Obituaries July 11, 2018

Howard Kendrick Young

Howard Kendrick Young, 74, died on Sunday, July 1.

He was born in Schenectady, New York, on December 20, 1943, to Gordon and Barbara Young. He graduated from Clinton Central School in Clinton, New York, in 1961 where he played football and participated in band and orchestra.

He earned his bachelor of arts degree in English from Maryville College, Tennessee, in 1965 and moved to Vermont to teach for a “couple of years” intending to return to graduate school. Forty years later, Mr. Young retired from teaching at North Country Union High School (NCUHS), having formed lasting relationships with countless students and colleagues.

North Country was an important part of his life. He started his career as an English teacher at Derby Academy and then became one of the first teachers to open NCUHS in 1967. It was at North Country that he met and soon married Jaclyn Conley on June 21, 1969, and they taught together for over 35 years. He coached the first freshman football team, organized staff parties at Prouty Beach, and was the voice of Falcon football for many years, doing play-by-play, color commentary, and comedic relief all at once. Most notably, he directed and produced multiple musicals while at North Country and started the Derby Stock Company. His work in the fine arts at North Country and in the Northeast Kingdom has had a deep and enduring impact on his students and the community.

Mr. Young served the community in many ways. He was elected moderator for the Derby Town Meeting for many years, served as the chair for the board of civil authority from 1997-2008, and was an active member of the Orleans Board of Realtors. He also served as justice of the peace from 1992-2012, and would drive his ’59 Triumph to country weddings in his “Marryin’ Sam” outfit, bringing joy and humor to the couples he joined.

He had many interests and hobbies. He was an avid reader, a good trumpet player, and an excellent singer, especially with his sisters. He was a crafty poker player, an old-school skier, and an enthusiastic golfer. He loved going to hunting camp and taking one of his prized guns for a walk in the woods. He enjoyed photographing sunrises over Lake Salem with his dog, Pippa, working in his garden, and being with his family. He was most proud of his children and grandchildren and ardently followed and supported all of their activities and exploits.

Mr. Young is survived by his wife, Jackie; his sons: Jonathan and his wife, Melissa, Chris and his wife, Meredith; his grandchildren Jack and Callie; his sisters Jan Fiske, Marge Egger, Kathy Martin, and Elizabeth Young; and his brother-in-law Mick Conley. He leaves his nieces Amanda Conley, Ellen and Anacelie Verdeclaro; and his nephews: Jonathan and David Martin, Steven and Scott Fiske, and John Egger.

He was predeceased by his friend and brother-in-law Jon Conley.

A celebration of Mr. Young’s life was held at the Frank Knoll’s Barn in Derby on Thursday, July 5.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Howard Kendrick “HK” Young Memorial Scholarship that will be used to support fine arts students at NCUHS, care of Ellen Stanley at Passumpsic Savings Bank, 1 Gardner Street, Newport, Vermomt 05855.

Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Rita J. Hisman

Rita J. Hisman, 53, of Westfield, died on July 3, 2018, after a brief illness.

Ms. Hisman was born on May 6, 1965, in Berlin, New Hampshire to Claire and Gerard Sevigny. She grew up in and spent most of her life in Berlin, where she worked at the Car-Freshner facility for over 20 years. She loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, four-wheeling, shopping, and caring for children. Her love of the outdoors led to her meeting her husband, Larry Hisman, and moving to Westfield, where they were married in 2013.

She will be remembered most for her love of children. She spent the last four years of her life as a childcare provider for her grandchildren and family friends. Children loved her almost as much as she loved them and always looked forward to spending the day with her.

She is survived by her husband, Larry, of Westfield; by her children: Nicholas Fournier of Berlin, and Alivia Hisman of Westfield; by her stepchildren: Joshua Hisman of Westfield, Seth Hisman and his wife, Sarah, of Newport Center, Benjamin Andrews and his wife, Bobbi-Jo, of Westfield, and Emily Andrews and her fiancé, Travis Bean, of North Troy; by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Beverly and Everett Hisman of Westfield; by her sisters: Jeanne Riendeau and her husband, Roland, Nancy Guay and her husband, Jeff, and Joanne Parent and her husband, Mike, all of Berlin; by her brother Norman Sevigny and his wife, Nona, of Berlin: by her brother-in-law Gary Hisman and his wife, Laurie, of Derby; and by numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Claire and Gerard Sevigny.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Berlin, where she will be laid to rest surrounded by family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a cause that was very close to Mrs. Hisman’s heart, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, at www.cff.org

Carl Raymond Hackett

Carl Raymond Hackett, 77, was born on January 17, 1931, and died on July 7, 2018.

