring for his lawn and gardens. He enjoyed the time he spent at hunting camp with his buddies. He loved to fish and couldn’t wait for the lake to freeze in the winter.

He is survived by his companion of 30 years, Gloria Iverson, by three sons: Dennis and his wife, Donna, Dana and his wife, Rhonda, of Newport, and Michael and his companion, Deann, of Newport Center; by stepdaughter Elisa and stepson Aaron of St. Johnsbury; by nine grand-children: Nicholas, Desiree, Breann, Mykayla, Ashley, Abby, Andrew, Natalie, and Zach. He is survived by his sisters and their husbands: Linda and George Wright of Barton and Karen and Verlon Johnson of Alabama; and his brother Keith of Irasburg; also by many nephews, nieces, and cousins. His mother and father predeceased him.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 16, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport, with the Reverend George Lawson officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, June 16 from 1 p.m., until the hour of the funeral.

Interment will follow in Pleasantview Cemetery with full military honors.

Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Verniece St. Onge

Verniece S. St. Onge, 68, of Derby, died on May 27, 2018, in Burlington.

She was born on November 5, 1949, in Newport, to Donald and Beverly (Blanchard) McElroy. On December 15, 1990, she married Raymond St. Onge, who predeceased her on June 26, 2017.

Mrs. St. Onge was an LNA and worked in health care for several years. She was a member of the Lowell Bible Church, Lowell Historical Society, the Women’s Auxiliary Fire Department, and FOLKS. She enjoyed playing bingo, flower gardening, cooking, baking, and was a daycare provider for many kids in Lowell, and was known as “Niecey.” She held offices in both the church and historical society.

Mrs. St. Onge is survived by her children: Ericka Gauvin and her husband, Ronney, of Derby Line, Cassandra St. Onge and her boyfriend, T.J. Fournier Jr., of Derby, her stepdaughter Nicole St. Onge of Barton, and stepson Henry Lague of Michigan; her grandchildren: Jesse, Alec, and his girlfriend, Brianne Tetreault, and Courtney Gauvin, and Sayg St. Onge; her brother Greg McElroy, and his wife, Helen, of Johnson; her sister Coleen Jenne, and her husband, Robert Sr., of Orleans; her sister-in-law Yvette Davignon, and her husband, Larry, of Barton; her brother-in-law Donald St. Onge, of Barton; by several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; and by Taelynn Fournier and special friends Gordon and Carolyn Lesperance of Derby.

She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond; her daughter Alicia Lague, and her parents, Donald and Beverly McElroy.

Funeral services were held on June 1 at the Lowell Bible Church, officiated by the Reverend David Dizazzo.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Ronald Holland Dialysis Unit, in care of North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport. 05855.

Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.