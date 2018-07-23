Obituaries July 25, 2018

Stanley Herman Warner

Stanley Herman Warner, 74, of Newport, died peacefully on July 20, 2018.

He was born on October 13, 1943, in North Troy, to Gerald and Nora (Sargent) Johnston. On July 10, 1965, he married Joanne Johnston, who predeceased him on November 9, 2014.

Mr. Warner was in charge of the shipping department at Columbia Plywood Forest Products in Newport. He loved downhill skiing, and he very much enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his wife, JoAnne. He also loved NASCAR racing.

He is survived by his children: Casey Warner of Ithaca, New York, and Laurie Bonneau and her companion, Mike Place, of Derby; by his grandchildren: Jay Bonneau and his wife, Michelle, of Barton, Benjamin Bonneau of Barre, Samantha and her husband, Caleb Gross, of Lancaster, New Hampshire; and by three great-grandchildren.

His brother, Bruce Warner, predeceased him in 2008.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 25, at 11 a.m., at the North Troy Village Cemetery with the Reverend James Merriam officiating.

Contributions in Mr. Warner’s memory may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center North at 1080 Hospital Drive in St. Johnsbury.

Robert F. St. George

Robert F. St. George, 71, of Coventry died on March 8, 2018, at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction.

He was born on December 16, 1946, in Providence, Rhode Island, to Noel and Madeline (Sevino) St. George. He lived and worked in Rhode Island until moving to Vermont with his wife, Deborah, and son, Glenn. In 1967, Mr. St. George entered the U.S. Army and served for six years, where he became a master machinist and tool maker, skills that he was able to apply in life for over 25 years. His employment included several shops such as Electric Boat Co., Browne and Sharpe, as well as Kaman Aircraft.

While in Rhode Island, he was a volunteer firefighter at Hopkins Hill Fire Department and spent his spare time with friends on his men’s bowling league. His passion for horses and ponies allowed him to spend many years traveling the fair circuits throughout New England with his pulling ponies where he earned many awards and met lots of wonderful friends.

After moving to Vermont with his family and settling in to enjoy the quiet life, Mr. St. George started a small lawn care and landscaping business while doing odd jobs and spending time as a logger. He also joined a local band called No Limitz, and when he wasn’t busy doing outdoor activities, he could be found playing drums at various local gigs with his band mates.

Mr. St. George was a man with a big heart and always willing to help others. He enjoyed talking and as a result, met many people and made many friends in his lifetime and will be greatly missed by all who met him.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah; his son Glenn and his wife, Jocelyn; his brothers: Richard St. George and his companion, Janet, William St. George and his wife, Kim, and Noel St. George and his wife, Elaine.

He was predeceased by his sister Nancy and his parents.

A celebration of his life will be held at his home at 3915 Route 14, North Coventry, on Saturday, August 4, at noon, with a full military service followed by a potluck picnic. Interment will take place at a later date in Coventry.

In lieu of flowers, donations to his widow to help with final arrangements would be welcome.

Denis “Rosie” Lee Royer

Denis “Rosie” Lee Royer, 60, of Irasburg, died suddenly on July 10, 2018, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington.

Denis was born on February 23, 1958, to the late Philip “Puss” and Bernadette (Provencher) Royer from Irasburg.