He was the first baby born in the Orleans County Hospital in 1931 and therefore the recipient of the “First Baby of the Year” gifts. He was the only son of Earl E. and Gladys Hackett of Derby Line. He graduated from Derby Academy and went to work for his father at E.E.H. Farms as a farm machinery repairman and operator. In 1950 he designed the first log loader for a truck in Orleans County. He and his father Earl built the Redwing Dance Hall on Route 5 in Derby, which is currently the Elks Lodge. He also built the building that housed the Vermont State Police for 53 years before their relocation to their own building.

Mr. Hackett married the love of his life, Norma Leland, in Derby, on May 5, 1951. Their wedding was held at the United Church of Derby with the reception at the Redwing. It is said that 900 to 1,000 people attended.

In 1958, Mr. Hackett left the farming job to begin his own business, Carl Hackett Plumbing and Heating. Operating out of his home adjacent to the Redwing and State Police property for 17 years, the business grew and prospered. In 1975, Mr. Hackett sold it to Fred Oeschger, currently Fred’s Plumbing and Heating of Derby. Then in 1976, he and his wife purchased the Shattuck Hill Mobile Home Park. Mr. Hackett, with Mrs. Hackett at his side, operated the park and 18 to 25 rental apartments on Main Street in Derby for over 20 years.

He was never one to be idle. He had a stump removing business for a time. As his son Earl became a farmer, he helped in more ways than anyone can count. Mr. Hackett was an excellent fabricator, passing this skill on to his son. Together they have built and rebuilt all kinds of things. While in the plumbing business he designed and built his truck bodies to make his service calls efficient. He built larger truck bodies, snow trail groomers for the snowmobile club, and numerous other projects to improve the workplace. Many of the designs were formulated on a napkin or scrap of paper at the dinner table while on lunch break. His practical creativity was a gift the entire family has accessed throughout the years. In all his adventures, Mrs. Hackett was his ‘right hand man’ –– always by his side in work or play.

They enjoyed their time with their children, Debra Lynn, Shirley Ann, and Earl Leland. When the kids were young, he built a summer camp on Lake Salem. He enjoyed waterskiing and always had a boat to tow all who were ready to go for a ski. He even tried some Cypress Garden style shows with building pyramids, skiing on trick skis, and even some backward underwater starts. Snowmobiling was a major part of the winter activities.

The Hacketts have been lifelong residents of Derby. Mr. Hackett was active in the community. He served as a selectman for the town of Derby for 17 years. He was the first trail-coordinator for the Orleans County Snowmobile Club. He was a charter member of the Elks Club and was a member for over 56 years. He was a member of the Derby Lion’s Club. During this time, Mr. Hackett co-organized the Derby Fourth of July celebrations for many years. He was an initial investor in Jay Peak Ski Resort. He was a member of the Drift Dusters Snowmobile Club, actively helping to groom and maintain trails all over the Northeast Kingdom. In one year a fellow member, Joe Lippens, helped him build over 11 bridges. Another hobby for Mr. Hackett was antique cars. He was a member of the Cars of Yesteryear. He owned a ’55 Packard for 19 years –– a familiar sight in the Derby Fourth of July parade. He also had a ’76 Cadillac convertible and ’58 Edsel.

He lost his bride of 67 years and love of his life in January of this year. Mr. Hackett is survived by his sister-in-law Tillie Pierce of Medway, Massachusetts; daughter Debra and her husband, Bob Partridge, of Derby; daughter Shirley Hackett and partner, Dan Souliere, of Derby; son Earl and his wife, Karen Hackett, of Derby; he also leaves behind a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Leah Partridge of McLean, Virginia, Toby and Colleen Partridge, and their children, Maria and Avery of Chippewa, Pennsylvania, Katelyn and Aaron Elzinga, and their children, Mia and Kade of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Ben and Michelle Partridge, and their daughters, Polly and Sadie of Derby, Daniel and Meagan Van Woert of Fairfield, Andrea Van Woert and her partner, and her daughter, Addison, of Derby, and Carl Hackett of Willow Spring, North Carolina, as well as many other nieces and nephews.

