Obituaries December 6, 2017

Richard G. Gonyaw

Richard G. Gonyaw, 73, died on November 24, 2017, after a short battle with cancer at the Union House in Glover. He was a lifelong resident of Barton.

He was born on December 26, 1943, in Barton. He was the son of the late Ferdinand and Laura (Gile) Gonyaw.

Mr. Gonyaw served from 1960 to1964 in the United States Air Force. During this time he was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and later spent time at the Goose Bay Air Base in Labrador, Canada.

He worked as a machinist for over 30 years at Ethan Allen Manufacturing in Orleans, where he built jigs for furniture building and maintained equipment. He was a dedicated employee who took pride in his job. He enjoyed visiting with his co-workers, often baking them treats. He enjoyed staying busy. He had many skills and was always available to lend a helping hand to family and friends. He was an avid gardener; every year he planted a substantial vegetable garden with the intent of sharing his bounty with others. He found pleasure in working in the woods on his property where he could be found cutting firewood to heat his home and using his tractor. He was an outdoorsman and delighted in watching the deer come to his apple trees.

Mr. Gonyaw was a dedicated and loving father. He spent many hours at ballgames starting with T-ball and little league all the way through high school baseball. In his early years, he relished being a Cub Scout leader. While his son Kevin was growing up, he led his troop in building lean-tos on his property, camping in the winter, and teaching them survival skills.

He was also an excellent cook. He was very fond of his family and prepared many Thanksgiving dinners for his extended family — often cooking for 20-plus people.

He is survived by his son, Kevin Gonyaw, of Ruidoso, New Mexico, and by his ten siblings: Marie Moeykens of Windsor, Lillian Gonyaw of Walpole, Massachusetts, Edward Gonyaw of Sarasota, Florida, Dean Gonyaw and his companion, Denise Marshall, of Glover, Priscilla Sicard of Bradenton, Florida, Wayne Gonyaw and his companion, Carol Sears, of McGraw, New York, Bruce Gonyaw and his companion, Lynn Benoit, of Barton, Linda Covington and her husband, Charles, of Anchorage, Alaska, Marion Irvin and her husband, Greg, of Myakka, Florida, and Fran Dempsey and her husband, Fred, of North Carolina; and by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

He was predeceased by his daughter Rita Jean Gonyaw; his parents: Ferdinand and Laura (Gile) Gonyaw; his brother Carl Gonyaw; and several brothers-in-law.

A funeral service will be held at the Curtis- Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home located at 12 Elm Street in Barton, on Friday, December 15, at noon. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. up until the hour of the service.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Glover Rescue Squad, in care of Sue Medor, P.O. Box 64, Glover, Vermont 05839.

Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com.

Robert L. Langdeau

Robert L. Langdeau, 73, died unexpectedly on November 25, 2017, at the Parrish Medical Center in Titusville, Florida, following pulmonary emboli.

Mr. Langdeau was born on June 1, 1944, in Claremont, New Hampshire, the son of Lionel and Irene (St. Cyr) Langdeau.

Growing up in Orleans, he graduated from the Orleans High School. There he played basketball, baseball, and enjoyed hunting and fishing, and trapping in the Barton River. His first jobs were working in the Anderson Mill and caddying at the Orleans Country Club. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, and served four years in Japan.

On January 1, 1968, he married Donna Cook at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Winooski. He very much liked working for Air North at the Burlington International Airport and the friends he made there for 11 years. Following his work at the airport, he was employed by IBM in Essex, where he worked for over 25 years, and made many more friends, before retiring in 2006.

Mr. Langdeau enjoyed playing golf, gardening, playing cards, spending winters at Intercoastal Estates in Titusville, watching stock car races throughout New England and beyond (especially the Oxford 250), and UVM Basketball. But most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna (Cook) Langdeau, of Essex; his son Gary Langdeau and his wife, Debora, of Milton; and their children: Sydney, Casey, and Kiersten; his daughter Brenda Murphy and her husband, Shawn, of Georgia; and their children: Connor and Teagan; his sister Joanne Lawes and her husband, Carroll, of Williston; Mrs. Langdeau’s siblings; and many nieces and nephews, and dear friends.

He was predeceased by his parents: Leo in 2000, and Irene in 2006; and recently by his niece Debra (Cook) Levins on November 26, 2017.

In honor of Mr. Langdeau’s parents, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 128, Williston, Vermont 05495.

A funeral service was held on December 5, at the Minor Funeral Home in Milton. Burial will be in Irasburg.

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.

Rocky J. Quirion

Rocky J. Quirion, 61, of Newport, died on November 26, 2017, at North Country Hospital in Newport.

He was born on June 25, 1956, in Newport, to the late Herve and Cecile (Bessette) Quirion.

He enjoyed music, gardening, fishing, and socializing with friends and family. He was also a member of the Eagles Club in Newport.

He is survived by his brother Yvon Quirion of Granby; his sisters: Lisa Quirion of Newport, and Danielle Austin and her husband, Keith, of West Charleston. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers Peter Quirion and Gilles Quirion; and his wife, Sandra.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Quirion’s memory to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at www.curtis-britch.com.