He is survived by his wife Lori (McCoy) Royer of Irasburg; their daughter Kristin (Royer) Byers, and Anthony of Irasburg and his son, Caleb Royer, of Irasburg; he is also survived by his oldest son, Denis Royer II and his wife, Richa, of Sutton. Mr. Royer also included Emmitt Simpson, who was like a son to the Royer family, and his fiancé, Mariah Bradley, of Glover. His grandchildren: Aubrie and Tyler Byers of Irasburg, Audrey, Denis III, Mattie, Josie, and Naydean Royer of Sutton; his nephew Ed Royer; and his great-nephew, Joshua; by his sister Patrica (Royer) Poutre and her husband, Alfred, of Irasburg; and two brothers: Richard Royer and his wife Valerie, of Irasburg, and Philip Royer and his wife, Doris, of Orleans. Also many close nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Mr. Royer had many things he enjoyed in life, from motorcycle riding, snowmobiling, four wheeling, deer hunting, “staying at Keithie’s deer camp,” horseback riding, bowling, rabbit hunting, and any other laughable fun activities. He would give the shirt off his back for anyone except his wolf shirt. He never left the family farm. Even after his parents both passed away he took the farm and kept it going. He was a well-known member of the community and a longtime member of the American Legion in Orleans. Almost anyone you talked to knew him in some way shape or form, whether it be from stories or seeing him, he always made people smile. He loved going for night-time four wheeler rides with two of his grandchildren, Aubrie and Tyler, most of the time they would fight over who was going to drive. He always thought of his children’s close friends being “his” children and would always check up on them or include them in family functions. He loved everyone who came into his life and after five minutes of meeting him he had changed your life some way. He will be missed by many and loved by all.

Some memorable moments include: Pool crashing, red wig riding, Halloween scaring, mud bogs in Johnson, cornfield mud bogs (adding water with the honey wagon), photo bombing, water fights in the parlor, and so many countless more.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation at 1073 Upper Quarry Road in Derby.

Calling hours will be Saturday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Bring a chair and memories/ stories to share. Both the calling hours and celebration of life will be held at the Royer family house at 205 Ingalls Drive in Irasburg, all are welcome attend. (BYOB).

Brian David Miner

Brian David Miner, 66, died at his residence in Petersham, Massachusetts, on June 7, 2018.

He was born on July 27, 1951, in Framingham Massachusetts.

He spent most of his early years living at the Massachusetts Audubon Sanctuary, Cook’s Canyon, in Barre, Massachusetts. This is where he started his lifelong love of the natural world. He attended high school at Mount Hermon in Gill, Massachusetts. He received his bachelor of science degree from the University of Michigan, and his master’s from Antioch College in Brattleboro.

Mr. Miner embraced life. If he took on an interest, he gave it his all. He loved to cook and bake, always searching for the latest vegetarian recipe or something new to bring to the next family gathering. His interests included photography, kayaking, riding his vintage BMW motorcycle, watching the University of Michigan football games, gardening, building model airplanes, flying kites, collecting antiques, and restoring vintage treasures. He had a passion for preserving monarch butterflies. He was in the process of perfecting the perfect outside pizza oven at the time of his passing. More than anything, Brian cherished his role as uncle and great-uncle. His nieces and nephews could always count on him to bring some new gadget on his visits.

He made his home in Petersham, Massachusetts, where he was very involved with the local community including the Unitarian Church. He thought of Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom as his second home. He spent countless hours kayaking, camping, and attending family gatherings, the most recent being the celebration of his niece receiving her master’s degree.

He leaves a brother, Bradford, and his wife, Ginger Miner, of Warren, Massachussets; his sisters: Cheryl Williams of Craftsbury and Alison and her husband, Terry Valley, of Westmore; a former sister-in-law, Holly Jarek; his nieces, Katherine Tagai, Sarah Quina, Anne Jarek, Megan Valley, and Morgan Valley; his nephews: Tyler Valley, Jeremy Valley, and Christopher Williams; great-nieces and -nephews: Ben and Lizzy Choquette and Brie Quina

He was predeceased by his parents, David and Sylvia Miner; his brother-in-law Stephen Williams; and his great-nephew Nathaniel Tagai.

Mr. Miner had many interests, but what he held dearest to his heart was spending time with family and friends.

In his honor, spend time with your closest friends today making memories. Life is short and fragile. Make the most of every moment.

There will be a celebration of his life on Sunday, July 29, at 11 a.m. at the Unitarian Church in Petersham, Massachusetts, followed by a potluck and an afternoon playing his favorite lawn games.

Larry “Pee-Wee” M. Lussier Sr.

Larry “Pee-Wee” M. Lussier Sr., 67, died at his home in Newport in early July due to health issues.