The memorial service was held at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home in Newport on Tuesday, July 10. Committal was at the Derby Cemetery immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions to the Derby Community Church, Derby. Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Jacqueline (Jackie) Goulet

Jacqueline (Jackie) Goulet, 68, of Island Pond, died on July 2, 2018, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

She was born on September 26, 1949, in Newport to Theodore and Frances (Paradis) Goulet.

She graduated from Brighton High School and worked most of her life as a clerk for the former Ted’s Market in Island Pond. She was a member of the Brighton Post #80 Auxiliary, and a member of the Brighton Ambulance. She also worked at one time at North Country Hospital at its former location on Highland Avenue in Newport.

She is survived by her daughters: Kelley Leonard and her husband, Mark, of Island Pond, and Jennifer Driscoll and her husband, Ryan, of Island Pond; by her grandchildren: Morgan Leonard, Gavin Leonard, and Wyatt Driscoll, all of Island Pond; by her sister Lori Firestine and her husband, Theodore, of Island Pond; by nieces and nephews: Heather Lasher, Jonathan Livermore, Brandon, and Eric Goulet. She was predeceased by two brothers: Richard and Stephen Goulet.

Funeral services were held on July 9 at St. James Catholic Church in Island Pond where a Mass was celebrated.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Jack Byrne Pallative Care and Hospice at One Medical Center Drive in Lebanon, New Hampshire, 03756.

Courtney E. Gaboriault

Courtney Elizabeth Gaboriault, 29, of Barre, died on Wednesday July 4, 2018.

She was born June 20, 1989, in Berlin hospital, the beloved daughter of Wayne and Lisa (Hall) Gaboriault. She attended Barton Graded School, then graduated with honors from Lake Region High School, class of 2007. Ms. Gaboriault went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in human services at Lyndon State College, graduating in the class of 2011.

She dedicated more than five years to the state of Vermont before eventually advancing to the head of the Marijuana Registry as the administrative service coordinator for the Public Service Division, where she earned the love and respect of many of her colleagues and supervisors.

She is survived by proud parents, Wayne and Lisa Gaboriault, of Barton; and loving younger sister Sara Helen Gaboriault of South Barre; maternal grandparents: Elizabeth and Carroll (Whizzy) Hall of Greensboro Bend; paternal grandmother, Jeanette Gaboriault, and her husband, Frank Fitzpatrick of Greensboro; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends.

She now rests with paternal grandfather Paul Gaboriault.

Ms. Gaboriault particularly enjoyed outings and travel, tennis, the Cleveland Cavaliers, fantasy football, and her beloved dog Roscoe (aka Guggy). She is remembered by all who knew her for her loving and bubbly personality, and especially for her kindness and selflessness towards others.

A Mass is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday July 14, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Greensboro Bend, with Father Michael Augustinowitz as celebrant. Food and refreshments will be provided.

In honor of her giving nature, we ask that in lieu of flowers, those who wish make a donation to Make-A-Wish Vermont, 431 Pine Street, Suite 214, Burlington, Vermont 05401, or to The Central Vermont Humane Society, 1589. Route 14 South, East Montpelier, Vermont 05651. These are two charities she strongly supported.

Anyone who was lucky enough to love and be loved by Ms. Gaboriault knows the world has lost one of its brightest rays, but her light lives on forever in the hearts of those who lovingly remember their time with her. Loved by all and never forgotten, until we meet again in heaven.

Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service in Hardwick.

Kevin Dale Dopp

Kevin Dale Dopp, 49, of Holland, died on June 28, 2018, in Burlington from complications from surgery.

He was born October 21, 1968, in Newport to Larry Dopp and the late Wilma (Scott) Dopp. He married Penney Dopp in 1998.

Mr. Dopp worked at Ethan Allen for three and half years, and before that, Newport Furniture. He was a hard worker and well liked.

He loved his wife and his children very much. Ava, his granddaughter, had a special place in his heart.