He was born on June 14, 1951, in Orleans, son of Leonard and Rose (Phoenix) Lussier. He was very much into sports, playing basketball for Lake Region Union High School, where he graduated in 1970. He worked at Ethan Allen from 1970 to 1990 and retired due to an injury. However, he was still involved with the fire department, T-ball Little League, and Cub Scouts. His many hobbies included fishing, hunting, bowling, gardening, and writing poems. Playing cards with friends and family, especially “Pitch,” was a joy of his. He was also an avid Boston Red Sox fan.

Mr. Lussier is survived by his children: Larry Lussier Jr., Alicia Downs and her husband, John; his grandchildren: Brittany, Hailey, and Riley Downs, and Tehya Ham, and Ethan and Jaykob Lussier; his brothers: Gerard Lussier; sister-in-law June, Richard Lussier and his wife, Janet; his sisters: Gertrude Burdick and her husband, Larry, and Patty Dunham and her husband, Les.

He was predeceased by his granddaughter Paytin; his brothers: John, Terry, and Marcel Lussier; and by his sister, Shirley Cady. A graveside service will take place at St. Theresa’s Catholic Cemetery in Orleans on Saturday, August 11, at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Lussier’s memory to the Orleans Elementary School at 53 School Street in Orleans,05860; Lake Region Union High School at 317 Lake Region Road in Orleans, 05860; or to the Northeast Kingdom Human Services, P.O. Box 724 in Newport, 05855.

Fernand Gagne

Fernand Gagne, 82, of Wales, Massachusetts, died on Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in West Brookfield, Massachusetts.

He leaves his two sons: Robert Gagne and his wife, Kelly, of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts, and Robin Gagne of Milford, Connecticut; his grandson, Christopher Gagne of Connecticut; and four beloved sisters: Gabrielle Page of Berwick, Maine, Alma Sheltra, of East Hampstead, New Hampshire, Margaret Meunier of Newport Center, and Marie and her husband Roger, Raboin of Newport.

He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Elizabeth “Betty” (Gendron) Gagne in 2005.

He was born in Roxton Pond, Quebec, son of the late Armand and Marguerite (Bourbonnierre) Gagne. He grew up in Troy and lived in Elllington, Connecticut, for 35 years, and Stafford Connecticut, for ten years, prior to moving to Wales several years ago.

Mr. Gagne worked as a dairy farmer for some of the local dairy farms in the area prior to retiring in 1998. He enjoyed working on small engines and liked freshwater fishing.

A graveside service for Mr. and Mrs. Gagne will be held on Saturday, September 29, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ignatius of Loyola Cemetery in Lowell, with Father Leo Bilodeau officiating. Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., at 43 East Main Street in West Brookfield, Massachusetts, is assisting his family with arrangements.

Bradley S. Barrup

Bradley S. Barrup, 60, of Newport, died peacefully at North Country Hospital in Newport, on July 17, 2018.

He was born in Newport on January 1, 1958, to Howard Barrup and Patricia (Turner) Barrup.

On March 30, 1990, Mr. Barrup married his loving wife, JoAnn (Turgeon) Barrup, who survives him. Mr. Barrup was well known to the community as a talented small engine mechanic, and could be found working at Barrup’s Fix It Shop alongside his father. He enjoyed baking and cooking for family get-togethers, going for rides in the country, watching wrestling, and was always ready to lend a hand to anyone who needed it.

Mr. Barrup is survived by his wife, JoAnn; his children: Jaime Lague and her husband, Craig, and Adam Barrup; his grandchildren: Alexis, Ashlyn, Gabriella, and Beckett; his great-grandson Reid; his brothers: Steven Barrup and his wife, Sue, and Stuart Barrup and companion, Laura Gleason. He is also survived by his mother-and father-in-law Norman and Mary Turgeon; and other members of the Turgeon family: Laurette Jones, Dennis Turgeon and his wife, Rachel, Linda Meunier and her companion. Henry Beasley; and also by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Patricia Barrup.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at 1080 Hospital Drive in St. Johnsbury, or the Mary Wright Halo Foundation at 1073 Upper Quarry Road in Newport.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