He liked to watch NASCAR from his recliner, as we all know. He also enjoyed his Play Station, hunting, fishing, and of course, acting silly.

He is survived by his wife, Penney Dopp, of Holland; by his daughter Kristen and her husband, Adam Richardson; by his son Jacob; his father, Larry, and his companion; his mother-in-law Nancy Roby; by his granddaughter Ava, his siblings: Wendell and Wanda Dopp; brothers-in-law Brian and Richard; his nephew Jason Dopp; and by his niece Crystal Dopp.

He was predeceased by his mother, Wilma, in 2008; maternal grandmother Mildred Bean; maternal grandfather Silas Scott; grandmother Evelyn Dopp, grandfather Ernest Dopp; and father-in-law Norman Roby.

Funeral services were held on July 7 at Morgan United Church with the Reverend. Michael DeSena officiating.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Northern New England Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at 114 Perimeter Road in Nashua, NH 03063.

Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Justin Russell Darling

Justin Russell Darling, 24, of Barton, died suddenly on July 1, 2018, in Sheffield.

He was born on April 20, 1994, in Newport to Lisa (Valley) Darling-Judd and the late Randy Darling.

Mr. Darling graduated from Lake Region Union High School and was currently employed by Worth’s Seamless Gutters. He held membership with the Borderline Ridge Riders ATV Club. Among his many hobbies he enjoyed hunting, fishing, repairing demo cars, mudding, four-wheeling, and spending time with his family and friends. Mr. Darling had the kind of personality you couldn’t help but love, with his big heart, humble nature, and infectious laugh. He connected to people with ease and brought so much joy to ones close to him. He loved to play jokes. His witty carefree demeanor made it hard to tell when he was serious or not, but he always found a reason to chuckle. He’s touched all who have ever met him and he will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his mother, Lisa Darling-Judd and stepfather, Robert Judd, of Sutton; by his sister Amanda Atwood and her husband, Ethan, of Craftsbury; by his second family Paula and David LaMadeleine, Devin, and Derick LaMadeleine, Miranda Currier and Mikayla McDaniel of Barton; by his nieces: Brooklynn Blair and Hayleigh Atwood; his aunts: Sherry Provencher of Newport, Pamela Massey of Barre, Debbie Darling of North Carolina, Michelle McManus of Coventry, Donna Valley of Albany, and Angela Judd of Minnesota; his uncle Gerald English of Orleans; and by several cousins and close friends that became family; by Christine and Neil Blodgett Sr. and Tina and Danny Bailey, who treated him like their own son; by his grandparents: Judith and David Valley of Albany; and stepgrandparents: Sandra Judd of Derby, and Winston and Gail Judd of Holland.

He was predeceased by his father, Randy Darling; his grandparents Marion and Russell Darling Jr; and by his great-grandparents Ruth and Russell Darling Sr. Alice and Herbert Pray and Geneva and Leon Valley.

Funeral services were held on July 7 at the Barton United Church with the Reverend Evelyn Coupe officiating.

Karen Diane (Snay) Clark

Karen Diane (Snay) Clark, 56, of Derby, died at her home on July 4, 2018.

She was born on August 8, 1961, in Newport to George and Shirley (Dubois) Snay.

During her working years, Ms. Snay enjoyed a position as a buyer for the Doolan Department Store in St. Albans, and would often travel to Boston, Massachusetts, and New York, New York. In later years she worked as a store manager at the Duty Free in Swanton. Among her hobbies, she was an avid reader, loved to watch old movies on television, and derived great pleasure from her nieces and nephews. She loved her pets and she was a woman of strong faith.

She is survived by her loving companion of over 20 years, Pierre “Pete” LaChance of Derby; by her siblings: Allan Snay and his wife, Lynne, of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, Wayne Snay of Newport, Donna George of St. Albans, and Linda Cloutier and her husband, Aime, of Derby. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Alexander Snay and his wife, Amanda, of Twentynine Palms, California, Casey Haeberle and her husband, Christian, of Round Hill, Virginia, Collin Snay and his wife, Ann, of Beebe Plain, Derrick Snay of Newport, Barbara Moynan of St. George, Valerie Moynan of St. Albans, and Curtis Moynan of St. Albans.

She was predeceased by her parents.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.